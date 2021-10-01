Blumenthal's Finsta Debacle: It Remains Unacceptable That Our Politicians Are So Clueless About The Internet
from the this-is-just-embarrassing dept
Fifteen years ago, the best example of how out of touch elected officials were regarding the internet was Senator Ted Stevens' infamous "it's a series of tubes" speech (which started out "I just the other day got, an internet was sent by my staff at 10 o'clock in the morning on Friday and I just got it yesterday.") Over the years, this unwillingness of those who put themselves in the position to regulate the internet to actually bother to understand it has become something of an unfortunate running joke. A decade ago, in the midst of the fight over SOPA/PIPA, we pointed out that it's no longer okay for Congress to not know how the internet works. And yet, a decade has passed and things have not gotten much better. Senator Ron Johnson tried to compare the internet to a bridge into a small creek. Senator Orrin Hatch has no clue how Facebook makes money.
And now there's a new addition to the list of examples of totally clueless Senators seeking to regulate something they clearly don't understand. This time it's Senator Richard Blumenthal, who has been grandstanding about how he wants to take on the internet since long before he was elected to the Senate. He created the most cringe-worthy media clip of a politician in a while while trying to press Facebook's head of safety Antigone Davis during a Senate hearing on "grandstanding about how we all hate Facebook" (not the actual subject matter, but close enough).
Sen. Blumenthal asks Facebook "Will you commit to ending Finsta?"
Facebook's safety chief has to explain that Finsta is slang for a fake account. pic.twitter.com/jMYy5AIZjY
— Eric Morrow (@morroweric) September 30, 2021
I heard about the exchange before I saw it, but watching the whole thing is even worse than just hearing that Blumenthal seemed to think "finsta" is a Facebook "product or service." If you're somehow as ignorant as Blumenthal, "finsta" is just a slang term for a "fake" Instagram account, where someone doesn't want to be posting under their real name. This can be used to have a more focused conversation, to discuss things you don't want to discuss under your real name, to hide from some people, or for plenty of other reasons. But Blumenthal seemed to think this "product or service" was bad and Facebook should stop it.
Blumenthal (giving his stern politician face): Will you commit to ending Finsta.
Davis (long pause and a very confused look): Senator, let me again explain... we don't actually "do" finsta. What "finsta" refers to is young people setting up accounts where they want to have more privacy. You refer to it as having privacy from their parents, but in my interaction with teens, what I found is they sometimes they like to have an account where they can interact just with a smaller group of friends...
This is a nice diplomatic response to a monumentally confused question. Some people might take that answer and realize that maybe they didn't quite understand what they were asking. But not Senator Blumenthal. Senator Blumenthal doubled down, interrupting Davis:
Blumenthal: Finsta is one of your products or services! [smug face] We're not talking about Google or Apple. It's Facebook! Correct?
Davis (another long pause and another very confused look): F-F-Finsta is slang for a type of account. It's not...
Blumenthal (interrupting again): Okay, will you end that type of account?
I mean, what? How the hell does Blumenthal think that Facebook can magically make people's alias accounts go away? Hell, earlier in the very same hearing... Blumenthal more or less admitted that he had created a finsta account for himself to examine Instagram's friend recommendation engine. And, obviously, there are plenty of good questions to be asked about the recommendation engine and how it works and what it promotes. But the "will you end alias accounts" line of questioning is just bizarrely disconnected from reality.
Even if we were to give Blumenthal the benefit of the doubt, and believe he is honestly concerned that people are able to sign up for accounts under non-real names, that also suggests a serious misunderstanding of a bunch of things about the internet. Facebook actually has long had a "real names" policy, and academic research going back a decade has shown just how damaging that is, especially for marginalized groups and those at risk for various reasons. Forcing everyone to use their real names damages privacy, can lead to stalking, can harm those who wish to explore more controversial topics, and a variety of other things. Automatically assuming that forcing everyone to have a profile under their real name is the best solution is its own kind of ignorance regarding the internet and internet culture. EFF's Jillian York rightly refers to this demand as "the White Man's Gambit," in that it is most often suggested as a solution by white men who don't realize how their privileged position blinds to them to the many, many reasons why people might want to use a "finsta" account for their own privacy and safety.
And this is obviously not the first time Blumenthal has made it clear that he has no interest in understanding the ins-and-outs or details of the internet he so desperately wants to regulate. He was the lead Democratic sponsor of FOSTA and took glee in the idea that the law might cause small internet companies to go out of business. He's also behind the EARN IT Act, which would be a disaster for the internet and encryption, but has hilariously also gotten mad that Zoom's encryption wasn't fully end-to-end even though his own bill would undermine the ability of anyone to offer end-to-end encryption.
So, no, Senator Blumenthal does not get the benefit of the doubt regarding his knowledge of the internet. He has a long history of being confused about how it all works and the impacts of his policy proposals. And maybe, just maybe, before rushing in to sternly judge these internet companies, he could take the time to learn what a "finsta" is.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: antigone davis, congress, finsta, ignorance, internet policy, real names, richard blumenthal
Companies: facebook, instagram
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
It really is quite simple.
"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."
Until such a time happens that senator Blumenthals campaign donations require him to actually halfway know how the internet works, he will continue to push these harmful anti internet bills.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The internet is a "series of tubes", remember. A friend send me an internet and it took 3 days to reach me, which is unacceptable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's a solution that authoritarians love, because it allows them to identify those they need to deal with before they make the authoritarian look bad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why just the Internet?
It Remains Unacceptable That Our Politicians Are So Clueless About Damn Near Everything!
We really need a basic intelligence and literacy test for those running for election at any level. Dumb and ignorant is becoming the norm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why just the Internet?
I would prefer a basic competency exam between the election and swearing in with the next ranking candidate getting examined for the seat until a competent person is sworn in because some of the stupid candidates are so entertaining in their trainwreck campaigns. However I can't imagine any way we could defend this concept from being rigged by republicans so I think we are stuck with these turkeys until we get a more informed electorate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why did you ignore his succinct and accurate description of finstas earlier?
My interpertation of the unfortunately worded question is he was asking whether Instagram would do more to try to prevent under 13s from setting up accounts, lying about their age, and perhaps better enforcing their real name policy. We can debate the merits of real name policies but it is an actual policy that Facebook created themselves so it's fair to ask about it. This article is playing perfectly into Facebook's hands in tarring the government as clueless when this situation definitely has more nuance than you are giving it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Agreed. This is a real issue and this article from Mike paints said issue as some sort of fake moral panic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
so, now you are claiming that finsta is a facebook policy.
i guess we know all we need to know about your nuance.
p.s., parents' jobs, not facebook's. also, so you want every internet platform to have all the childrens' real ID, however that would even work?
no wonder kids want pseudonymous accounts that adults don't know about. too many adults are not up to the task.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That AC is saying that the real-name policy is an actual FB policy, not that Finsta is an actual FB policy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How do you verify age? Like seriously, how do you verify someone's age remotely?
How do you verify a name is false? I am acquianted with a ton of people whose legal names aren't normal, including 2 Lucifers.
THat said, you have to stretch to get from "Will you commit to ending Finsta" to "will you commit to incremental improvements in how you verify ages and names". If the senator didn't want to be misunderstood, speaking clearly would significantly reduce misunderstandings.
The "accurate" description only covers a portion of Finsta usage. As someone who performs the Rocky Horror Picture Show, many members of the cast have fake social media for their Rocky/Burlesque activities to hide them from family or employers. I'm sure it isn't the only legal hobby someone might want to not broadcast to grandma. Several use variations of their name that pass muster under the Real Name Policy.
Sure we can discuss the policies. The issue is "ending Finsta" is not equivelent, even under the "accurate" description you cited, of "ending the use of instagram by individuals under the age of 13". "ending Finsta" reads, in the full context of the exchange to seemingly mean "ending any accounts not associated with a single person with no other accounts."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I'm not saying we should. I'm not trying to defend a real name policy (for the record I'm absolutely not in favour of it). I'd much rather be talking about that than the National Enquirer level of in-depth reporting that was done here.
What I am lamenting is news/social media blowing this up out of all proportion compared to what actually happened and ignoring the whole point of the hearing. If you read just the headlines you can easily come away with thinking the politicians are absolute idiots and nothing else. We have commenters stating that Blumenthal is a pedophile or all politicians are dumber than a 5 year olds who eat paint rather than anything substantive or anything about FB's issues at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
My interpertation of the unfortunately worded question is he was asking whether Instagram would do more to try to prevent under 13s from setting up accounts, lying about their age, and perhaps better enforcing their real name policy. We can debate the merits of real name policies but it is an actual policy that Facebook created themselves so it's fair to ask about it.
And I did discuss that in the article. And I discussed how clueless it is to think that you can "end" such accounts. Completely and totally ignorant and out of touch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Senator Richard Blumenthal because the underage rent boys he pimps out have been holding out on the money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A Finsta? Ya, I know what that is.
It's a Spinsta that's run outta spin, is what it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is this the same Senator Blumenthal that has been repeatedly accused of sending videos of himself masturbating to 15yr old girls?
Or was that a different Senator Blumenthal?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To be fair, he did actually define Finsta before asking about it…
“Finstas are fake Instagram accounts. Finstas are kids’ secret second accounts. Finstas often are intended to avoid parents’ oversight.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He also defined it wrong, because adults have Finsta's too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Keep moving those goalposts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While it would be nice to make fun of the fact he didn't know (hell I didn't but then again I'm not in Congress) Evan Greer from FFTF made a salient point that this could be more sinister in nature.
Cause it sounds like he wants Facebook to enact a policy of real name/ID verification and end the idea of people having finstas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Greer wants minors to continue to be able to make fake Instagram accounts so she can reach out to and creep on them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Finsta = Fake Insta(gram)
Do these senators even have a working brain cell?
I swear to everything these guys (and women) are dumber than a 5 year old eating paint.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
NO secrets
Except for mine.
require everyone to not use Privacy.
Except the corps we approve and certain Political groups, so we can hide the money. So the Citizens dont SEE what we are doing.
Isnt that the problem we already have??
Ever since all these wars have started, 1890's. There have been backstage happening that WE dont get to see, until its all over and TO LATE to fix things.
News used to take TIME to get from 1 coast line to the others. but even NOW its the backroom Closet, and the secrets act. WE even have a Gov. channel to watch all this that is Sooo BORING, and you really dont get to see WHAT the F' they are doing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply