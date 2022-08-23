Streaming Tops Traditional Cable TV Viewership For First Time Ever
The writing has been on the wall for a while, but streaming TV has finally surpassed traditional cable in terms of overall viewership numbers for the first time ever. According to viewership tracking firm Nielsen (who once upon a time called the cord cutting revolution “purely fiction“) streaming saw a 34.8 percent overall viewership in July compared to 34.4 percent for “cable”:
The shift has been an easy prediction for at least a decade, but it’s finally here. After decades of being over-charged for giant bundles of expensive channels they don’t watch, consumers have understandably flocked to streaming alternatives that offer greater freedom of choice for generally less money (despite the stories whining about how expensive streaming is if you subscribe to every service in existence).
The end result: July saw the highest rate of streaming content consumption on record:
In addition to claiming the largest viewership share during the month, audiences watched an average of 190.9 billion minutes of streamed content per week—easily surpassing the 169.9 billion minutes that audiences watched during the pandemic lockdown period back in April 2020. Excluding the week of Dec. 27, 2021, the five weeks of July 2022 represent the highest-volume streaming weeks on record, according to Nielsen measurement.
Data suggests that the nation’s biggest cable TV providers lost nearly two million paying subscribers in the second quarter alone.
Again, I’m old enough to remember when Nielsen spent a decade pretending this shift wasn’t actually happening, despite very obvious evidence that it was. Then we watched as Nielsen belatedly realized that as a video viewership tracking firm they might just want to stop telling cable TV executives (also in longstanding denial) what they wanted to hear and actually start tracking streaming viewership as well.
The trick now as the streaming industry consolidates is to avoid embracing the greed and hubris that made traditional cable TV so open to disruption in the first place.
Broadcast Viewing is Even More Surprising
As stated in the article, the shift toward streaming was utterly predictable. This is a milestone, but not at all surprising.
What really does surprise me are the broadcast viewing numbers. When cable was in its heyday, I was just about the only person I knew who even owned an antenna. Viewing over broadcast was seen as archaic. When the big NTSC > ATSC shift happened, I remember reading arguments that we should stop wasting public spectrum on broadcasts that no one was watching. Yet, here we are. It won’t be long before broadcast overtakes cable, as well.
Won’t it be more like cable falling behind broadcast? I suspect the cable market is shrinking more than the broadcast market is expanding—because I expect most people who want to watch broadcasts, and have the ability, are already doing it. Or do you have reason to believe otherwise?
And I put it to you that no new contender in any area gets to become established before it also becomes at least as bad as the old one. Whether it’s pricing (which streaming has been steadily upping lately), clutter (streaming is just carpet bombing everything with new shows at random, most of which are rather more miss than hit), constraining things (you better stop sharing that password with your in-laws, you hear…) or fragmentation (where either multi-subscribing or subscription-hopping becomes a -necessity- when each service has exactly one or two shows you care about, and nothing more – oh, and calling that “whining” only serves to highlight the author’s complete lack of professionalism btw.) – the new thing slowly comes to mirror all shortcomings of the old thing. Rather hilariously if inadvertently (?) acknowledged by the article itself, apparently being filed under “meet the new boss…” category, and we all know what follows there…
As much as TV industry people might like to think their product is a “necessity”, it never has been and likely never will be. The only time it comes close is in emergencies like hurricanes—but a portable radio seems much more practical. (What ever happened to portable TVs, anyway? They seem to still exist, as do ATSC tuners that can connect to cellphones. But I’ve never seen anyone suggest these for emergency use.)
This point becomes important when people encounter financial problems, as during the current wave of inflation. They’ll cut back spending on luxuries such as cable or streaming services, but not so much on necessities.
“Whining” is a perfectly reasonable description of this incumbent industry argument, and i suspect you are misreading it.
But blah blah lack of professionalism whatever lol.