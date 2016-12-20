Dental Firm Tries To Dodge Section 230 With... >>
Innovation

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Dec 20th 2016 1:00pm


Filed Under:
internet of things, iot, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 103: Is The Internet Of Things The Future, A Total Mess, Or Both?

from the listen-and-learn dept

The internet of things has been taking plenty of flak ever since the first time someone floated the idea of a connected fridge or some-such in the 90s — but despite the knee-jerk instinct to scoff at such things, the truth is there are all sorts of interesting possibilities emerging from all these "pointless" connected devices. Of course, there are also some serious security concerns... This week, we discuss the IoT and what the ever-increasing presence of such devices means for the future.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 5:34pm

    Yes, it is a mess. And as a taxpayer, I will be pissed if I am asked to pay for the cleanup.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Dec 2016 @ 6:39am

    It's a mess because it was designed to be that way. Everything connected to the internet means people will more surveilled and, therefore, controlled. What the establishment forgets is that "internet of shit" can also be used against them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Groaker (profile), 21 Dec 2016 @ 11:59am

    The mess ship has sailed. At least one company that will go unnamed has blatantly refused to fix known bugs in a lighting system that leaves other systems in the residence wide open to crackers.

    I certainly have strong beliefs about never sending a person where you can send an electron (paraphrased from J Edgar Hoover.) But just how much loss of security is voice control worth in the turning on a light? Especially when there are other, safe ways of doing this than by means which expose your digital life?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


