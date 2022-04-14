It’s Still Stupidly, Ridiculously Difficult To Buy A ‘Dumb’ TV
Historically, “smart” TVs aren’t always particularly smart. They’ve routinely been shown to have lax security and privacy standards. They also routinely feature embedded OS systems that don’t age well, aren’t always well designed, don’t perform particularly well over time, are slathered with ads, and are usually worse than most third-party game streaming devices or video game consoles.
Yet when if you go shopping for “dumb” televisions — as in just a high quality display with a bunch of HDMI ports and not much else, you’re usually going to be out of luck. There are options, but guides on this front will usually shovel you toward computer monitors (too pricey at large sizes), or business-class displays (ditto). This Lifehacker article ironically forgot to even list the few models that do exist:
The big caveat when it comes to dumb TVs is that they are absolutely not the priority in the market, and so it can be difficult to find a dumb TV that has the screen size, resolution, and other features of a smart TV. Still, it’s not impossible. Samsung makes a 65-inch 4K dumb TV, for example, as does Sceptre, but identifying and finding dumb TVs can be challenging.
Of course it’s challenging because TV manufacturers now make more money collecting and monetizing your personal data than they do selling the actual hardware. Last year Vizio noted it made $38.4 million in one quarter just from tracking and monetizing consumer viewing and usage data. It made $48.2 million on hardware (which also includes soundbars, and other products) in that same period.
That gap has likely closed in the year since, if it hasn’t slammed shut. Worse, TV makers seem insistent on pushing their luck and ruining the quality of their own products as they pursue new online revenues. You’ll routinely see smart TV GUIs slathered with obtrusive ads. And in some cases, greedy TV makers, like Vizio (previously busted tracking users without permission), are now pushing ads over live content.
“Smart” TV makers can’t just take the ad and consumer tracking money and be satisfied, they’re constantly pushing “innovations” seemingly invented to annoy you in a bid to obtain improved quarterly returns. And they’re always (always!) somehow framed as “innovative experiences“:
You used to own a TV for ten years, and you’d just swap in and out HDMI-connected hardware as technologies evolved. But by integrating an OS and trying to dominate the hardware space, TV vendors have created a new, wasteful paradigm that shortens the shelf-life of televisions. Frustrated by the slow OS of a four year old TV? Better just buy an entirely new one!
As a dumb TV fan who has bought several sets in the last decade, I’m usually told something akin to: “well, just don’t connect the TV to the Internet!” But that route locks you out of firmware updates, and some TV makers remove functionality if you refuse to participate in their online ecosystem. Many smart TV GUIs also need to load before you’re even allowed to switch laggy HDMI inputs.
For a decade all I’ve wanted is a quality, dumb-as-nails 65″ TV panel with an over-abundance of HDMI ports, no speaker, and a bare bones GUI. Yet it’s routinely impossible to find one, even if you’re willing to pay a several hundred dollar premium. I know I’m not alone in my quest for dumb technology, yet it’s positively bizarre that nobody wants to meet this market demand.
Not difficult at all
My first search on Amazon netted me a 65″ non-smart TV described having amazing quality and no smart features.
If one Amazon search is “stupidly ridiculously difficult” I suggest you get some water-wings so you don’t hurt yourself next time you do something really difficult… like taking out the garbage.
P.S. one of many: https://www.amazon.com/Sceptre-Ultra-2160p-3840×2160-Metal/dp/B01N10VUY1/ref=sr_1_8?crid=JRG0N50Y5ZJQ&keywords=non+smart+tv+65+inch&qid=1649756501&sprefix=non+smart+tv+65+inch%2Caps%2C135&sr=8-8
WIthin the product description I can’t find 2 important things: a model number that allows me to price compare and source non-amazon reviews, nor can I find the mounting scheme compatibility.
At least one question implies the legs are not included in all shipments.
Karl specifically requested a bare bones UI to improve speed. He specifically mentioned boot speed as a concern. Reviews indicate this 2018 TV has enough lag you need to “set expectations”. This means the ability to see a similar model in use would be critical to making a purchase.
Reviews indicate a poor return process and a need to purchase the warrenty due to the likelyhood the product will fail quickly. Karl specifically mentioned the desire to use this TV for long periods, not rapidly replace them.
Very much could fall under “not quality” for Karl, particularly for the features he is seeking. Additionally, purchase on amazon is likely not the best choice for this TV, as several factors should be seen in use to gauge tolerance versus expectations.
I can buy a thousand different wireless headphones on amazon. Finding a quality pair isn’t so easy.
I’m seeing you missed the point. I’m not selling anything, certainly not TVs, certainly not this one, and not on Amazon.
This was but one example that searching for a non-smart TV is neither difficult nor “ridiculously difficult.” It’s trivial. Not if I have to explain it twice.
This is Karl Bode we’re talking about. He’s the competition guy. The anti-abuse-of-market-power guy. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had stopped using Amazon.
It's really not that bad
I can only speak based on my experience but I have an LG CX and after setting up picture settings I’ve never even seen the UI of its OS nor have I used its remote since. I have updated the OS once with a USB drive rather than let it connect to the internet.
I’ve never even thought about the boot-up speed of it, it’s definitely not slow enough that I would notice.
I used to think this was a big deal too but it really hasn’t been for me at all and the OS just becomes invisible if all you are doing is switching HDMI inputs.
Simply Do not Connect it to the Internet!
I don’t see this as an issue. Don’t directly connect the TV to the internet. Use alternative streaming boxes like Roku or such for your connections.
You could also “Black Hole” the TV in your router, but it’s simpler just to not connect it in the first place.
… Google article “How to buy a dumb TV — and why you’d want to” (Sep 2021) at TomsGuide.com
And any SmartTV is a DumbTV if you don’t connect it the Internet !
Virtually EVERY "Smart" TV can be a "Dumb" TV
I am confused why this article was even written.
To turn virtually ANY Smart TV into a Dumb TV, just don’t connect it to the internet (don’t use ethernet or wifi) and configure it’s HDMI connector as the default power-on mode.
VERY Simple. What’s the big deal?
It is then IMPOSSIBLE for a TV not connected to the internet to violate your privacy in any way 😉
Since you didn’t read the post, I’ll quote the relevant section for you:
Re: Re: Dumb fan
Can’t educate the stupid. No disrespect to the truly dumb.
(I do want to record someone walking into a Best Buy or WalMart and asking “…to buy a totally stupid TV.” 😉
Dumbed down
I have a 43inch 4K LG TV and I use it exclusively for streaming, Plex, and HD and 4K blurays. I use an AppleTV and Amazon Fire box connected with HDMI though a receiver and then to the TV. Wireless is not enabled on the TV, and I connect an ethernet cable every few months to check for firmware updates, then disconnect. Only content over HDMI is viewed on the system.
I have never used any TV based apps or even know how to navigate around the interface very well. It usually takes me a while to locate the TV remote when I do check for updates.
I am happy with my viewing options and do not miss any of the Sky satellite services and channels that I cancelled in 2011.
Occasional connection
It’s unclear which TVs –if any– do NOT cache the info for release upstream when connectivity exists or as part of the multi-way handshake which includes querying for system or module versions, downloading out-of-rev ones, and deploying them.
I’d love to see a packet capture between the TV and the world during one of those connection events and see what is sent or received.
