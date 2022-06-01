Texas Rep Bemoans Discussion About Guns After School Shooting When Rap Music And Video Games Are The Real Culprit
It feels somewhat strange to write this post today, short though it may be. We now live in the wake of yet another mass shooting, this time at an elementary school in Texas. It was only weeks ago that we were dealing with the aftermath of the racist attack on a Buffalo grocery store. In that aftermath, everyone began the usual practice of retreating to their political silos in order to blame whatever they already didn’t like for the shooting. Social media led the way, stupid as that is, followed by the equally dumb idea that somehow video games made a racist assbag murder a bunch of African Americans in cold blood. And now, after the Texas shooting, here we are again.
This is a train that’s never late. If there is a mass shooting, someone somewhere will try to blame culture in order to excuse the laughably easy access Americans, including teenagers, have to weapons designed to kill lots of people in a single sitting. Here’s Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, here to tell you that 19 children and 2 teachers were murdered the other day because of one particular genre of music and video games.
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R–TX) baselessly blamed yesterday’s mass shooting of 21 people (19 young children, two teachers) not on guns, but on rap music and video games.
The mass shooting yesterday happened because “kids are exposed to all kinds of horrible stuff nowadays,” Jackson says. But he doesn’t mean the horrible weapons teens are constantly exposed to in every Republican candidate’s ad campaign — including assault weapons that they can easily buy over the counter. No, he’s talking about “the horrible stuff they hear when they listen to rap music, the video games.”
You can see the portion of the interview embedded below.
So, let’s begin with some obvious points. The most obvious of them is that gun ownership as a political issue in this country is one where opinions exist on a wide spectrum throughout the country. Fine. Another that should be obvious is that America does not have a monopoly on “rap music” and “video games.” Those cultural elements are present throughout the world, unlike the level of mass shootings we have in America. Nor does America have a monopoly on mental health issues, or social media, or fatherless children, or really any of the other scapegoats some elements like to trot out in the wake of mass shootings.
No, the outlier in America is gun ownership and our gun laws. That’s just the fact of the matter. If the gun owners of America believe that their rights to own guns trumps society’s right to not have to duck bullets in all kinds of public settings that should be safe, then I really wish they’d just say so. “I don’t care enough about these dead children in Texas to give up my AR-15” is at least a coherent, albeit morally abhorrent, position to take.
But instead you get scapegoating such as Rep. Jackson’s. Totally without logic or evidence, video games get blamed. And rap music. Why that particular genre of pop music enjoyed by millions should be singled out by a Texas politician is just a complete mystery to me (yes, that is sarcasm).
This scapegoating happens because we allow it to happen. It’s not true, Ronny Jackson knows it’s not true, but the law-abiding citizens that want to keep their toys parrot this bullshit because, well, they want their toys.
The common aspect in mass-shootings? Anything but guns
Strange, I wasn’t aware that the mass murders were done by throwing game discs at people and/or playing music at them, but since games and music are the cause of those murders and politicians are never wrong I guess it must be true.
That ol' boogeyman... again?
OBL: The killing of innocents is heinous. Apparently it’s ok to force women to carry a child to term, but once that child is born, good luck to them. Heinous. The US leads the world in mass shootings. That must stop.
Video games have been blamed for a rise in violence since the introduction of violent games in the 1970s. Even Atari’s tank battle game was not spared this ignominy. Study after study after study has debunked this myth, but every now and then some special interest group “funds” a study that says what they want. One study that doesn’t show causation is this one from last year (2021):
https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/cyber.2020.0049
Without getting into the politics of it all, there are those who would like to conflate everything with The Hand of Satan. You … wouldn’t… shake The Hand of Satan, now would you?
Reality wise, other than a flintlock or double-action Dirty-Harry style revolver… all pistols are semi-automatic. Other than shotguns most long guns are semi-automatic. Those who call for a ban on semi-automatic firearms should realize these have been around since 1851.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/476409/mass-shootings-in-the-us-by-weapon-types-used/
So, there’s the battle to prevent deaths. That’s awesome. There’s apparently a battle to convince people that some firearms are inherently evil.
We do need some better legislation. Third party transfer registry (like with motor vehicles)… potential crazy people denied the right to carry or possess, etc. We also need better healthcare, and I don’t just mean mental care.
We in the US have three different health programs for the military, and I hear tell the wait at the VA is 1-3 months for simple things. Civilians have a badly-gutted ACA (thanks, (R)s.) My state offers its program… and the wait there is 2-3 months. Congresscritters have their own program, no deductibles, no out of pocket, no wait. Perhaps if all citizens (residents?) of the US had the same program … the only crazies would have an (R) or a (MAGA) after their name.
SO
– heinous shootings shouldn’t require that we dumb down our language and pretend “semi-auto” is the same as “auto” and ignore all “semi-auto” firearms that aren’t an AR-15.
– assault rifle… just not a thing. The M-16 is a military infrantryman’s weapon. The AR-15 is a civilian non-automatic version of the same. (There’s no stigma to saying “non-automatic”… yet.)
– laws should be codified that eliminate loopholes. I can’t transfer a car to someone without at least one of us going to MVD/DMV or online. The same should be true of firearms and an FFL.
– healthcare for all so nobody is sitting there dreaming up how to kill people to get attention.
Note: The M-16 and its cousins use a 5.56mm round designed to not penetrate straight in and go straight out. Once it hits it “tumbles” which is a nice way of saying it rotates to hit the most amount of area, destroys organs. It won’t stop a truck… but it will make an organ transplant a requirement.
Re:
To quote one of the great philosophers of our time: “If you’re pre-born, you’re fine; if you’re pre-school, you’re fucked!”
Re: Re:
Man, I’ve had a craving for some George Carlin for weeks.
It’s all that christian music, going to a better place in heaven
Rep. Jackson
Still hard to reconcile that this guy was White House physician for both Obama and for Trump.
If no one had guns the risk of getting shot would be, um, considerably lessened.
Re:
but then how would we stop tyranny?!?!?! /s
Hey, mixtapes can kill. Why do you think the RIAA had all those ads with a cassette ‘skull’ and crossbones?
Re:
“cassette ‘skull’ and crossbones”
That’s not the RIAA, that’s the Pirate Bay logo.
Social media, rap (it’s not music), video games, guns… choose your poison; it’s your “silo” after all. The only culprit is the perpetrator.
could this absolute twat please explain how any video game actually murders people? i’d be very interested to see how that works!!
Not An Outlier
The Crime Prevention Research Center calculated back in 2015 that the U.S. ranked 11th out of 18 western countries from North America and Europe in terms of gun deaths by mass shootings per capita. And 64th out of 97 countries worldwide per capita. Despite having very relaxed ownership laws compared to other countries, the U.S. is in the middle of the pack, at best.
Re:
Isn’t CPRC a pro-gun organization? Regardless, their report where built by actually removing some countries from it and using metrics that pushes US down the list. So using it as an argument shows that you didn’t actually reflect on the “flawed” methodology used to produce it.
Yay once more for blindly referring to something uncritically.
More quotes:
From https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/ron-johnson-school-shooting-wokeness-comments/index.html :
So if you tell a white male that their predecessors have been unfairly privileged over people of different gender and looks, that leads to them buying assault rifles (which is a good thing and should be encouraged) and shooting up a whole lot of other people. Which presumably is less of a good thing even though it is what assault rifles are built for.
I mean, presumably they would also give you a chance at diverting a buffalo stampede from trampling you. Assuming you find buffalos anywhere, but at least the founders had a chance, so we better preserve the rights intended by them. Not that they had access to assault rifles but I digress.
Re:
Different lunatic. Oops. Similar story.
Re: Re:
And he beat Russ Feingold not just once but twice! It’s because Ron Johnson always had the lucky rhythm of winning in good years for Gepublicans that this POS was able to hold statewide office at all and twice beat one of the nation’s best Senators.
Re: Woke?
Yep, Im woke.
Wish a few of the rep’s would wake up.
If the world aint what you like, then Shoot those making it bad?
Finger pointing does nothing but confuse people. And thats what is happening. We expect those we placed in charge to KNOW something, but that aint happening.
And its real fun, that I see republicans on TV more then I see the democrat’s.
Still love the idea that you Dont SAVE the Murderer, you Kill them so no one can ask questions.
Re:
You can practically taste the dishonesty and refusal to admit to being wrong.
“It’s all that anti-asshole ideology being taught that’s the cause!”
“It’s been happening long before then.”
“Doesn’t matter, that just means it was sneaky before!”
Out of these 3 things, which can you take away and potentially affect the outcome
So I’m oversimplifying, but out of Video Games, Rap and Guns, there’s only one you can remove that would have had an impact in this situation …
I’ll give you 3 guesses which it is
Re: Hobson's Choice
Frankly I don’t want to give up either video games or firearms. There’s also some good rap out there I don’t want to give up.
I’m not really sure where it became a REQUIRED TRADEOFF that we MUST GIVE UP something to have people stop being murderous pieces of crap. Is there really no solution without US ALL GIVING UP STUFF?
Oh yeah, congressional action to pass laws, hiring honest cops to ensure the laws are being followed, and removing those “few” “bad apples” who won’t. That’s not US giving up anything, it’s the pieces of crap in office who would have to give up their constant grifting, lying, stealing, and taking advantage of enormous resources (paid for by our taxes) to lord over us.