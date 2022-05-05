Josh Hawley Threatens Disney’s ‘Special Copyright Protections’ For Being ‘Woke’
You will recall that Lauren Boebert was unsuprisingly confused about what lawmaking power she has as a lawmaker, having threatened to not “extend Micky (sic) Mouse’s trademark”, which is not a power Congress has. Josh Hawley, who has never been shy about threatening private companies over protected speech, at least has straight which law to threaten Disney with.
If you can’t read that, it says:
For years, @Disney has gotten special copyright protections from the federal government – allowing them to charge consumers more. Woke corporations shouldn’t get sweetheart deals. I’ll introduce legislation this week to end their special protections – enough is enough.
It’s not just what you do, but how and why you do it that matters. This is a perfect example. I too don’t want to see yet another extension of the current copyright term. Though, by all accounts, Disney has recognized how untenable further term extension is and hasn’t been lobbying for it at all. Ever since the public domain was allowed to return in the US, Hollywood has mostly accepted its fait regarding works from 95 years ago. But that doesn’t mean I want to live in an America where a select group of state actors can openly threaten private companies over protected speech.
Beyond that, it’s entirely unclear what legislation Hawley is proposing. Disney doesn’t have “special copyright protections”; it has the same protections as everyone else, albeit protections it specifically and heavily lobbied for. It’s unclear what Hawley is seeking to “end”.
The Walt Disney Company has lobbied multiple times to extend certain copyright protections so that their intellectual property would not fall into public domain. The Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998 extended corporate copyright protection from 75 years to 95 years, keeping Mickey Mouse under Disney’s control until at least 2024. These extensions don’t just apply to Disney, though they are the ones pushing the hardest for them.
So by all means, don’t extend copyright terms. Or, hey, even shorten them! But Hawley isn’t going to do that to one single company and he shouldn’t be allowed to do it at all on the basis of speech that he doesn’t like.
This statement heavily implies that non-“woke” corporations should get sweetheart deals. Someone would do well to ask him about that.
Did Josh Hawley really throw down the gauntlet in front of the copyright industry without realizing it?
Lets for a moment ignore the whole thing about the free speech implications, but how fucking stupid is the man?
Just look at the current republican party. The smart ones are pretending to be stupid, and the stupid ones, well…. they’re still just stupid.
but how fucking stupid is the man?
Let’s just say that he continues to exceed expectations.
Playing games
And Keeping points.
Corporations must support my parties policies or else…. isn’t that what Nazis demand.
First Amendment violation I believe…
U.S. Government threats and extortions against free speech.
Blatantly so, yes, which makes it not just unconstitutional but incredibly stupid at the same time since he and other politicians making statements like that are making it harder to trim back/revoke any ‘special’ treatment Disney might enjoy under the law since the motives to do so are first amendment based which is a huge no-no for politicians.
The politicians involved are dancing to Disney’s tune, the only question is if they know and are doing it intentionally or are just unwitting tools.
Here's the perfect defense to what I'm threatening you with
Can’t say I’m surprised that insurrectionist Hawley isn’t a fan of the law or constitution though I do find it just a little bit funny how the politicians throwing fits over Disney objecting to their bigotry are going out of their way to give the company all the legal firepower needed to shoot down their vindictive lashing out by making crystal clear that their motives are first-amendment based.
In their efforts to grandstand and play to the gullible people that support them they are merely helping the company, similar to the efforts to ‘take down Big Tech’ that will instead enshrine their positions, making such efforts boneheaded for several reasons.
A legal victory would mean nothing to Hawley. He wants to be seen performing outrage so he can keep his voting base riled up. Disney could whoop his ass in court and he’d still take that as a win because he could say he stood up to Disney.
True enough, it’s not like he and his supporters care about the law all that matters is ‘sticking it to the libs/woke’ and since it’s not likely that he’ll be paying for any of it it’s really a win-win for the scumbag, though even then it’s worthwhile to call him out on it I’d say.
As a reminder, “woke” is a term that means “Not a complete piece of shit.”