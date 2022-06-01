Texas Rep Bemoans Discussion About Guns After School Shooting When Rap Music And Video Games Are The Real Culprit

Daily Deal: The 2022 Academic Success Master Class Bundle
Wed, Jun 1st 2022 10:50am -

It feels somewhat strange to write this post today, short though it may be. We now live in the wake of yet another mass shooting, this time at an elementary school in Texas. It was only weeks ago that we were dealing with the aftermath of the racist attack on a Buffalo grocery store. In that aftermath, everyone began the usual practice of retreating to their political silos in order to blame whatever they already didn’t like for the shooting. Social media led the way, stupid as that is, followed by the equally dumb idea that somehow video games made a racist assbag murder a bunch of African Americans in cold blood. And now, after the Texas shooting, here we are again.

This is a train that’s never late. If there is a mass shooting, someone somewhere will try to blame culture in order to excuse the laughably easy access Americans, including teenagers, have to weapons designed to kill lots of people in a single sitting. Here’s Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, here to tell you that 19 children and 2 teachers were murdered the other day because of one particular genre of music and video games.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R–TX) baselessly blamed yesterday’s mass shooting of 21 people (19 young children, two teachers) not on guns, but on rap music and video games.

The mass shooting yesterday happened because “kids are exposed to all kinds of horrible stuff nowadays,” Jackson says. But he doesn’t mean the horrible weapons teens are constantly exposed to in every Republican candidate’s ad campaign — including assault weapons that they can easily buy over the counter. No, he’s talking about “the horrible stuff they hear when they listen to rap music, the video games.”

You can see the portion of the interview embedded below.

So, let’s begin with some obvious points. The most obvious of them is that gun ownership as a political issue in this country is one where opinions exist on a wide spectrum throughout the country. Fine. Another that should be obvious is that America does not have a monopoly on “rap music” and “video games.” Those cultural elements are present throughout the world, unlike the level of mass shootings we have in America. Nor does America have a monopoly on mental health issues, or social media, or fatherless children, or really any of the other scapegoats some elements like to trot out in the wake of mass shootings.

No, the outlier in America is gun ownership and our gun laws. That’s just the fact of the matter. If the gun owners of America believe that their rights to own guns trumps society’s right to not have to duck bullets in all kinds of public settings that should be safe, then I really wish they’d just say so. “I don’t care enough about these dead children in Texas to give up my AR-15” is at least a coherent, albeit morally abhorrent, position to take.

But instead you get scapegoating such as Rep. Jackson’s. Totally without logic or evidence, video games get blamed. And rap music. Why that particular genre of pop music enjoyed by millions should be singled out by a Texas politician is just a complete mystery to me (yes, that is sarcasm).

This scapegoating happens because we allow it to happen. It’s not true, Ronny Jackson knows it’s not true, but the law-abiding citizens that want to keep their toys parrot this bullshit because, well, they want their toys.

Ehud Gavron (profile) says:

That ol' boogeyman... again?

OBL: The killing of innocents is heinous. Apparently it’s ok to force women to carry a child to term, but once that child is born, good luck to them. Heinous. The US leads the world in mass shootings. That must stop.

Video games have been blamed for a rise in violence since the introduction of violent games in the 1970s. Even Atari’s tank battle game was not spared this ignominy. Study after study after study has debunked this myth, but every now and then some special interest group “funds” a study that says what they want. One study that doesn’t show causation is this one from last year (2021):
https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/cyber.2020.0049

Without getting into the politics of it all, there are those who would like to conflate everything with The Hand of Satan. You … wouldn’t… shake The Hand of Satan, now would you?

  • Semi-automatic. Usually followed by how fast an automatic (fully automatic) firearm can fire rounds. The idea is to conflate the two so that the uninformed reader associates “semi-auto” with fast rate of fire.

Reality wise, other than a flintlock or double-action Dirty-Harry style revolver… all pistols are semi-automatic. Other than shotguns most long guns are semi-automatic. Those who call for a ban on semi-automatic firearms should realize these have been around since 1851.

  • Assault Rifle. Conveniently the AR of ARmalite, its manufacturer, can also be used to claim AR stands for the acronym “Assault Rifle.” There is no technical definition for “Assault Rifle” so the new nomenclature is “Assault-style rifle.” I believe my 10-year-old nephew has one from Toys’R’us. It’s bright pink but he crawls through the grass and “assaults” the inflatable backyard pool. It is in the “style” of a rifle and used for “assault” … and the pundits and politicians work hard to conflate that with a fully automatic M-16, M-4, BMG, etc.
  • 1984 was an amazingly prophetic book. Newspeak wasn’t just removing words from the vocabulary so the populace couldn’t formulate bad thoughts. It was also about changing how people saw words, so that some would by their very nature would be avoided.
  • False statistics abound. (Lies, damn lies, and statistics — Mark Twain.) And… liars like to lie regardless of the truth. The majority of deaths are not firearms caused. The majority of firearm-caused deaths are by pistol. The majority of “mass shootings” (with an arbitrary number of four (4) people) are done by pistols, not rifles.
    https://www.statista.com/statistics/476409/mass-shootings-in-the-us-by-weapon-types-used/

So, there’s the battle to prevent deaths. That’s awesome. There’s apparently a battle to convince people that some firearms are inherently evil.

We do need some better legislation. Third party transfer registry (like with motor vehicles)… potential crazy people denied the right to carry or possess, etc. We also need better healthcare, and I don’t just mean mental care.

We in the US have three different health programs for the military, and I hear tell the wait at the VA is 1-3 months for simple things. Civilians have a badly-gutted ACA (thanks, (R)s.) My state offers its program… and the wait there is 2-3 months. Congresscritters have their own program, no deductibles, no out of pocket, no wait. Perhaps if all citizens (residents?) of the US had the same program … the only crazies would have an (R) or a (MAGA) after their name.

SO
– heinous shootings shouldn’t require that we dumb down our language and pretend “semi-auto” is the same as “auto” and ignore all “semi-auto” firearms that aren’t an AR-15.
– assault rifle… just not a thing. The M-16 is a military infrantryman’s weapon. The AR-15 is a civilian non-automatic version of the same. (There’s no stigma to saying “non-automatic”… yet.)
– laws should be codified that eliminate loopholes. I can’t transfer a car to someone without at least one of us going to MVD/DMV or online. The same should be true of firearms and an FFL.
– healthcare for all so nobody is sitting there dreaming up how to kill people to get attention.

Note: The M-16 and its cousins use a 5.56mm round designed to not penetrate straight in and go straight out. Once it hits it “tumbles” which is a nice way of saying it rotates to hit the most amount of area, destroys organs. It won’t stop a truck… but it will make an organ transplant a requirement.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Koby (profile) says:

Not An Outlier

No, the outlier in America is gun ownership and our gun laws. That’s just the fact of the matter. If the gun owners of America believe that…

The Crime Prevention Research Center calculated back in 2015 that the U.S. ranked 11th out of 18 western countries from North America and Europe in terms of gun deaths by mass shootings per capita. And 64th out of 97 countries worldwide per capita. Despite having very relaxed ownership laws compared to other countries, the U.S. is in the middle of the pack, at best.

Rocky says:

Re:

Isn’t CPRC a pro-gun organization? Regardless, their report where built by actually removing some countries from it and using metrics that pushes US down the list. So using it as an argument shows that you didn’t actually reflect on the “flawed” methodology used to produce it.

Yay once more for blindly referring to something uncritically.

David says:

More quotes:

From https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/ron-johnson-school-shooting-wokeness-comments/index.html :

(CNN)Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson offered up a controversial theory to explain the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, this week that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
“We stopped teaching values in so many of our schools,” said Johnson in an interview with Fox Business on Thursday. “Now we’re teaching wokeness, we’re indoctrinating our children with things like CRT, telling some children they’re not equal to others, and they’re the cause of other people’s problems.”
To his credit, anchor Neil Cavuto pushed back, noting that “these shootings, Senator, were going on long before CRT and wokeness, right?”

Johnson would not concede the point.

“I think CRT has been going on under the radar for quite some time as well,” he said of critical race theory. “Wokeness has been. Liberal indoctrination has been. This is a much larger issue than what a simple new gun law is gonna — it’s not gonna solve it. It’s not gonna solve it.”

So if you tell a white male that their predecessors have been unfairly privileged over people of different gender and looks, that leads to them buying assault rifles (which is a good thing and should be encouraged) and shooting up a whole lot of other people. Which presumably is less of a good thing even though it is what assault rifles are built for.

I mean, presumably they would also give you a chance at diverting a buffalo stampede from trampling you. Assuming you find buffalos anywhere, but at least the founders had a chance, so we better preserve the rights intended by them. Not that they had access to assault rifles but I digress.

ECA (profile) says:

Re: Woke?

Yep, Im woke.
Wish a few of the rep’s would wake up.

If the world aint what you like, then Shoot those making it bad?
Finger pointing does nothing but confuse people. And thats what is happening. We expect those we placed in charge to KNOW something, but that aint happening.
And its real fun, that I see republicans on TV more then I see the democrat’s.

Still love the idea that you Dont SAVE the Murderer, you Kill them so no one can ask questions.

Ehud Gavron (profile) says:

Re: Hobson's Choice

Frankly I don’t want to give up either video games or firearms. There’s also some good rap out there I don’t want to give up.

I’m not really sure where it became a REQUIRED TRADEOFF that we MUST GIVE UP something to have people stop being murderous pieces of crap. Is there really no solution without US ALL GIVING UP STUFF?

Oh yeah, congressional action to pass laws, hiring honest cops to ensure the laws are being followed, and removing those “few” “bad apples” who won’t. That’s not US giving up anything, it’s the pieces of crap in office who would have to give up their constant grifting, lying, stealing, and taking advantage of enormous resources (paid for by our taxes) to lord over us.

