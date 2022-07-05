Daily Deal: Apple MacBook Air (Refurbished)

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept



The Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ features a 22-nm “Ivy Bridge” 1.8GHz Intel “Core i5” processor, 4GB of onboard 1600 MHz LPDDR3 SDRAM, 128GB storage, and an Intel HD Graphics 4000 graphics processor, making your browsing experience better than ever. No more lagging or freezing. This all is packed in a razor-thin aluminum case with an integrated 720p “FaceTime HD” webcam, a backlit full-size keyboard, and a 13.3″ widescreen TFT LED backlit active-matrix “glossy” display. You can easily go online thanks to its WiFi connectivity and share files via Bluetooth. This refurbished MacBook Air lets you experience all the great functions and features of a quality Apple device but at a lower cost. It’s on sale for $308.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

