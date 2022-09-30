Hundreds Of Authors Ask Publishers To Stop Attacking Libraries
We keep pointing out that publishers hate libraries. Oh, they’ll pretend otherwise, and make broad platitudes about libraries and the good of society. But, it’s clear in how they act that they think of libraries as dens of piracy. They’re now using the ebook revolution as a chance to harm, or even wipe out, libraries. The biggest battle on this front is the big publishers’ lawsuit against the Internet Archive.
Now, hundreds of authors have signed onto a letter put together by Fight for the Future in support of libraries and asking the publishers to back off.
Libraries are a fundamental collective good. We, the undersigned authors, are disheartened by the recent attacks against libraries being made in our name by trade associations such as the Association of American Publishers and the Publishers Association: undermining the traditional rights of libraries to own and preserve books, intimidating libraries with lawsuits, and smearing librarians.
We urge all who are engaged in the work of getting books into the hands of readers to act in the interests of all authors, including the long-marginalized, midlist, and emerging authors whom librarians have championed for decades.
This is important, because like with the RIAA claiming to represent musicians (rather than the labels they actually represent), the publishers always frame their attacks on libraries as if it’s about protecting authors’ interests. And here are tons of authors, including some very big names like Neil Gaiman, saying that the publishers need to not just stop going after libraries, but especially that they need to stop doing so in the name of authors.
The letter has three asks, all of which I think are important and which I’ll quote fully here:
- Enshrine the right of libraries to permanently own and preserve books, and to purchase these permanent copies on reasonable terms, regardless of format. Many libraries would prefer to own and preserve digital editions, as they have always done with print books, but these days publishers rarely offer them the option. Instead, when libraries have access to ebooks at all, the prices libraries pay to rent ebooks are often likened to extortion.
Digital editions are more affordable to produce and often more accessible, but libraries are already relying on emergency funds and may only be able to license a small selection of mainstream works in the future. In turn, readers will have fewer opportunities to discover the more diverse potential bestsellers of tomorrow.
It is past time to determine a path forward that is fair to both libraries and authors—including a perpetual model for digital ownership based on the cost to maintain a print edition.
- End lawsuits aimed at intimidating libraries and diminishing their role in society. The interests of libraries are the interests of the public, and of any author concerned with equity and longevity for themselves and their fellow writers. We are all on the same side. Yet a unanimously passed Maryland state law ensuring libraries pay “reasonable fees” for digital editions died after the AAP sued. And after a previous suit failed, several publishers are currently suing the Internet Archive Library in an attempt to prohibit all libraries from lending out scanned copies of books they own. While undermining libraries may financially benefit the wealthiest and most privileged authors and corporations in the short term, this behavior is utterly opposed to the interests of authors as a whole.
- End smear campaigns against librarians. Recent comments likening library advocates to “mouthpieces” for Big Tech are as tasteless as they are inaccurate. Also concerning are the awards recently given to legislators who have advocated in favor of the dangerous surveillance of library patrons, and of laws that criminalize librarians. As a last bastion of truth, privacy, and access to diverse voices, libraries’ digital operations grow ever more essential to our society—and their work should be celebrated, not censured.
Many of the authors were so vocal about this issue, that they didn’t just sign the letter, but provided further quotes of support as well.
The real question then, is why the publishers are continuing this never ending attack on libraries. One hopes that journalists will be asking the heads of the big publishers, as well as the boss of the Association of American Publishers (AAP), (former Copyright Office boss) Maria Pallante, why they continue to drive forward with these anti-author, anti-library attacks.
Conversation with a friend…
There’s a lot I’ve already said about the Publishers’ infuriating lawsuit against the Internet Archive, but I think this should be known: I know somebody who used to write copy at Penguin Random House. Once I notified him of the lawsuit, he said that the massive conglomerate-owned publishers were “struggling to stay afloat” and:
which I think is exactly right. These are publicly-traded businesses with bottom lines and shareholders to satisfy. Suing anything that would disrupt it (for example, Libraries such as the Internet Archive) is part and parcel of maximizing their bottom line. The Authors, however, have no such qualms. They’re just trying to put food on their table. Libraries are most likely the place where they were inspired to become authors themselves. That’s why all these authors are so outraged at what their publishers are doing.
I’m really happy they’re speaking out against the injustice the publishers are wreaking on the literary public, and what we need are more people doing so. I believe that the Internet Archive needs to be preserved so much that I changed my donations to a monthly stipend; hopefully the Archive will be able to survive; civilization itself depends on it.
“Outraged”, really? Has any author even talked about leaving a publisher over this? In the linked letter, they “write to ask” the publishers to do a few minor things. They’re not demanding anything, nor threatening anything, which to me suggests authors are merely trying to get readers to look at them more favorably. “Don’t blame us, it’s all the fault of our publishers!” (whom we voluntarily associate ourselves with).
Why would a publisher see the letter as anything else? Is there even a non-evil competitor that authors could defect to?
At least one of the authors–Cory Doctorow–makes sure that all his books are DRM-free and even doesn’t release his audiobook on Audible because it requires DRM despite them having 90% market share. I would say that that is sticking to principles.
oops, “audiobook” should be “audiobooks”–plural.
Libraries: stop attacking the public
This is rather glossing over the way that libraries are attacking the public: by pushing DRM on their patrons (“controlled digital lending”), and helping to normalize and even legally mandate it. Libraries lend digital music on non-DRMed CDs that can be easily copied, but, surprise!: music still exists. There’s no good reason why books should be different.
It’s hard for me to be on their side when they’ve already sold us out, mostly without admitting it or doing anything to reverse it.
You do realize that the only way the library can get those ebooks to lend out is to agree to the drm method of choice made by the publisher, right?
Re:
There is so much wrong with this I don’t know where to start…
– Publishers license books to the library
– DRM is part of the license from the publisher
– Libraries can only lend the book out to the number of people for which they have licenses… 2 licenses, only two copies out at a time
– From the Libraries side, DRM limits the length of time a patron “has” the book. Once the time limit ends the book is technically “returned” to the library and can be lent to another patron.
Please go back and look at who is insisting on DRM. Without that there is no way in hell any publisher would sell a library the license for the eBook.
Perhaps you neglected to read the article?
Libraries don’t like DRM any better than the rest of us. Libraries and librarians are firmly opposed to DRM’d books… both on philosophical grounds, and because DRM makes it more difficult and more expensive for public libraries to serve the public.
Public libraries have been engaged in a long, ongoing fight with publishers about these matters, and are striving to defend the public interest.
Libraries also have a lot of patrons who don’t understand the issues, and simply expect to be able to borrow books, whether printed with ink or with electrons.
Authors on the other hand, follow such matters more closely, and are speaking out on the issues. Hence this campaign and this article — in which authors are supporting public libraries and the public interest, and defending public libraries in their fight against the publishing industry.
Blaming the public libraries for this mess, is about as dumb as blaming Ukraine for shortages of wheat and natural gas.
Just going to leave out that (a) libraries don’t make those policies, they come from publishers, and libraries don’t actually want DRM, and (b) libraries are free? Like, free-free? Like, one of the few direct, unconditional benefits that taxpayers get for their money in this country, and yet you’re accusing them of “selling us out,” which is the exact opposite of what libraries actually do?
So you’re going with “wet streets cause rain” then.