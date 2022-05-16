Blaming Social Media And Section 230 For Mass Shootings Is Ridiculous; Stop It
In the past, we’ve talked about how much of politicians’ obsession with regulating internet companies seems to stem from it being an easy way to deflect attention from their own policy failings. So many aspects of the complaints about social media are really just because social media has shined an extraordinarily bright light on the inability of the government to actually deal with underlying societal issues around mental health, social safety nets, criminal law… that then bubble up elsewhere. And it’s a lot easier for politicians to just point the finger at social media, rather than to admit their own failings.
This past weekend’s mass murder in Buffalo is just the latest example of this. We had already mentioned this, in passing, in our story on how Twitch taking down the live stream likely violated Texas’ social media content moderation law, but NY Governor Kathy Hochul seems to be doing everything possible to deflect any responsibility of the horrific incident, and pointing all the blame at social media.
Even though Twitch apparently took down the livestream in about two minutes, that wasn’t good enough for Hochul, who said that if it wasn’t down in a second, it was a problem:
The governor blasted social media platforms following the shooting, demanding companies be more vigilant in monitoring their content.
“This execution of innocent human beings could be live-streamed on social media platforms and not taken down within a second says to me that there is a responsibility out there,” she said.
She then went on Meet the Press this weekend to continue to deflect any attention from any of this other issues around mental health, law enforcement, etc., all of which are clearly much more central to this issue. But all of those implicate her actual failures. So instead, she focused on the evils of social media. Of course, it was Chuck Todd who brought it up, pointing the finger at Section 230.
CHUCK TODD: Well, let’s talk about holding these internet companies responsible. Obviously, there’s this law on the books that allows the internet to, sort of, escape liability on so many things that, frankly, we, as television broadcasters, cannot escape the same liability. Do you think they should be held responsible for the easy spread of this propaganda?
So, first of all, this entire line of questioning is bullshit. He’s obviously referring to Section 230, but he’s wrong. There is no law that holds TV broadcasters liable for the spread of propaganda. Propaganda is protected under the 1st Amendment, and lots of people are noting that many of the shooter’s ideas were, in fact, mainstreamed not on social media, but by people like Tucker Carlson.
So even if there were no Section 230, there is no cause of action for spreading propaganda.
Hochul, of course, is happy to take the lifeline and use it to blame social media for her state government’s own failings:
GOV. KATHY HOCHUL: I hold them responsible for not monitoring and alerting law enforcement. That’s exactly the issue here, is that it is fomenting. People are sharing these ideas. They’re sharing videos of other attacks. And they’re all copycat. They all want to be the next great white hope that’s going to inspire the next attack. We can’t let that continue. And we know where it’s occurring. It’s not happening in the basement of a KKK meeting anymore where you have a limited number of people who are succumbing to these evil influences. This is happening globally. They’re looking at what happened in New Zealand and what happened in Pittsburgh and what happened in South– they read this. They absorb this. This becomes part of their mentality. And they share it with others through the internet. And that’s the responsibility of the internet and of the individuals who are responsible are the ones who own these companies. And I’m going to be talking to them directly.
Look, lots of us can agree that this kind of speech is troubling, and the ability of these ideas to catch hold speaks poorly to a lot of things. But again, the speech is protected by the 1st Amendment, and you can’t just magically make that disappear. The real issue, again, gets back to things that actually are under Governor Hochul’s mandate: improving mental health care, and improving education to make people less susceptible to this kind of nonsense.
But rather than talking about that, it’s easier to point blame at the internet. Bizarrely, Chuck Todd (after insisting, falsely, in his previous question that TV broadcasters can be held liable for spreading propaganda) then points out that TV commentators can’t in fact be held liable for spreading propaganda, because of this pesky free speech thing.
CHUCK TODD: We also have TV commentators and some political figures that, sort of, appease this right-wing extremism. Sort of, you know, anybody that pushes back, maybe they come after it on speech grounds, freedom of speech or things like this, that it certainly seems as if there is a growing virus on the far right here that is spreading dangerously.
So, now you admit that the 1st Amendment is, indeed, what prevents people or companies from being held liable for propaganda (but you still got your false dig in at the internet). But Hochul then pulls out basically all the ridiculous 1st Amendment tropes, including “I support the 1st Amendment, but…” and “fire in a crowded theater.”
GOV. KATHY HOCHUL: And they need to be held accountable as well. And any government leader that does not condemn this and condemn it today is a coward, and they’re also partially responsible. So let’s just be real honest about the role of elected leaders. And what they need to be doing is calling this out and not coddling this behavior and saying that, “Well, that’s just young people and they’re sharing their ideas.” Yeah, I’ll protect the First Amendment any day of the week. But you don’t protect hate speech. You don’t protect incendiary speech. You’re not allowed to scream “fire” in a crowded theater. There are limitations on speech. And right now, we have seen this run rampant. And as a result, I have ten dead neighbors in this community. And it hurts. And we’re going to do something about it.
Whether you like it or not, hate speech is absolutely protected under the 1st Amendment. And that’s probably for a good reason, because elsewhere we see time and time again how hate speech laws are abused to silence people criticizing the government or the police.
If you want to do something about this, focus on things you actually can do: mental health, education, social safety nets so people don’t feel abandoned. These are the things you’re supposed to be doing as government officials. Helping society. Not blaming speech you don’t like.
And it’s not just Kathy Hochul trying to deflect and point the blame finger elsewhere. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s first instinct was to blame Section 230:
Same with Senator Tim Kaine who blamed… “Big Tech” even though the shooter himself said he was radicalized on 4chan, which I don’t recall being included with the big tech companies in any listing.
Again, all of this is deflection. Big tech is an easy punching bag, even if there is no evidence it has anything to do with anything. And, it ignores that the 1st Amendment protects even speech we dislike.
These politicians have failed us, more broadly, by failing to protect the most vulnerable in society. They’ve failed to put in place the kind of educational resources, mental health care, and societal safety nets to help those who most need it. And, now, when the results of those failures explode like this, they want to blame social media, because it’s a hell of a lot easier than looking at their own failings.
How did he find 4chan?
It’s been mentioned even in mainstream media since he was in elementary school and has existed since before he was born. (It was created in 2003.) What are you really asking here?
How did the media find 4Chan?
(the answer of course is GOOGLE)
How did he find 4-chan?
Two minutes. That’s how quickly Twitch got it taken down. And yet that’s not fast enough?
Bull. Shit.
These damn kids and their…
rock and roll music… wait no…
dungon and dragons… wait no…
video games… wait no…
social media…
This is ridiculous
So the first instinct of a politician in reaction to a mass shooter posting their stuff on an website… is to blame the law that allows said website to moderate in the first place. This is like first instinct of rebuking a DUI incident is to call for a second prohibition.
“This is like first instinct of rebuking a DUI incident is to call for a second prohibition.”
…and making auto manufacturers liable for damages as the result of DUI rather than drivers.
Makes sense.
After all, Facebook et al. are totally responsible for what’s broadcast on Faux News. /s
Elise Stefanik, who has knowingly and provably pushed the “Great Replacement” myth, kept pushing the myth on Twitter even after the shooting (and after she had issued the press release equivalent of “thoughts and prayers”). And that bullshit is both darkly hilarious and depressing in equal amounts for the same reason: She seems to lack the sense of shame that would make the average person recoil in horror at themselves.
Can’t wait to see how Tucker Carlson says he isn’t responsible for his stochastic terrorism by way of his advocacy for that racist myth. That ought to be similarly hilarous/depressing.
Who filled his head with this poison?
“Who filled his head with this poison?”
Uhm, last I checked, Tucker Carlson appeared nightly on *checks notes* cable TV channel Fox News… Hardly “Big Tech”.
I also doubt anyone would say 4chan and its ilk qualify as part of “Big Tech”.
Twitter giving Trump a megaphone for years certainly had nothing to do with radicalization. Nope. No way no how.
/s
Re: Re: Re:
This kind of radicalization started well before Old 45 even thought about running for office. The election of Barack Obama brought a shitload of racists out of the woodwork, after all. Trump only made their extremist thinking and racist rhetoric more acceptable, more normalized, more…oh, let’s say mainstream.
It seems Kaine still believes it’s sensible to divide humans into categories like “Black” and “Caucasian”—a concept that was invented to oppress and never had any scientific basis or support. In fact, it remains a mainstream belief even in groups claiming to oppose racism.
That’s gotta be part of the problem. We should be admitting that the whole idea of dividing people into “races” is offensive and harmful. Studies have shown that all it takes to get people to turn against each other is to divide them into two or more groups—even if they’re formed by nothing more than a coinflip, people will invent reasons why their group is great and the other is flawed. It’s like the caste system in India—supposedly disbanded, but every kid knows what caste they and their associates are “part of”, government papers still ask about it for “affirmative action” purposes, and how can an idea go away when people keep mentioning how much it doesn’t matter? (“Don’t think about the elephant!”)
Admitting that truth is one thing. Dismantling the systems made by people who believe in racial separation—and the institutions which prop up those systems and those beliefs—will prove a far harder task. Those who benefit from those systems and institutions will resist change that could take away power and privileges they’ve held for God knows how long.
Hell, one of the reasons you see certain people pushing the “Great Replacement” myth is because a lot of conservative white folks can see how their power might diminish in the face of an increasingly diversifying American population. Diluting the power of that diversity by any means necessary—from the political attacks on voting rights to the lethal physical attacks on actual people—has become the Republican cause. In that sense, the Republican party has become one of the institutions that prop up white supremacist beliefs.
(And before anyone goes there: No, Democrats aren’t angels. But at least they try to at least pay lip service to diversity, even if they don’t follow through by delivering major policy wins to the diverse Democrat voter base.)
Within your lifetime, you will likely never dismantle the systems that create racial. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try—but you would do well to be honest with yourself about how much progress you can make.
I’m reminded of Jane Elliot’s famous (infamous?) Blue eyes/Brown eyes exercise which showed that the mere act of dividing people up in groups and telling the group with blue eyes that they are inferior to the other group with brown eyes causes psychological damage.
Now, apply that finding to racism which incidentally was the whole point since Jane Elliot was motivated by the killing of MLK Jr.
REALLY?
“inability of the government to actually deal with underlying societal issues around mental health, social safety nets, criminal law… that then bubble up elsewhere.”
Funny thing in all of that, that there are those that TRIED to change things. for the better, with understanding and compassion.
But PART and PARCEL of the problem is that SOMEONE dont like it, so they set you up to fail.
Say you have this GREAT prison. and it REALLY helps and teaches those inside, Something that SHOULD HAVE, been done outside. But you are a prison. And they dont like complications, and they send a few inside to MESS things up.
1 prison doing it, dont work, getting ALL of them to MAKE things better Helps. But if a group/person thinks it shouldnt be that way, can F’ all of this up with a few inmates, that SHOULD NOT BE THERE.
But it would be nice to place those Special people that have NOWHERE’ that wont conform, into places that they can do little to affect the REST of those that CAN BE HELPED.
NOW to the corps that keep screwing with the economy.
According to politicians everyone but politicians should be held accountable for anything bad that happens. I question whether those politicians think something like this is actually bad since it gives them an opportunity to point their fingers at anyone and everyone they don’t like.
So Texas will make it illegal to remove.. and NY will make it illegal to not remove… Texas is letting their citizens sue over it right? NY should too!
We need to start making a list...
Showing that everything they hate about Section 230 has to do with the 1st and 4th Amendments.
I don’t think they care enough to understand but all 230 does is get fivious lawsuits dismissed faster without the defense having to invest lots of money just to reach the same end result.
It’s almost funny that while they protest against the roe repeal for reasons that include their privacy they push to make our privacy rights illegal.
“says to me that there is a responsibility out there”
Well then, by all fucking means why don’t you show us your solution that is faster & better than what Twitch is doing.
Be fucking specific or just admit you’re a pandering fuckwit who wants to shift the conversation away from how someone referred for psych eval after making threats was still able to get a gun in your state.
Dearest Debbie,
They are already screaming they are being censored online, perhaps have a chat with your fellow members about how fucking wrong it is to keep promoting the big lie, jan 6 was peaceful, Rand Paul isn’t a nitwit, & so many other things.
The platforms aren’t creating the message, the people sitting aroudn you doing fuck all to stop the endless pray, grieve, repeat cycle by sending thoughts & prayers and not mental health cash or a single fucking thing to stop someone who told people he wants to kill other people from getting a weapon without even an eyebrow being raised.
Fuck you, fuck your party, fuck the members.
You all have FAILED to make the nation better, instead trying to blame ‘big tech’ for your inability to even pass a fucking budget without running the nation to a cliff over and over.
Fuck you, fuck your ilk. Own your failure & stop demanding that others do the hard things you can’t even be bothered to try to solve but are sure a private corporation can do better than the government… to be fair, a troop of girl scouts could run the nation better than any of you have for a very long time… perhaps y’all should just fuck off & let others have a turn… its hard to believe they could do any worse than the 1mm high bar y’all have set.
Unfortunately in a free open society some people will use that freedom to spread hate speech and fake news conspiracy theory’s but its easy to go on tv blame Big tech for every problem , why is there not mass shootings in France Italy Germany , outside America, one reason is they have strict gun control laws, you cannot go to a supermarket and buy rifles and automatic weapons, only certain people can get a gun licence.
Texas has new laws to make it easy to buy a gun unless you have a criminal record.
There are 1000s of people streaming on twitch, some have only a few viewers, I think twitch did well to remove the stream in 2 minutes. Maybe the fbi should be seeking out extremists on discord or other forums to try and stop these shootings before they happen
Let’s be careful here when talking about gun laws. First, buying a fully automatic gun is nearly impossible for the vast majority of citizens. Yes some people have them, legally and not, and there are modifiers than can make a semi operate the same or nearly as automatic. Walmart has a sporting goods section, some that sell hunting rifles and pellet guns of sorts. No one is going to the local Kroger’s or Acme and picking up a Bushmaster, Glock 17 or Browning with their frozen peas and bacon.
NY actually has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation, including background checks, & red flag laws that have a tendency to get the disabled killed by cops disproportionately. But you are dead on about authorities not acting when there is a credible threat.
This kid, just like Cruz in FL, the TX church shooter, the kid in Michigan, all had red flags. I’m not saying that any of these attacks could have been prevented absolutely, just that there was plenty of publicly known reason and at least one contact with authorities for them to be on the radar of cops, FBI or even homeland security. Why didn’t this kid get regular follow ups after the threat to school that landed him in the psych ward for an exam? I’m not saying harassment, or invading his privacy. I’m talking about continued mental health services, involving his family, and examining his publicly available social media. Flag him for gun purchases for a temporary period, talk to the family about making sure they don’t have any guns he could get. He might still get one illegally, but the easiest routes would be shut down temporarily. This is just like blaming social media for CSAM, but not using the law to go after the purveyors.
Re: hmmmm
first, you can’t buy automatic weapons legally in USA. more people are killed by knives each year in USA than guns.
Mexico has stricter gun laws than the European countries you mentioned but that country is overrun by cartels. Canada meanwhile is mostly safe. Than again, big USA cities (NYC, DC, LA, Chicago, etc) make legal gun possession nearly impossible and yet those cities are some of the most unsafe places in the world. Making guns illegal is not the solution for USA. The big cities & Mexico have shown this doesn’t work.