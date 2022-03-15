Techdirt Podcast Episode 315: The Right To Repair

from the fixer-upper dept

Five years ago, we were joined on the podcast by author and law professor Aaron Perzanowski to discuss his book about the impact of copyright on property in the digital age, The End of Ownership. That book touched on the issue of repairing devices and the ways companies make it difficult, but his new book, The Right To Repair, puts this topic in the spotlight. This week, Aaron joins us to discuss the history and future of the right to repair around the world.

Filed Under: aaron perzanowski, copyright, dmca, podcast, right to repair

