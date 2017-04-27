Techdirt Podcast Episode 119: Does Pharma Really Need Patents?
It doesn't take many stories of people suffering due to unaffordable medicine to make you question the state of pharmaceutical patents, but the arguments in their defense are loud and frequent. Most are variations on the same theme: without the promise of a monopoly, important drugs would never be researched and developed. But does this argument truly hold up? It's come up as a tangent in previous episodes of the podcast, but this week we're dedicating a full episode to questioning the popular defenses of pharma patents and looking for a better way forward.
And in coming up with this new model (which hasn't been brought up in the podcast) it's worth considering that governments generally do invest in drug discovery (I don't know whether the US does though), but they generally don't currently have anywhere near funds to invest in the safety funds. So if the government's involved, that may need to be fixed.
