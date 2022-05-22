Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous comment about New York’s blatantly unconstitutional investigation into online platforms in the wake of the Buffalo shooting:
So, what the’re saying is…
This guy was able to leave a HUGE trail of information about his hate crimes… But now they want to demonize the same platforms where he left all this information instead of being thankful for the huge amount of information he was able to leave for law enforcement to follow.
Isn’t that basically cutting off your nose to spite your face?
You’ll never get rid of haters and trolls, but by pushing them into the darker parts of the internet, you’re reducing the effective methods of tracing their past actions should they become actual criminals rather than just trolls.
In second place, it’s another anonymous comment, this time in response to the tired old complaint about platforms and free speech:
If I tell people who enter my house that they can’t talk about something I don’t like, and someone talks about something I don’t like, I can kick them out, even if they’re unaware that I don’t like it. I’m not violating any of their rights by doing so.
Twitter can do the same in their house.
Why is this so hard for you to understand?
For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start with a comment from JMT in response to the claim that Section 230’s legitimacy is called into question by the fact that the Supreme Court has never ruled on it:
The fact that there’s never been a circuit split to trigger a Supreme Court appeal proves the strength of the S230.
Next, it’s Naughty Autie with a response to another tired old type of comment, about platforms versus publishers:
When I upload a story to AO3, I’m the publisher of that story, not AO3. Similarly, when someone uploads a video to YouTube, they’re the publisher of that video, not YouTube. Get it yet, or are you going to carry on down the fastlane of stupid?
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Tribune with a comment about politicians who blame video games for mass shootings:
Former San Francisco politician Leland Yee made a career of claiming that videogames cause violence until he was arrested for running guns to the Philippines.
In second place, it’s Stephen T. Stone with a response to our post suggesting that we should elect fewer stupid people:
Then how will Republicans win elections? 🙃
For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from PaulT in response to another commenter pointing out that someone’s source was “a very, very out of context and misleading Project Veritas video”:
Wait, did I miss the time they had another type of video?
Finally, it’s Thad with one more comment about blaming video games for the Buffalo shooting:
I’ve played a lot of video games and generally when there are nazis in them they’re the bad guys.
That’s all for this week, folks!
it never ends
as to the comment on killings?
HOW about the FBI is Embarrassed?
1. They didnt notice something they(?) are supposed to be monitoring for?
2. They didnt program him, as they did OTHER people for the previous incidents.
As to Publishing.
If you create a comment and Publish it, its YOUR responsibility.
If you grab someone else’s comment, and Publish it, its Not quite yours.
If you created the video, its your. If you take another persons Vid and publish it, its Still not Yours.
In the final part you Should post a link to the comment or Vid you copied over.
We are getting to Such a Fine line of He/she said, and how FAR 1 persons Idea/Ideal Becomes another persons. Opinion is the collection of Thoughts, from your OWN history.
What comes out your mouth? What is it?
Isnt an opinion your Choice to say? or unless designated as an IDEA/… ITS YOU SAYING IT. and if what you have collected isnt complete? A Lie? Over simplification? What is it?
PITA isnt it?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Free Speech
As usual, the woke ideologues who adore the viewpoint-based censorship the big platforms are providing for them are hiding behind the 1st Amendment. That the platforms are legally permitted to perform viewpoint-based censorship does not mean that they should be doing that, or that they can avoid criticism for doing that.
Freedom of speech is not defined by the 1st Amendment. The 1st Amendment is a partial implementation of freedom of speech, directed against governments. Freedom of speech is a broader concept, and outsourcing censorship to private companies not bound by the 1st Amendment is a violation of the freedom of speech of the people being censored, distinct from the freedom of speech of the censors.
Re:
… hallucinated nobody with the slightest understanding of what “freedom of speech” and “censorship” mean, ever.
Re:
Conservatives have lost the meaning of “house rules,” which basically has always meant “my house, my rules.” According to conservatives now, all houses belong to them so they get to make the rules to suit themselves. To these conservatives only their own rights matter; everyone else can go pound sand.
Re: Re:
Hell, we got one such asshole around here who doesn’t even know the difference between a public house and public housing.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Woke ideologues seem to believe that “my house, my rules” somehow immunizes those rules from criticism.
Except, of course, when they don’t like the rules, and then they try to burn the house down.
Re: Re: Re:
You say this as Elon Musk tried to do this to Twitter. Where you been?
So basically,
The new “conservative” (actually neofascist) interpretation of “house rules” is basically the ancient meme spawned by Zero Wing: