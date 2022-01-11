Chip Shortage Forces Canon To Issue Workarounds For Its Own Obnoxious DRM

UK Government Apparently Hoping It Can Regulate End-To-End Encryption Out Of Existence
from the something-akin-to-justice dept

Tue, Jan 11th 2022 12:06pmKarl Bode

For decades now, consumers have been lured into a sour deal: pay for a relatively inexpensive printer, then spend a lifetime paying an arm and a leg for viciously overpriced printer cartridges. As most have learned first-hand, any attempt to disrupt this obnoxious paradigm via third-party printer cartridges has been met with a swift DRM roundhouse kick to the solar plexus. In fact if there's an area where the printer industry actually innovates, it's most frequently in finding new, creative and obnoxious methods of preventing cartridge competition.

Unfortunately for Canon, the global chip shortage has temporarily put a kink in the company's plan to annoy regular customers. The shortage means the company hasn't been able to buy enough chips used to determine whether a printer cartridge is "genuine" or "authorized," and therefore has had to start selling cartridges without DRM, and issue guidance helping users do an end around for the company's own obnoxious DRM warnings:

The company's various international websites warn users that even "official" Canon ink cartridges could be seen as "counterfeit" across a range of printer products lines (19 devices in total) because they can no longer embed the chips needed for DRM:

"The role the chip plays in the toner cartridges is to communicate information, this includes toner level and to confirm that the toner is a genuine Canon product."

Whoops.

Canon was just sued last October for disabling all the functions in their multifunction printers if the device's cartridges ran out of ink (and failing to adequately disclose that to consumers). Basically, Canon did the math and realized that they'd boost their profit margins if they forced millions of customers to buy new printer cartridges -- even if they were only using the device to scan. That this might annoy, inconvenience, or drive up costs for its customers, or sour the public on the brand apparently never entered into the company's thinking.

Of course, none of this would be a problem if the company hadn't embraced annoying, artificial limitations in a bid to hamper competition and drive up costs in the first place, but it's obviously unlikely Canon will learn much of anything from the experience.

Filed Under: anti-circumvention, chip shortage, copyright, dmca 1201, drm, printers
Companies: canon

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Thad (profile), 11 Jan 2022 @ 11:08am

    Calling it "DRM" is a stretch.

    While some printer manufacturers have used the chips on their ink to prevent third-party cartridges from working (looking at you, HP), all Canon does when it detects an unauthorized cartridge is pop up a warning that it's not authorized.

    The "workaround for obnoxious DRM"* you describe are to click the "I Agree" button. That's it. It's DRM in the same way that WinZip's nag screen is DRM.

    * note: page is in German but screenshots are in English and are self-explanatory

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 11 Jan 2022 @ 11:41am

      Re:

      As far as I gathered from Ars Technica, the cartridges in question are for large format printers with less onerous DRM than home office multifuction printers.

      I expect that the business class machine has a much higher price point, justifying the less onerous DRM. I find the articles suggestion that Canon is doing this for all ink cartridges to be the most questionable decision.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2022 @ 12:14pm

      Re:

      You know, WinZip's nag screen will go away, if you get off your cheap ass and actually PAY for the software.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2022 @ 12:22pm

        Re: Re:

        Why would anyone pay for a bad 7-zip knockoff?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2022 @ 1:10pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Why would anyone pay for a bad 7-zip knockoff?

          Could you explain how WinZip is a "bad 7-zip knockoff" when it was first released 8 years before 7-zip?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        ECA (profile), 11 Jan 2022 @ 12:27pm

        Re: Re:

        YOU know the creator of ZIP, wouldnt sellout his product?
        Gave it away free, unless you were a corp.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Professor Ronny, 11 Jan 2022 @ 1:58pm

        Re: WinZip

        I prefer WinZip and have paid for it in the past. I just got a new computer and went to buy a new copy and they have adopted the Adobe "pay forever" model and want a subscription. When I saw that, I switched to 7-Zip.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

