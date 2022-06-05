Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Toom1275 with a comment about the copyright questions around “fast movies”:

If your movie is so shallow that it can be completely replaced with a 10-minite summary (or evem the trailer) then perhaps it really isn’t all that truly valuable in the first place.

In second place, it’s Upstream with a comment about the invasive scrutiny Supreme Court clerks are facing:

Equal treatment? Are the Supreme Court Justices being asked to provide their cell phone records? Are all of the ~75 people who may have had access to the draft being asked to provide their cell phone records?

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with one more comment from Toom1275, this time on our post about how copyright failed libraries during the pandemic:

Copyright: The system by which squatters get to gatekeep and charge rent on owners.

Next, it’s That One Guy with a comment about people placing blame for mass shootings on rap music and video games:

The common aspect in mass-shootings? Anything but guns Strange, I wasn’t aware that the mass murders were done by throwing game discs at people and/or playing music at them, but since games and music are the cause of those murders and politicians are never wrong I guess it must be true.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is cpt kangarooski with a comment that echoes that last editor’s choice:

Hey, mixtapes can kill. Why do you think the RIAA had all those ads with a cassette ‘skull’ and crossbones?

In second place, it’s another comment (this time anonymous) about “fast movies”:

The Japanese film industry must be furious about wikipedia Heaven forbid, that someone would spend the same 10 minutes reading the wikipedia plot summary and then never watch the movie. Those are lost sales, those are!

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ve got a pair of comments from particleman. First, a simple statement about Republicans and net neutrality:

GOP voters understand net neutrality about as well as they understand Section 203.

And if you noticed the mistake there, don’t worry — there’s a rejoinder:

Or as well as I can spell “230”.

