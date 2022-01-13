Senator Blumenthal Blames TikTok... Due To A Popular And Widely Championed Science Experiment Gone Wrong
from the why-do-you-hate-science? dept
Senator Richard Blumenthal seems to fill our pages with every possible moral panic about an internet he doesn't understand, but on which he's made a name over-reacting to. This goes back over a decade, honestly, since well before he was even a Senator.
For the last few months he's been really ramping up the moral panic about TikTok, complaining about various trends on TikTok and demanding execs testify before him. The latest is that he has sent a letter to TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, demanding an explanation of how a kid in Connecticut (Blumenthal's state) was burned by messing up a science experiment called the "Whoosh Bottle Experiment." Lots of news sites -- and Blumenthal in his letter -- imply that "The Whoosh Bottle Experiment" is some sort of TikTok thing.
I write to express my grave concerns over TikTok’s failure to ensure the safety of the users on its platform. Time and again, TikTok users—including children—are seriously injured attempting to emulate videos they watch. TikTok must do better to enforce its own community guidelines and promote the safety and best interests of all users on its platform.
Last week, a twelve-year-old boy in East Haven, Connecticut, was hospitalized after suffering severe burns. He had watched a video on TikTok of the “Whoosh Bottle Experiment,” where alcohol is poured in a plastic bottle set aflame to hear a “whoosh” sound as the alcohol burns off. Because alcohol is highly flammable, its mishandling can inflict serious injury and lead to devastating consequences. TikTok knows of this danger: multiple people were injured in a previous trend to draw shapes in rubbing alcohol and ignite them.
Thing is, the Whoosh Bottle Experiment is not "a TikTok thing" it's a science thing. It's listed as a useful science experiment/demonstration for students on tons of educational resources, including the Royal Society of Chemistry, ChemEdX, STEM Learning and many, many other respected educational resources. Atlas Obscura referred to it years ago as "science's coolest fire experiment," noting dozens of science teachers doing demonstrations of the Whoosh Bottle Experiment.
Now, yes, this is the kind of experiment that should involve adult supervision, but it's not just some dumb random "TikTok challenge" and it's ridiculous to somehow hold TikTok to blame here. There are tons of science experiments that, if done wrong, could lead to injury. Is Senator Blumenthal really saying that all such educational resources teaching such science experiments need to be taken offline?
This kind of grandstanding seems to get Blumenthal headlines, which is what he seems to care about most. And the media seems to be eating up the false claim that the Whoosh Bottle Experiment is somehow "a TikTok thing." But it's not. It's a science thing and it's utterly ridiculous that Blumenthal is blaming TikTok for that -- and that the media is aiding him in this stupid, stupid moral panic. Stick to misunderstanding "finsta," Senator. You don't need to attack cool science experiments too.
Filed Under: blame, education, liability, richard blumenthal, science experiments, stem, whoosh bottle experiment
Companies: tiktok
To be fair:
It's become an accepted strategy that you can repatent anything by adding the clause "with a computer" to it. So why not reignite any old stupidity by adding "on the Internet" to it?
It just takes adding some mumbo-jumbo that patent clerks or the general public has no clue about in order to warm up some cold nonsense.
And if "on the Internet" is already well-known to clerks/hoipolloi, then "on Tiktok" is certainly going to be much more ominous.
We need your votes to stop child terrorist trading. On Tiktok. How does that sound to you? If it sounds ridiculous to you, you are likely not part of a critical majority that can be outraged into voting for people who might or might not be as clueless as their political proposals.
Re: To be fair:
If the 'issue' is reignited by specifying the platform it is on, doesn't that mean the platform is not the issue?
People who understand science tend to understand reason and facts - anathema to a politician, so no wonder he'd want it stopped.
Whoosh
Can we get him taken off the internet?
My local station made mention of this latest episode of dumb in their international interest section with all due derision. They may have even beaten Colbert to the punch on this one.
Re: Whoosh
Wouldn't a better idea be to have someone to teach him how to do initial research using a search engine. I suspect however they would have to start by teaching him that pressing a key with a letter on it puts that letter on screen,
and parents were where?
Parents
Parents were trying to repeat the whoosh experiment by checking the fuel level in the gas tank of their car with a lighted match.
I write...
I write to express my grave concerns over the US Government's failure to ensure the safety of its citizens. Time and again, US citizens—including children—are seriously injured due to other stupid US citizens. The US government must do better to enforce its own community guidelines and promote the safety and best interests of all citizens residing in its country.
If only there were adults that were responsible for this poor stupid child rather than expecting a corporation to raise him.
Child neglect... it is a thing.
My freshman year in high school, my Earth Science teacher did this experiment for the class on the first day using an empty water cooler jug. The trick is to swirl the isopropyl around in the jug to give the sides a good coating.
