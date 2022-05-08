Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Stephen T. Stone with a response to Josh Hawley’s tweet saying “woke corporations shouldn’t get sweetheart deals”:

This statement heavily implies that non-“woke” corporations should get sweetheart deals. Someone would do well to ask him about that.

In second place, it’s Jeffrey Nonken with a comment on our post about the “stick to sports” crowd going after gaming companies:

I think that politicians should stick to politicking and stop making medical decisions for other people.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, it’s That One Guy with a comment about the New Yorker’s fact checking fail in a piece that seemed to omit the existence of the First Amendment:

I’m really not sure which possibility is more worrisome, that their ‘fact checkers’ honestly failed to remember something as major as the first amendment or they knew about it but just ignored it because it would torpedo their argument. Not a good look either way.

Next, it’s an anonymous commenter offering up a simple and plausible explanation for the supposed political bias seen in the behavior of different spam filters:

Spam filters are trained by the people using those email addresses. Gmail addresses are more likely to belong to younger people. Yahoo and Microsoft addresses are more likely to belong to older people. Younger people tend to vote more Democratic than older people. People are less likely to mark something as spam that they agree with. Hey look, there’s a simple explanation after all!

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous comment about Disney’s ongoing attempt to avoid paying its writers:

Well I never realized that was an option. I am going to go sell my house and car to my fiance. Only the assets though, not the liability.

In second place, it’s another anonymous commenter with another response to Josh Hawley:

The first rule of Punitive Legislation Club is: You don’t talk about the punitive nature of the legislation!

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with still one more anonymous comment from that same post, this time responding to the question of just how stupid Hawley is:

Let’s just say that he continues to exceed expectations.

Finally, we loop all the way around to our first place insightful winner Stephen T. Stone, and a comment about the right’s obsession with the term “woke”:

One way I’ve heard it put: They say “woke” because it sounds much more insulting than “enlightened”. Besides that, they can’t spell “enlightened”.

