German Court Fines Site Owner For Sharing User Data With Google To Access Web Fonts
from the getting-fined-the-odd-way dept
The European Union's data privacy law, the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), has caused all sorts of problems since its debut. Its debut was itself a mess, something that immediately resulted in a whole lot of websites simply refusing to allow European users to connect with them.
Since it was unclear how to avoid running afoul of the law, it was easier to avoid potential fines by simply cutting European users out of the equation. For everyone else, it was being greeted with a new warning about cookies at nearly every website they visited -- a small hassle to be sure, but a hassle nonetheless.
Then there were the truly unexpected consequences of the new law that imposed data-gathering and data-sharing restrictions on any business, whether they were internet-based or not. In some areas, GDPR was read as requiring retailers to notify purchasers of items when the items were returned -- something that would make the exchange of unwanted Christmas gifts extremely awkward.
In another weird case, post offices in Ireland removed waste bins from their facilities because customers were throwing out unwanted mail and receipts, resulting the offices' unintentional collection of personal data. When the waste bins went missing, customers resorted to throwing their trash on post office counters and floors, leaving it even more unregulated than it was when the waste bins were still in place.
Yet another side effect no one saw coming: the use of Google's Font API was enough to get a website fined by a German court. (via Slashdot)
Earlier this month, a German court fined an unidentified website €100 ($110, £84) for violating EU privacy law by importing a Google-hosted web font.
The decision, by Landgericht München's third civil chamber in Munich, found that the website, by including Google-Fonts-hosted font on its pages, passed the unidentified plaintiff's IP address to Google without authorization and without a legitimate reason for doing so. And that violates Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
The court says whether or not Google did anything with the forwarded IP address is beside the point. The fact is the website engaged in the unauthorized transmission of this IP address to Google by using its font API to access a font to render the text on the site. The court's decision points out this can be avoided by self-hosting the font and notes that the website operator has chosen to do this going forward. That being said, the court still feels a fine is the only way to ensure future compliance with GDPR.
Risk of repetition is to be affirmed. It is undisputed that the plaintiff's IP address was forwarded to Google when the plaintiff visited the defendant's website. Previous unlawful impairments justify an actual assumption of the risk of repetition, which was not refuted by the defendant. The risk of repetition is not eliminated by the fact that the defendant now uses Google Fonts in such a way that the IP address of the website visitor is no longer disclosed to Google. The risk of repetition can only be eliminated by a declaration of discontinuance with a penalty.
The fine here may have been minimal, but the law allows a penalty of €250,000 ($286,000) per violation, which the court warns the website operator is not only possible, but probable, if the problem doesn't go away. There's also the (very slim) chance the improper use of Google Fonts could result in prison time, because that's also a potential GDPR violation penalty.
While the solution here appears to be simple enough -- self-host fonts -- the reality of the situation is that this decision will lead to yet another pop-up asking for consent that will stand between site users and the content they're trying to access, and that no one will read before clicking "accept." It won't make the web a better place and it won't do much to limit the sharing of personal data with off-site entities. It will just make everything a little more annoying.
Filed Under: data protection, fonts, gdpr, germany, ip addresses, privacy, sharing, web fonts
Companies: google
One of the many terrible things about this decision is that the website owner didn't send the user's IP address to Google; the user's browser did.
Re:
The website developer wrote the script that told the browser to send the data. Just like any other data collection, the web site write the code that causes the data to be collected, and the browser in executing that script sends the data.
Re:
Agreed that the website owner is being punished for linking and that this court's interpretation the GDPR is bad.
OTOH, having one's IP address, browser footprint, etc. sent to dozens of affiliates, CDNs, ad servers and tracking companies without being provided with any understanding of how they are being used gives me the heebie jeebies too.
Short of fines or imprisonment, I would love to see websites like CNN (which according to NoScript has 34 different domains hosting JavaScript linked from their homepage) being required to account for every one of them in public, stating what purpose the link serves, what information is sent to it and other items TBD. Such a regulation could make informed consent of the consumer something more than a sham.
Will they now also start punishing all the sites sending our data to a bazillion ad trackers, data brokers and other spies? I'm thinking probably not.
Re:
That's what the cookie consent labyrinths are for. This ruling goes much further in that simply referencing externally hosted resources is now considered a violation. If websites can no longer link to each other, well, then it's not a web any more.
Re: Re:
The World Wide String? Or Thread? World Wide Thread?
Re: Re: Re:
More like World Wide Threat, should you dare allow Germans to access your site. A few more of these decisions, and we'll be looking at a "euronet" with no connections to the rest of the world.
Re: Re:
You can easily link to Wikipedia and allow the user to decide if they want to click on it with no risk of running afoul of the GDPR. This is not threatening the webinees of the web.
Re: Re:
There is a difference between HTML automatically linking to another site for some resource, and the user clicking a link to some other site. The first is not under the users control, the second is.
Wow, this is a special kind of dumb.
Re:
Slashdot is a source, so of course it is, but that's just one reason why.
Sounds in large part like a lack of understanding/experience on the part of the defendant's attorney. They should have pointed out to the court that the web site didn't send the IP address, nor any data in fact, to Google. The user themselves, or rather their browser, did that when informed it needed a Web font to render the page while it was configured by the user to retrieve Web fonts from where they were hosted. If the user didn't wish to have the font host know about them they should have configured their browser to not retrieve Web fonts, in which case the browser would have used the best font it could find installed as a substitute (at a cost in appearance of the rendered page).
I think there's better defaults than "read everything from everywhere", but it should be the case that the web site says where things need fetched from and it's the user who's considered responsible for the browser following those instructions. And the user should be able to tell the browser how to follow them, eg. "Fetch resources from the same domain as the web site, refuse to fetch resources from anywhere else except places I've explicitly white-listed.".
Re:
$100 fine vs $250/hr lawyer for 2 weeks of billed hours
No, it's a small hassle if you encountered it once, but it's a big collective hassle when you add up all the time it takes to click okay (or another option) on multiple websites throughout multiple years. There's also a cognitive cost in scrolling a page looking for something only to realize it looks weird because the designer dimmed everything and there was a box at the top that didn't scroll with the page asking you to consent. We're requiring visitors to waste time and effort and mental effort because the EU couldn't think of a better way to implement this.
That's what happens when you let morons dictate the internet law.
On the same logic, allowing me to connect to your website shares my IP with your hosting provider. I've never given my consent for my IP to be given to your hosting provider, his upstream provider etc.
So maybe browsers should come with NoScript built in, on default settings, with no way to remove it. Then everyone would have to knowing allow a domain. Then nothing is "unauthorized". @@ "Do i want Google Fonts? Sure." Of course, it would be best if there was an API for domains to explain both their general business, and scripts/content to explain their specific use in that case. (Actually, that part wouldn't be such a bad thing in general.)
And yeah, self-hosting and not adding scripts and services from like 50 other domains (looking at you, traditional and semi-traditional media) might not only be a way around "authorization", but also be generally better for the ecosystem.
Whatever, there must be better ways to address problems, and ways to avoid creating more problems with poorly-written laws.
Companies that track you will go to extreme measures to uniquely identify you, and then harvest as much data about you as possible. It is not unreasonable to think that Google (a well known tracker) would leverage this data about you - especially as other sources of data start to go away thanks to the GDPR.
This does not need to take us into the hell that we currently have of constantly asking if you are ok with cookies. That is what web developers have chosen to do because they do not want to give up on their tracking lifestyle. They can easily note that I do not want any tracking and never ask me again. But by asking again (and again, and again,....) they expect that the average user will break and just say "ok already". If you don't like the harassment of "can we track you please" dialogs, stop visiting that site. Bonus points for telling them why. This is not the only way we have to satisfy the privacy concerns, in fact it is a clear indication that the site does not want to respect your privacy at all.
That seems entirely predictable to me. Setting things up such that the computers of people browsing your website send their data to some third party is exactly what the law was meant to prevent. Google probably find out what page the person is looking at too, not just the IP address. All so the user will see a font other than their preferred font, and the site operator doesn't have to pay to host it.
Mission creep...
pretty sure we warned them about it, pretty sure we told them they needed to make the rules really clear...
Imagine that humans managing to repeat the exact same screwups thinking this time it will be different when they refuse to address any of the issues exposed by previous failures.
Worried about what data brokers might do?
Perhaps maybe pass laws targeting them rather than the middlemen, make it less profitable to gather & exploit the information and suddenly they are less interest in the data.
The current system does nothing but require a couple popups where people still sign their privacy away without reading, its not working.
Stop beating up the little guys who just want to link a set of webfonts & other cool toys out there. Pass laws controlling what the company gathering the data can & can't get & do.
You have a shark off the coast eating swimmers on July 4 weekend... the answer isn't to dynamite all the little fish it might eat you kill the fscking shark.
