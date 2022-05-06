The ‘Stick To Sports’ Crowd Is Now Coming After Gaming Companies
There has been a trend over the past decade or so in which a very specific part of America’s political spectrum appears to be simultaneously advocating for “free speech” in ways that have nothing to do with the American system while also attacking all kinds of other speech and insisting that speech not happen. Hypocrisy isn’t something new to American politics, of course, but the levels at which this is occurring are starting to get damned ridiculous. For example, the phrase “stick to sports” has entered into the popular lexicon. It existed prior to recent times, of course, dating back at least as far as Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson, and Billie Jean King. But the reactions to figures such as Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James, who was told by one cable news anchor to “shut up and dribble,” has taken a tone that just doesn’t fit with modernity.
It’s something we might as well deal with as a culture, because this attempt to chill the speech of others is spreading well beyond the realm of athletes. The barrage of attacks against Disney by the state of Florida and its officials very much sent the wrong message to roughly half the country: if someone says something you don’t like, there will be government-led retaliation. When leaders do that sort of thing, they send a message to their constituents: companies have no business commenting on public policy, particularly if we don’t like their commentary.
Which is how you get this filtering all the way down to Bungie, a company that makes video games, dealing with blowback simply because the company put out a statement indicating it disagreed with a leaked SCOTUS draft decision that would eliminate federal protections for abortion and that it would support its own employees however it could.
At Bungie we believe that everyone has a right to choose their own path and that freedom is expressed across all facets of life. The leaked draft decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade represents a blow to freedom in America and is a direct attack on human rights.
By creating a divide between those who posses [sic] the fundamental right to make healthcare decisions that are right for them, and those who do not posses that same freedom, this decision, should it become final, will have far-reaching consequences that will be felt for generations across socio-economic lines.
Bungie is committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision.
Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values.
I don’t care where you stand on the issue of abortion in general, there isn’t a thing to be angry about in this statement from either side. Bungie, as any company, is made of people. People who have opinions on the laws, or lack of laws, that effect their lives and the lives of their employees. This public statement was also done as much to be heard by Bungie staff, some of whom may be worried or frightened as to what this all means for them, as it was signaling its values to the public. And yet the company’s announcement via tweet came with some replies that were the equivalent of telling the company to “shut up and make video games.”
The Destiny-maker, which is set to become a Sony subsidiary in the coming months, went on to defend its position in the replies to a heavily trafficked tweet that went out to the company’s 2.8 million followers.
In response to a tweet arguing that Bungie “shouldn’t even be involved in this bunch of political BS,” Bungie wrote, “We’ve chosen our side and it wasn’t difficult. Our company values exist beyond our games.” In another response (to a since-deleted tweet), the company writes that it would “prefer to use our platform to make the world better for our employees and beyond.”
People, get it in your heads: Bungie is made of people. People have opinions on public policy. There is no more sense in telling the company to not make those opinions public than there is your pushing back publicly on those public opinions. It’s literally the same thing.
And even more than some individual, Bungie is a company that makes culture. Asking that nobody at the company comment on things happening to our culture is silly in the extreme.
So, no, don’t stick to sports. Don’t stick to making video games. Don’t stop arguing and discussing your disagreements with them, either. Either side telling the other not to talk isn’t just failing to advocate for the “free speech” so often cited, it’s also just behaving like an asshole.
Not for nothing, and I know this is near-completely off-topic, buuuuuuut...
I do. Because the side that wants to re-criminalize abortion should be made to remember what that means in full.
Criminalize abortion and every rapist and domestic abuser will gain the ability to hold a woman’s reproductive care (or a miscarriage) over her head. Hell, that Texas bounty hunter law incentivizes the family of a rapist whose victim terminated her pregnancy to sue his victim (and her doctors) for that abortion.
Criminalize abortion and any person convicted of that crime will likely be convicted of a felony. In numerous states, convicted felons don’t have the right to vote. And that’s to say nothing of miscarriages investigated as abortions/murders.
Criminalize abortion with no exceptions for the life of the mother and women will die. Not only will women not be treated in states that ban abortion, states with Texas-like bounty hunter laws will prevent women from being medevac’d to another state for treatment out of fear of being sued. Women having miscarriages or eptopic pregnancies may not even say what’s wrong with them when they go to the hospital out of fear that she could be charged with murder. And that doesn’t even get into the issue of “back-alley” abortions, which will continue to happen even if abortion is made illegal again.
Criminalize abortion and the next logical step will be to criminalize contraceptives. After all, if the most extreme anti-abortion activists get their way (and they’re well on their way to that outcome), they’ll claim that life begins at the moment of fertilization—and anything that prevents the egg from being fertilized is akin to murder. (You think I’m joking, but I’ve seen at least one news story this week where such a claim was made.)
If you support criminalizing abortion, you support women dying. You support throwing women who don’t die in jail—even if they have an abortion for the sake of saving their own lives. You support making abortion a privilege for the wealthy, who can leave the country and have an abortion in a country with a well-functioning healthcare system without anyone really giving a shit.
So yes, I care where someone stands on the issue. I care because it’s the difference between supporting a woman’s right to decide her own fate and supporting the idea that a woman’s only purpose in life is to have babies regardless of how she was made pregnant—or how old she is, for that matter.
(And yes, I’m using “women” instead of “people” or “people who get pregnant” because it’s simply easier to do here.)
free speech
So free speech is perfectly fine, just as long as it’s not conservative.
otherwording (or in-other-wordsing) — noun
Example: You will often find the phrases “in other words” or “so you’re saying” at the beginning of an instance of otherwording.
See also: strawman; your post
That’s your take. Unless by ‘conservative’, you mean Ron DeSantis. Because what he did wasn’t him exercising his right to free speech, it was him violating the First Amendment to punish Disney for doing the same. So I guess your statement should really be “So free speech is perfectly fine, just as long as it’s not egalitarian.”
So I guess your statement should really be “So free speech is perfectly fine, just as long as it’s not egalitarian.”
A more accurate phrasing would perhaps be ‘So free speech is perfectly fine, so long as it is conservative speech.’
Or that. 🙂
Did you read the article? Did you understand the words used? Because It look like you launched you conservatives are being censored trope without reading a word of the article.
Which ‘conservative’ speech is being penalized, be specific both in which speech and what the penalties are.
I…think you may be a little confused about Jackie Robinson.
Oh for fuck’s sake.
The barrage of attacks against Disney by the state of Florida and its officials very much sent the wrong message to roughly half the country: if someone says something you don’t like, there will be government-led retaliation.
In clear violation of the First Amendment. We don’t have a constitution like the US’ in the UK, but Staffordshire County Council has never taken away Alton Towers’ Section 70 licence whenever it doesn’t like what Merlin Entertainments has to say on any subject.
ION, whilst Bungie has been on the wrong side of history on previous occasions, they’re bang on this time. They haven’t come out as specifically pro-choice or anti-abortion, they’ve only said that it’s their employees’ decisions to make, but they will support those employees whatever their choice.
That’s literally being pro-choice.
I meant by their words, not their actions.
Bunch of fucking baby killers. Women who get abortions as birth control are murderers.
Sure thing slaver.
Only if they get it as birth control? Is it not murder if the abortion is done to save the life of the mother?
Remember: Anti-choice conservatives believe a 13-year-old girl isn’t mature enough to know whether she’s gay, but is precisely mature enough to have a child—even if having that child kills her—if she’s made pregnant by rape.
How dare Bungie have an opinion on a monstrous change to the legal landscape, don’t robots know that they haven’t yet gotten their civil rights movement and are just suppose to- hold on, I’ve just been told that Bungie is in fact filled and owned by humans, and that those individuals are the ones that made those statements.
Strange, I thought people were allowed to hold opinions and voice them, I guess for the people telling them to shut up and get back to making games that only applies when they aren’t using their own property to say something those people don’t like.
Abortion is murder
What about the Baby’s body? What about their choice to not being murdered by the one person who is supposed to protect them?
Do you support abortion in cases where a woman could die unless she has an abortion?
Re: 'Forced birth is slavery', if you really want to play that game...
Quick hypothetical for you: Say an already born kid finds themselves in dire need of a blood or organ donation or they will die and the only donor available in time is the father. Should the law require that blood or organ donation, and should the father be considered a murderer if for whatever reason they refuse?
My desire to live doesn’t mean I get to use someone else’s body against their wishes for that end, that’s why things like blood and organ donation are considered voluntary, as the alternative as TAG pointed out in another thread is the dead having more bodily autonomy than pregnant women.
Then there doesn’t need to be a separate law making it illegal. Murder is already illegal. If you really believe that abortion is murder, then start arresting mothers and charging them with Murder 1, because an abortion is premeditated. Doctors? Hitmen. Murderers for hire.
And while you’re at it, since (generally speaking) a death has some degree of investigation associated with it, let’s spin up the miscarriage task forces. Oh, your baby died in utero? Well we need to look into that to see if you were at fault in any way and possibly guilty of negligent homicide or worse.
We’ll also need birth defect investigations. Had a beer or cigarette during the first 5 weeks when you don’t even know you’re pregnant? Child abuse. We’ll be putting that kid into foster care.
We would do these kinds of investigations if it was a 5 year old that was affected, so if a baby is a person, we need to be doing it for them too.
Forcing a woman to carry to term is doing far worse than just “protecting the unborn.” It’s putting the child so far ahead of the mother that if she becomes pregnant, the law turns her into an incubator instead of a person.
I think that politicians should stick to politicking and stop making medical decisions for other people.