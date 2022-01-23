Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side Stephen T. Stone with a comment about our latest example of brazen DMCA abuse:
To everyone who thinks AT&T dropping OANN is “censorship”: No, this is censorship.
In second place, it's Samuel Abram, with a comment about the cops who were fired for playing Pokémon Go:
I said this before…
It's really sad (really more outrageous and infuriating) that playing Pokémon GO! would cause cops to get fired as opposed to killing blacks and Latinxs in cold blood.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got a pair of comments from our post about the annoying DRM on Diablo 2: Resurrected. First, it's That One Guy with the perennial bottom line:
And the ultimate punchline to this and all DRM:
Actual copyright infringers are, as always, completely unaffected.
Next, it's PaulT with a response to some comments in the blog post that started the conversation about the issue:
"While I understand that this is a way to combat piracy"
But, of course, as already mentioned it's really not. People wanting to pirate will still do so, and when they do they will still have a better product than the one bought legally. I fact, as often seen, the presence of this DRM is actually a driver for "piracy", since some people who recognise this fact will download a cracked copy after they buy the legit version, safe in the knowledge that they're not "stealing" since they paid for a copy, they just want access to the version that doesn't try to stop them playing the game they bought.
"Or better yet, wasn’t there a better way of implementing it without restricting players who bought it legitimately?"
No, there isn't. DRM is software whose entire purpose is to try the stop people from running the software it's attached to. Like all software, it may have bugs or design issues that make it work imperfectly. It can never operate as well as it not being present in the first place for legal owners of the software it's infected.
Over on the funny side, both our winners come in response to the post about the Pokémon-playing cops. David took first place:
You think firing those officers is a smart move?
Let's see whether you still think that when Snorlax holds up a bank.
In second place, it's an anonymous comment:
They're even wrong about the pokemon
but they insisted they did so... to “chase this mythical creature.”
Your honor, I can assure you that despite claims to the contrary, Snorlax is not a mythical pokemon.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out on our post about the legal fight over calling cheese Gruyere, where one commenter wondered if they could get away with making a "Champagne Gruyere cheese drink", and Rocky had the answer:
No, but if you had called it Champagne Gruyere Monster cheese drink on the other hand...
And finally, we loop all the way back around to the beginning, where Toom1275 had a response to the Most Insightful winner:
Thst's a bit of an awkward statement, seeing as how "AT$T dropping OANN is censorship!" and "thinks" are mutually exclusive.
That's all for this week, folks!
I support this as the new name for French onion soup.
Glad to see I'm in this week's winners.
Considering I won last week, and that Winnie-the-Pooh entered the public domain (as well as shitloads of recorded music and other great stuff from 1926), 2022 is starting out awesomely for me!
Thanks for everything you do, Techdirt! I love the community here!
Re: Glad to see I'm in this week's winners.
And here I thought Xi Jinping was still alive!
As to
Pokemon.
Would love our cops being this lazy, the real problem was they Didnt realize Where they were and respond to the call.
But I can Laugh at the idea, that a cop would enter the mall/building, with a Blowhorn, and declare, "OK Guys, drop what you got and leave now, and nothing will happen.", insted of having a shootout inside the building.
Did anyone goto the incident?
Copyrights
Long ago there was a game and Anime series called monster rancher, Digimon and cartoons as Fraggle rock, Little monster(BBC) BEFORE Pokemon which only means Pocket monsters. As well as a few After Pokemon was created.
There were quite a few.
And only a few Copyrights notices were ever used.
DMCA
Wow, and even our movies have it built in. You TV woulnt show the movie in full res, IF it dont have it. And the GREAT audio will be cut down to standard Stereo, if it Dont have the DMCA.
Its not that the hardware cant do it, it Just wont let it.
Re: As to
we call it HDCP.
Thoughts on OANN
In my opinion, AT&T removing OANN is a minor for of censorship. The real question is, should they be censored, or at least be deplatformed? I have not actually watched OANN but they have to be morons if they started a cable news network in 2020.
AT&T isn’t preventing any other cable, satellite, or livestreaming provider from carrying OANN; neither is the government. AT&T has no legal, moral, or ethical obligation to carry OANN past the length of the original contract. Any DirecTV subscriber who wants to watch OANN can still watch it through KlowdTV or any other service that carries the channel.
Losing an audience is not the same as losing the right to speak. And no one is entitled to an audience or a platform at someone else’s expense.
Re:
Considering AT&T basically initiated OANN in the first place, it's like AT&T finally choosing to shut their stupid gob.
Re: Re:
No it's not, since they no longer have full ownership of DirectTV. It's more like DirectTV wanted rid of the embarrassment, but had to wait till they were free of AT&T before they were able to do so.
Context matters, as what rights you actually have
If I run a store and offer people a corkboard that they can leave messages/advertisements on am I 'censoring' someone if for whatever reason I decide not to allow one or more people to continue to use it?
There's an important difference between 'you're not allowed to speak' and 'you're not allowed to speak on/using my property', and one of the problems with mixing the two is that it waters down the definition of 'censorship' to the point where it loses all impact and people simply don't care any time it's brought up because they've been conditioned to associate it with 'someone suffered consequences for their actions and they're throwing a fit over it' rather than 'the government and/or a similarly powerful group is trying to silence someone and prevent them from speaking not just via a particular outlet but at all'.
Re: Thoughts on OANN
"In my opinion, AT&T removing OANN is a minor for of censorship."
Then, you don't know what censorship is.
"The real question is, should they be censored, or at least be deplatformed?"
No, the real question is should a private company be forced to do business with another private company against their wishes, even if doing so harms their business elsewhere? Most sensible people would say no.
"I have not actually watched OANN but they have to be morons if they started a cable news network in 2020."
Then, you should be happy to learn that they started in 2013, and that's one reason DirectTV have opted not to renew their contract, since the contract was up for renewal.
Re: Re: Thoughts on OANN
So most sensible people would be fine with "we don't serve blacks" signs in Alabama as long as that helps maintaining business with their preferred clients?
It's, apologies, not a matter as clearly black-and-white as you want to paint it. The brush you choose to paint it with is actually too broad.
