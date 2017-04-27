Over 800 Startups Tell FCC's Ajit Pai Not... >>
Patents

by Leigh Beadon

Thu, Apr 27th 2017 1:15pm


Filed Under:
patents, pharma, podcast, research



Techdirt Podcast Episode 119: Does Pharma Really Need Patents?

from the let's-dig-in dept

It doesn't take many stories of people suffering due to unaffordable medicine to make you question the state of pharmaceutical patents, but the arguments in their defense are loud and frequent. Most are variations on the same theme: without the promise of a monopoly, important drugs would never be researched and developed. But does this argument truly hold up? It's come up as a tangent in previous episodes of the podcast, but this week we're dedicating a full episode to questioning the popular defenses of pharma patents and looking for a better way forward.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Apr 2017 @ 1:46pm

    ROFL. One day, if it hasn't happened already, the very patented drugs you despise will literally save your life.

    Keep tilting at windmills, TD. Nobody hates innovation more than you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 27 Apr 2017 @ 2:04pm

      Re:

      You should *probably* actually listen to the podcast before making yourself sound like an idiot, because it doesn't say what you seem to think it does.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Apr 2017 @ 2:26pm

        Re: Re:

        Honestly, I tried to listen to one of your podcasts once. It was so incredibly terrible that I couldn't finish it. The problem was simply that you guys are idiots, enamored of yourselves so deeply that you turned off all critical thought when it came to any information you hadn't pre-decided couldn't possibly be true, no matter how true in fact it was. I sincerely doubt this fundamental problem of idiocy has been even somewhat meaningfully addressed. Think I'll pass. But keep on tilting. There's, like, dozens of people who think you're smart. Might even be hundreds.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Apr 2017 @ 4:04pm

    My stance, and this is where the podcast seemed to lean towards the end, is that sure having some other model for encouraging drugs to come onto the market despite costly safety studies would be desirable, but until then I will be supportive of patents in this arena.

    And in coming up with this new model (which hasn't been brought up in the podcast) it's worth considering that governments generally do invest in drug discovery (I don't know whether the US does though), but they generally don't currently have anywhere near funds to invest in the safety funds. So if the government's involved, that may need to be fixed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


