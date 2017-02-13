A Little Something Called Competition Forces Verizon To Bring Back Unlimited* Data
Despite the rising competitive threat of T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless has spent the last few years simply refusing to seriously compete on price. That stubbornness has extended to the company's refusal to match T-Mobile's unlimited data plans, eliminated by Verizon back in 2011. In a truly competitive market, you're supposed to listen to your customers and try to provide whatever they're clamoring for. But Verizon's tack has been the exact opposite; the company spending the last few years trying to tell consumers they don't really want simpler, unlimited data options -- and that these plans are unnecessary and unviable.
For most of this time, Verizon Wireless' excuse du jour was that it didn't have to compete on price or service because its network was just that phenomenal. But a report last week by Open Signal found that T-Mobile, once considered an under-cooked upstart, was finally fielding a network that nearly matches Verizon in terms of both speed and overall coverage:
"Our testers were able to find a Verizon LTE signal 88.2% of the time, cementing Big Red's place at the top of our 4G rankings. But T-Mobile has been systematically closing the gap. In the fourth quarter its 4G availability was less than two percentage points below Verizon's, the closest we've seen that difference."
Initially Verizon tried to downplay the results, insisting that because Open Signal uses crowdsourced data, that the results souldn't be taken seriously. That didn't go over particularly well over at T-Mobile:
Typical @Verizon to say they (and their well-paid consultants) know better than 4.5 BILLION customer experiences. 🤔 https://t.co/bSO2HOLvNz
— John Legere (@JohnLegere) February 10, 2017
But Verizon then did a 180, announcing late last week that the company would finally be offering unlimited data again, and without throttling video, music or games as a result (which is now standard practice at both T-Mobile and Sprint). Of course the industry's definition of "unlimited" remains as murky as it has always been, with Verizon quick to note that by "unlimited," they actually mean somewhere around 22 gigabytes per month, after which your connection will likely be throttled:
"On all Verizon Unlimited plans you get our fast LTE speeds. To ensure a quality experience for all customers, after 22 GB of data usage on a line during any billing cycle we may prioritize usage behind other customers in the event of network congestion. While we don’t expect to do that very often, network management is a crucial tool that benefits all Verizon customers."
Still, a good move is a good move. And Verizon's decision will likely push AT&T (which currently only sells you unlimited data if you bundle your wireless connection a with DirecTV service) to follow suit. Granted competition in telecom is fickle and inconsistent, and non-price competition -- where theatrics trump actual value -- is generally the rule of thumb. And should rumors of a new Sprint, T-Mobile merger be accurate, we could very quickly be facing three large carriers with, once again, little to no incentive to actually give consumers what they want.
Re:
I do not think customers need unlimited data anyways because they will never consume unlimited data. I'd rather see a all you can eat data plan without restrictions. Just pay for a certain speed and have fun. Makes more sense that way but where is the fun in that.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
One could even define a "speed" plan as:
XXX megabits / second for first 22 GB of data, then
YYY megabits / second for next 10 GB of data, then
ZZZ megabits / second for as much data as you can use
And you could qualify it with "subject to availability" because you cannot guarantee that data rates might drop due to unexpected crowding -- but I don't want to open the door to abuse by ISPs.
But remember AOL almost got in serious trouble with state AGs back in the day, with one AG saying it is as if AOL sold 10,000 theater tickets to a theater with only 3,000 seats. The problem being AOL didn't have enough inbound phone lines to not get a busy signal.
Re:
Also, the plan includes 10GB full speed tethering, plus 3G speeds after that (as compared to 2G on TMO and nothing after 5GB on Sprint).
Again, not perfect by any means, but it more closely fits the definition of unlimited than either of the joke plans from Sprint and TMO. I'm still in shock that this is coming from Verizon.
Tethering vs Phone
Now just what is "for the phone" vs "tethering".
We all know what they *WANT* it to mean.
But tethering is nothing more than an app that creates a hotspot and routes packets.
What if I had my own app that would talk over bluetooth or USB to my laptop? Is *that* tethering? I didn't use the built in tethering feature of my phone. And it is just a custom app using data on the unlimited data plan for the phone.
What if I didn't use either bluetooth or USB. Suppose I drop the phone into a gadget with an Arduino board. (This is hypothetical) The arduino has a sensor that watches the bottom right corner of the screen for blinking to represent bits received, and it has an LED emitter right in front of the camera port to represent bits sent. Then this arduino has an ordinary USB cable or WiFi hotspot for my laptop to work with. So all that is on the phone is an app that blinks pixels and reads light signals from the camera port. Oh, and the custom app uses the internet.
Can you tell me now if I'm tethering or not?
