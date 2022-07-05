Your Tax Dollars At Work: Cops Busting People For Crop Tops, Twerking
Now that the Supreme Court has given states the freedom to police women’s bodies, it only makes sense that police are out there literally policing women’s bodies.
It’s summer. Temperatures are high pretty much everywhere. And when temps go up, the amount of clothing people are willing to put on goes down. For some reason, that completely expected turn of events resulted in some ridiculous enforcement of law by local law enforcement. (h/t Peter Bonilla)
Casey LaCaze-Lachney of Winnfield, Lousiana went to a festival in town June 11 dressed like this (screenshot via Lachney’s TikTok account):
For that, she was cited for indecent exposure by a Winnfield PD officer:
A Winnfield, LA woman’s TikTok video has gone viral after she took to the app to complain about an indecent exposure citation she received at a festival on Saturday, June 11.
Casey LaCaze-Lachney, known on the app by her username @kazzi112, posted about the incident where it has received more than 2.6 million views. LaCaze-Lachney captioned the video “make it make sense” before showing viewers the outfit in question.
LaCaze-Lachney is shown wearing a black t-shirt that covered her shoulders and was cropped just above the belly button, paired with cutoff denim shorts and a studded belt.
The video went viral but this was no stunt. This actually happened. According to the Winnfield PD’s pathetic, incredibly defensive Facebook post, an officer actually believed this totally normal summer outfit violated the law:
Winnfield’s 6th Annual Dugdemona Festival held on Main Street was an amazing success. However, recent posts to social media have had a negative impact on the service of our police officers during this family fun-filled festival.
An unnamed citizen was cited for a city ordinance and has since taken to a popular social media site, blasting police officers. However, 3 female officers responded to various complaints about the person’s attire and the person of interest was issued a citation under the city ordinance.
Um, the only thing having a “negative impact on the service” of the PD’s officers is the service of the PD’s officers. If “various complaints” are made about someone who isn’t breaking the law, the officers (female or not) should ignore those complaints and concern themselves with actual lawbreaking.
But that didn’t happen. Instead, a citation was issued for violating city ordinance 14-76. This ordinance is quoted by the PD in its “stop being mad at us for being assholes” post. Here it is. See if you can’t spot the lawbreaking!
“It shall be unlawful for any person to wear pants, trousers, shorts, skirts, dresses, or skorts in any public place or places open to the public which either intentionally exposes undergarments or intentionally exposes any portion of the pubic hair, cleft of buttocks, or genitals.” Fines range from $25.00 for a first offense to a maximum of $300, and the person may be ordered to perform up to 40 hours of community service.
Even if the shorts/crop top managed to inadvertently expose, say, the “cleft of the buttocks” (perhaps when bending over), it would not be an intentional exposure. And I have no idea how this law applies to swimming pools, where the clothing worn is indistinguishable from “undergarments” in many cases.
To conclude this stupidity, the PD offered this statement, which says the PD will not lower itself to engaging with irate citizens for lowering the department to its current level by citing a person for wearing clothes.
“We, as public servants, will not engage in a social media war with any one or any organization, as it is improper and brings discredit upon this department. We also cannot comment on details of any case under investigation or pending court action.”
It’s a bit late for most of this. The department has already done the “improper” and succeeded in “bringing discredit” on itself. It was a stupid, unlawful move by local law enforcement. And it’s definitely going to end in some court action.
Speaking of court action, here’s our second bit of literal policing of women’s bodies. This one occurred quite a bit earlier than the Winnfield debacle, but is back in the news because the victim of body policing is getting a payout from the city of Portland over the actions of some similarly stupid officers.
I’m going to dole out this lead sentence in chunks for maximum impact:
The city will pay $75,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a woman arrested by Portland police in 2019 after she was seen twerking in a bike lane downtown…
I’m not sure what part of this is more laughable: that officers believed twerking was a crime or that doing it in a bike lane was the part that triggered enforcement. Either way, it gets stupider:
…and had flipped off officers during a protest.
Definitely not a crime. In fact, it’s the opposite: it’s constitutionally protected expression. It really doesn’t matter where it happens (bike lane) or what expression (twerking) accompanies it. The precedent in this judicial circuit dates all the way back to 1990. So, Portland police officers have been on notice for more than three decades that flipping off cops cannot justify an arrest.
The cops had an excuse though:
Portland police Cmdr. Erica Hurley defended the arrest at the hearing, saying officers had probable cause to arrest the woman who wasn’t allowing traffic to move through. Police cars need to get through traffic just like any other cars, she said.
Well, that’s one way to look at it. Another way to look at it is that the momentary twerking did not actually block traffic and that maybe cops shouldn’t be driving their cars in bike lanes. And yet another way of looking at it is that no criminal act ever occurred. That’s the way the jury saw it when it handled her misdemeanor charge, returning a verdict of “not guilty.”
This is obviously just a very small, very specific sampling of police misconduct. But it’s particularly stupid misconduct that, nonetheless, received full-blown support from the agencies employing these officers. That’s why it’s a problem. It indicates no petty amount of bullshit is beneath being defended.
Unfortunately, as it is said “You can beat the rap, but you can’t beat the ride.” She remains innocent but she now has been brought in front of a judge and jury and has a criminal record.
If anything, this is just one of many, many reasons why we should ban the box.
Re: what's more…
She probably actually had to pay a lawyer to defend her in that humiliating ordeal. Not to mention all the extra bullshit BIPoC people go through.
Sorry, I’m extra angry today.
Re: Re: Small correction
Since she was found not guilty, she can’t have a criminal record. She may or may not have an arrest record, as many jurisdictions require such records expunged if the suspect is found not guilty, but not all. It should be all, IMHO, but there you go. That being said, it was a dick move by the cops, as they knew she didn’t violate any criminal statutes.
Re: Re: Re:
A) if it’s not expunged, it’s absolutely part of your ‘criminal record’. Arrests are considered a part of that record which is why they come up in background checks at all.
B)Normal background checks can often find the arrest, but not the expungement due to sloth in updating the databases.
C) Expungement is only a remedy if it can’t come back to affect you. However, expunged arrests can be used to establish a pattern of behavior and affect sentencing if the woman is arrested again for a similar offense and da/judge don’t have cooler heads.
D) worst is the DOJ background check. This live scan fingerprint background check is neccisary for many positions of responsibility. Including tax preperation, working with children or the elderly, high end corporate positions and jobs where you are licensed by the state. A doj background check reveals expunged arrest records, and can place in jeopardy state licensing granted at the behest of whomever is reviewing your application. An expungement only protects your criminal record to a point.
Re: I have One Simple Question for you.
Re: Re:
The jeans were distressed, which exposes the skin underneath (albeit barely), including her “buttocks” as the law cites.
Re:
Except that’s not what the law cites. The relevant part of the Louisiana law regulating indecent exposure specifically says:
C. Any person subject to this code who intentionally exposes, in an indecent manner, the genitalia, anus, buttocks, or female areola or nipple is guilty of indecent exposure and shall be punished as a court-martial may direct.
D. In this code, for purposes of this Section, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings ascribed herein:
[…]
(4) “Indecent manner” means conduct that amounts to a form of immorality relating to sexual impurity which is grossly vulgar, obscene, and repugnant to common propriety, and tends to excite sexual desire or deprave morals with respect to sexual relations.
(5) “Private area” means the naked or underwear-clad genitalia, anus, buttocks, or female areola or nipple.
Since Daisy Dukes do not fit the definition of ‘underwear’ in any part of the world, then Casey LaCaze-Lachney’s actions when she was arrested do not fit the definition of ‘indecent exposure’ in the relevant statute as cited. Care to try again, over-reaching cop apologist?
USA: turning more and more, quicker and quicker into a police-like state but run by those who think the public have/should have no rights whatsoever! as for ‘The Constitution, what the hell is that? thanks to many courts and judges, that has become almost non-existent too. too many Nazis brought here after the war, given permanent high level positions and super salaries which their family members have taken over as they’ve grown up, but no one saw, expected or dreamed about them taking the country control they have now!
Re:
The Nazis aren’t responsible for what’s going on right now. White supremacy and Christian theocracy are. Those were things in this country both before and after World War II.
The GOP voting base is largely white and conservative. Members of the party have been linked to white supremacist groups in one way or another. Conservative media turns viewers/readers into conspiracy-minded paranoiacs. And the (also largely white) Religious Right has become more extremist in its attempts to shoehorn their religious beliefs into the law. The racism, eugenicism, and genocidal thinking of a vast number of American conservatives isn’t a product of the Nazis—it’s a product of American racism passed down through the generations.
Adolf Hitler didn’t radicalize the Proud Boys. Tucker Carlson did.
Re: Re: I always confuse those two
Which was the one with the mustache?
Regardless of what position they hold, if someone puts a statement like that as part of their position, they’re the one being arrogant.
Quite the loophole in that ordinance...
Uh, this rule does not prohibit just going in the nude. Namely not wearing any piece of clothing at all that could expose whatever.
Re:
True, and likely to be overturned on appeal, but I suspect the initial court would judge that argument as “too clever by half”.
Re:
Hey! Damn right. Nude fest is on!
For that, [Casey LaCaze-Lachney] was cited for indecent exposure by a Winnfield PD officer.
If LaCaze-Lachney committed indecent exposure, then where’s the photograph of her without her Daisy Dukes on? Are the police being lazy about gathering evidence, or is this just another revenue-gathering exercise like speed cameras on motorways?
Laws
Start with the second because it’s easy.
Something I’ve screamed about for every which protest. If you want to block people, get a permit. You do not otherwise have the right to block the process of daily law abiding life.
Do not block the street, the bike lane, do not congratulate on sidewalks that state no loitering.
If you break the law you suffer the consequences
Are you really going to dehumanize human beings who can’t yet express themselves and elevate “choice” over the rights of the vulnerable?
Are you going to dehumanize human beings based on their internal organs and elevate “life” over the rights of vulnerable rape survivors? Fuck off with that shit.
Facepalm
Seriously stupid. I absolutely hate the idea that we still require “modesty” in todays “enlightened” society.
If you can’t look a a naked person and enjoy the art of it, …
Like any store: look don’t touch.
Are we really south an animalistic society we can’t have a bit of crack and crevice?
What is wrong with these people!??!
Re:
What is wrong with these people!??!
They view nudity and porn as the same thing.
Re: Re:
They consider nudity and porn as the same thing. Viewing nudity is not necessary for recreation. You don’t need light to figure out where the holes in the sackcloth are.
Re: Re:
What’s wrong with either one?
Re: Re: Re:
Nothing.
The problem is the people.
Re: Re:
So they consider a newborn child as a focus of CSAM? 😣
Re:
They are scared of the opposite sex, because they might lose their self control if exposed to someone who stimulates their imagination.
I’m amazed that they managed to have 3 whole female officers to offer up in the ‘but i have a black friend’ defense.
Remember men can be as exposed as they want, but women must be covered lest their feminine wiles over take the man & make him lose control & forcibly make her into his baby mama.
Time is amazing…
In Tokyo it’s tomorrow,
In Eurpoe its 5 hours ahead…
And in the US its the 1950’s and old white men get to be in charge.
Re:
1780s.
Fixed that for you.
Re: Re:
If it were the 1780s, the Second Amendment would only be used for justifying well-regulated militia, not everyone and his baby child being allowed to wield AR-15s. The 1950s are closer to the fake-1780s “originalists” who are a lot more insane about both guns and abortion than the Founders were. Even if they moved a bit more towards sanity regarding slavery of male non-whites.
Re:
…but women must be covered lest their feminine wiles over take the man & make him lose control & forcibly make her into his baby mama.
Funny, I could’ve sworn it was the SCOTUS that’s just done that. (-_Q)