Totally Bogus DMCA Takedowns From Giant Publishers Completely Nuke Book Review Blog Off The Internet
Just as we're in the midst of a Greenhouse series all about SOPA, copyright industry lobbyists, and former copyright industry lawyers now running the Copyright Office are conspiring to make copyright law worse and to favor Hollywood and give the big giant legacy copyright companies more control and power over the internet.
And, yet, we pay almost no attention to how they massively abuse the power they already have under copyright law to silence people. The latest example is the book review blog, Fantasy Book Critic. I'd link to it, but as I'm writing this all you now see is a message that says "Sorry, the blog at fantasybookcritic.blogspot.com has been removed."
Why? Because two of the largest publishing companies in the world, Penguin Random House and HarperCollins, hired a ridiculously incompetent service provider called "Link-Busters" which specializes in bullshit automated DMCA takedowns for the publishing industry. Link-Busters' website looks like basically all of these sketchy, unreliable services, promising to "protect IP" and (even more ridiculously) "turn piracy into profits."
The company also claims on its website that "you can be assured your work will be protected to the fullest extent," and also: "According to multiple independent metrics, Link-Busters quarantines and/or eliminates more pirated content than other anti-piracy services." Of course, it's easy to get more things taken down if you don't give a shit as to whether or not it's actually infringing. And apparently, that is Link-Busters' secret sauce: sending bogus DMCA takedowns for things like book review websites.
On Monday, Link-Busters, on behalf of Penguin Random House and HarperCollins sent over 50 bullshit takedown notices to Google, claiming that various reviews on Fantasy Book Critic were actually infringing copies of the books they were reviewing. Each notice listed many, many blog posts on the site. This is just a small sample of four such notices.
The actual notices do contain some links to websites that appear to have pirated copies of some books available, but also lots of links to Fantasy Book Critic's reviews. The whole thing just seems incredibly sloppy by Link-Busters. Some of the "allegedly infringing" books in some of these notices didn't even include links to allegedly infringing pages.
And then some show the only allegedly "infringing" links being... Fantasy Book Critic's reviews:
That link, which again, does not exist any more, can be seen on the Internet Archive where you see that not only is it clearly a review, and not piracy, but it directly links visitors to places where they can buy the book. Turning piracy into profits, huh? By taking down review sites pushing people to places where they can buy the book?
Of course, the real problem here is that there are no consequences whatsoever for Link-Busters or Penguin Random House or HarperCollins. While the DMCA has Section 512(f), which is supposed to punish false notifiers, in practice it is a dead letter. This means, Link-Busters can spam Google with wild abandon with blatantly false DMCA notices and face zero consequences. But, more importantly, publishing giants like Penguin Random House and HarperCollins (which are currently suing libraries for offering lendable ebooks), can get away with this abuse of the law over and over again.
Fantasy Book Critic was reduced to begging on Twitter for Google to look more closely at Link-Busters bogus notifications and to restore their blog. They even contacted Link-Busters which admitted that they fucked up (though, perhaps they should have checked before sending these bogus notices?)
(7/n) As a result of this massive amount of wrong #DMCA notices, @Google Blogger removed the blog for the breach of TOS (Terms of Service) immediately. We contacted the service (@linkbusters), & they acknowledged their mistake, and promised to send a retraction notice to @Google.
— Fantasy Book Critic (@FantasyBookCrit) January 19, 2022
Either way, among the many, many reasons why we opposed SOPA was the recognition that this kind of thing happens all the time, and the "remedies" under SOPA were that entire websites would get blocked at the DNS level under mere accusations of copyright infringement. In this case, it's slightly different because Google (under a different part of the DMCA) is required to shut down "repeat infringer" accounts, and so here it took down the entire blog that was hosted on Google's blogspot. The punishment under SOPA would have been even more draconian -- blocking all access to the blog at the DNS level entirely.
So, as Penguin Random House and HarperCollins and their lobbying arm -- lead by the former director of the Copyright Office, Maria Pallante -- are currently trying to convince Congress to make copyright law even more in their favor and to shut down digital libraries, perhaps we should be looking at moving copyright in the other direction, so that these "mistakes" can't happen any more. Perhaps copyright law shouldn't allow the shutting down of a website based on totally bogus accusations from an automated spammer hired by the largest publishers in the world, where no one cares about what they might actually be taking down?
The problem is not piracy. The problem is copyright law enabling actual censorship -- using the power of the law to silence speech.
Filed Under: book reviews, copyright, copyright as censorship, dmca, false takedowns, fantasy book critic, reviews, takedowns
Companies: google, harpercollins, link-busters, penguin random house
To everyone who thinks AT&T dropping OANN is “censorship”: No, this is censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Thst's a bit of an awkward statement, seeing as how "AT$T dropping OANN is censorship!" and "thinks" are mutually exclusive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To be fair, that is a thought one can have. It isn’t a particularly complex thought, granted…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So Link-Busters is part of the government?
I ask because I see repeatedly on this site that only government can censor anyone. Private business can do it all day every day and it's perfectly okay.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That probable otherwording aside: Link-Busters is using the power of the government—specifically, the government-backed legal power of the DMCA—to suppress speech. It need not be part of the government to use that power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The use of federal law in the form of the DMCA, making it "the state" that is creating this forced takedown is, yes, very much censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's tantamount to saying if I sue you for defamation in a SLAPP suit it's not an attempt at censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If you believe that the defamation lawsuits against OAN are SLAPP suits, you're definitely in the minority here. Also DirecTV isn't the subject of any of the defamation suits and they still elected to stop carrying OAN, purely based on business considerations unrelated to government coercion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I know someone who needs a remedial civics course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It really is sad to see the legal process becoming we said you did it a bunch of times so you HAVE to be guilty.
There is nothing to make the falsely accused whole again & no punishment for those who lied on legal documents. At least thats just like the real legal system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
isnt there a way?
To make this backfire to the gov?
Any source of documents that May/Could have a repeated statement? CR or Not CR, placing a false flag on it because they repeated a comment, sentence other from some place else, someone else?
How about using a number sequence for each line of text.
A starting comment repeated, "Its for the Children" would be a good one. It has to be a line in SOME book from the past. how about "Protection of", I would think thats in many book and articles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
wait til the new rules for filtering content come into force in the eu, filter all content, if you are not sure if its infringing block it,or get sued for hosting 30 seconds of audio or video content,or maybe the photo used in a meme.small websites wont have the resources to filter 1000s of pieces of content, video,music,gifs ,it will be a disaster for free speech
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Thing is the new rules for filtering content in the EU is already falling apart and likely to be taken down in court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
IMDB was also a target...
https://torrentfreak.com/anti-piracy-companies-continually-report-imdb-as-a-pirate-site-181230/
And also random news sites along with the EFF itself when topple track went haywire.
This is as hard as the scunthorpe problem, false positives and bad people bypassing the system (substitution, obfuscating/encrypting the data, etc).
SOPA turns automated DMCA senders into a nuclear missile launchers, and any “City” it has criminals will be nuked.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Silly rabbit, that would help the little people and make things marginally less convenient for big companies, so it'll never happen in the United States.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
While somewhat true, it's worth noting that one of the biggest abusers of such things relating to movie titles is Voltage Pictures, hardly one of the big boys in general terms, while as noted above IMDB (owned by Amazon) is a target.
The rules have been written with a handful of major corporations in mind, but abuse of them is an equal opportunity industry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What's In The Law?
If I remember correctly, they would also like to make it illegal for sites to report on things like this. That isn't just censorship, I believe that falls under prior restraint.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And strike three, say goodbye to your copyright
Funny how 'copyright infringement is wrong because it takes something that doesn't belong to you' only works in one direction, and that direction just so happens to align with the interests of powerful and rich companies...
So long as there is no penalty for bogus copyright claims this will continue to happen because there's no reason for it not to. Introduce a penalty that's actually real and enforced and you'd see bogus claims all but disappear overnight since suddenly making them would actually have a cost beyond 'have bot scraps as many links as possible and stuff them into a DMCA form'.
Just off the top of my head...
First strike, financial penalty with the money given to the victim and blocked from issuing a copyright claim for the work in question for a set amount of time.
Second strike, much heftier financial penalty and the 'suspension' duration is likewise significantly larger.
Third strike, copyright is revoked and placed into the public domain.
Issuing a copyright claim during the suspension period immediately moves the penalty up twice, so if it was your first violation but you just couldn't help yourself before the timer ran out congrats, it just got bumped up to the third strike and you lost that copyright. Lastly the suspension period is tied to both time and the fine, if the timer runs on but you haven't paid the financial penalty you're still blocked from issuing copyright claims for that work until you do, so it's not possible to simply wait out the clock.
If you have someone issue copyright claims on your behalf their actions are treated as yours, so you'd better make sure that they do a good job otherwise you're going to start losing copyrights super fast. If someone issues a claim to a copyright they don't own and don't have the rights to there's no suspension period(due to there being no copyright to link it to) but the financial penalty is immediately ramped up to a second violation level and doubled, so be very careful what you claim is yours.
Set up a system like this and not only would the 'let the bots handle it' industry collapse overnight(oh noes, what a loss), but DMCA claims would shrink to comparatively almost nothing and those that were sending DMCA claims would be much more careful in doing so, since there would now be a very real penalty for violations on both sides of the law rather than just the one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
