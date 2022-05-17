A Guide For Tech Journalists: How To Be Bullshit Detectors And Hype Slayers (And Not The Opposite)
Techdirt Podcast Episode 320: Elon Musk Doesn’t Understand Twitter

Tue, May 17th 2022 01:30pm -

It’s no secret that Elon Musk’s statements about his plans for Twitter have been confused to say the least. It has become abundantly clear that he doesn’t know much at all about how a service like Twitter operates, especially when it comes to content moderation, and doesn’t seem to have much interest in learning. On this week’s episode, we’re joined by Renee DiResta from the Stanford Internet Observatory to discuss just how little Elon Musk understands the platform he’s supposedly planning to buy.

Filed Under: , , ,
Companies: twitter

