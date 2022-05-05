Top EU Court Hands Down Judgment On Upload Filters That Is As Clear As Mud
We had just written about the great difficulty national governments are having in transposing the EU Copyright Directive into local law. That’s largely because of the badly drafted and contradictory Article 17. It effectively calls for upload filters, which have obvious problems for freedom of expression because of the impossibility of crafting algorithms that encapsulate the subtleties of copyright law. For this reason, the Polish government brought a legal challenge to Article 17 before the EU’s top court, on the grounds that it infringes on the freedom of expression and information guaranteed in Article 11 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has handed down its judgement, dismissing Poland’s action:
the obligation, on online content-sharing service providers, to review, prior to its dissemination to the public, the content that users wish to upload to their platforms, resulting from the specific liability regime established in the Directive, has been accompanied by appropriate safeguards by the EU legislature in order to ensure respect for the right to freedom of expression and information of the users of those services, and a fair balance between that right, on the one hand, and the right to intellectual property, on the other.
That’s regrettable, but on the plus side, the CJEU has made two comments that impose major constraints on the use of upload filters. First it says:
a filtering system which might not distinguish adequately between unlawful content and lawful content, with the result that its introduction could lead to the blocking of lawful communications, would be incompatible with the right to freedom of expression and information and would not respect the fair balance between that right and the right to intellectual property.
But no filtering systems exist that can “distinguish adequately between unlawful content and lawful content”, because algorithms are unable to gauge reliably whether uploaded material is an infringement or a legal use of material for things like parody or criticism. The CJEU further said:
the providers of online content-sharing services cannot be required to prevent the uploading and making available to the public of content which, in order to be found unlawful, would require an independent assessment of the content by them in the light of the information provided by the rightholders and of any exceptions and limitations to copyright.
This seems to say that online platforms can only block material if it is obviously infringing – for example if it is identical to a copyright work. That’s pretty much what the CJEU’s Advocate General suggested last year, when he offered his preliminary opinion on the case, as is usual. Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe wrote:
sharing service providers must only detect and block content that is ‘identical’ or ‘equivalent’ to the protected subject matter identified by the rightholders, that is to say content the unlawfulness of which may be regarded as manifest in the light of the information provided by the rightholders. By contrast, in all ambiguous situations – short extracts from works included in longer content, ‘transformative’ works, etc. – in which, in particular, the application of exceptions and limitations to copyright is reasonably foreseeable, the content concerned should not be the subject of a preventive blocking measure.
Crucially, the CJEU in its judgment emphasized:
Member States must, when transposing Article 17 of the Directive into their national law, take care to act on the basis of an interpretation of that provision which allows a fair balance to be struck between the various fundamental rights protected by the charter of fundamental rights.
In other words, except for the German and Austrian Article 17 implementations, which attempt to provide for ex-ante safeguards, as pointed out by former MEP Felix Reda, this means that many Member States will have to redo their homework in the implementation stage or revisit the legislation they adopted. Unfortunately, the CJEU doesn’t give any guidance on how exactly that “fair balance” can be struck. Which means Article 17’s upload filter provisions remain as clear as mud, and will be the subject of argument and further legal actions for years to come.
Those are not alternatives, as user content is also under copyright. It is phrasing like this that makes it look like politicians have bought into the idea that corporate copyrights bought and owned copyrights are much more important than the creators copyright in their original works.
What do you mean ‘looks like’? 😀
Every time the EU or one of its member states comes out with yet another mangled, badly-worded law, I just think, “That’s the one blessing in Brexit!”
‘Filters are allowed and mandated but they have to avoid taking down legitimate content’ is like saying ‘You have to sort identical beads by color, but you’re not allowed to look at them before or during the process.’
How would algorithm know if permission was obtained?
The issue with any of these automated systems is that it is impossible to know if the poster has permission to post the content. It may be a copyright violation for one user, but not another. We’ve already seen the obvious cases, where an automated system blocked the content owner from posting the content, but what if I have an agreement with a copyright holder that allows just me to post certain content? How would any automated system know that I have a contract in my desk drawer or an email in my in-box with permission to share copyrighted information?
Another question would be how an automated filter can tell something that doesn’t require copyright permission, such as something falling under an exception or an original performance of a Public Domain composition. Hell, sing some of my parodies into SoundHound and it identifies the original songs, so an automated filter is definitely going to struggle.
There’s no filter that can tell what is fair use, reviews, parody, public domain versus infringing content but the problem is this law is badly worded and vague and it was designed to help large media corporations like Disney Sony in an age when millions of people are creating music , video content ,audio, podcasts without signing up with TV or media company’s , filters could simply say we won’t block audio content under 2 minutes or video content under 10 minutes to allow for fair use, reviews ,
It’ll be years before this law is really understood or is there any practical way to make it work without blocking free expression or fair use content . When bad laws are made like this it just creates chaos or people ignore it, like most people under 21 in the USA make fake ids in order to buy beer.
It sounds like media corporations maybe could just send a list of films, TV programs music videos with some kind of digital signature code something like YouTube uses for dmca purposes but even if someone built such a system who would pay for it?
would smaller websites have acess to the data or would they just block all user videos just to avoid building a filtering system
