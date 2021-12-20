Another Example Of How The Playing Field Is Tilted In Favor Of Copyright Owners

NSO Group Facing Even More Money Problems As Debt Manager Says Sayonara And State Of Oregon Seeks To Terminate Its Investment
 

Copyright

from the copyright-abuse dept

Mon, Dec 20th 2021 8:43pm — Glyn Moody

It's widely known that artists of all kinds often get a raw deal from the contracts they sign. But this kind of legal unfairness is not the only danger they face: copyright can also be turned against creators in other, illegal ways. For example, according to a report on MarketWatch:

Two men have been charged with allegedly running a years-long music royalty scam, in which they collected more than $20 million in payments from YouTube, by falsely claiming to hold the rights to 50,000 Spanish-language songs. 

Things began back in 2017, when the two men allegedly:

approached a third-party royalty management firm identified in court papers only by the initials A.R., falsely claiming to control the royalty rights to the songs. In some cases, Teran and Batista used forged notes from artists claiming they had the rights to manage the music, prosecutors said.

The men allegedly signed a contract with the management firm. Working with an established player seems to have given the accused credibility with YouTube, which then paid them royalties – an astonishing $20 million over the next few years according to the prosecutors. According to court documents, it seems that none of this was passed on to the artists concerned. In addition, YouTubers are alleged to have lost out when their uploads were falsely marked as infringing, and then used to generate income for the accused.

Assuming the details of this case are confirmed during the trial, they show how the digital copyright system takes on trust claims to ownership, if made in the right way – in this case, through an established royalty management firm. That trust contrasts strongly with a widespread reluctance by companies to recognize that people may be able to draw on copyright exceptions when they make copies, and a readiness to assume that it must be an infringement. It's another example of how the playing field is tilted strongly in favor of copyright owners, and against ordinary citizens.

Originally published to the Walled Culture blog.

Filed Under: copyright, royalties, scams
Companies: youtube

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Thad (profile), 20 Dec 2021 @ 8:49pm

    Another Example Of How The Playing Field Is Tilted In Favor Of Copyright Owners

    Well, people who claim to be copyright owners, anyway.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Norahc (profile), 20 Dec 2021 @ 9:27pm

    approached a third-party royalty management firm identified in court papers only by the initials A.R.,

    Don't tell me Ares Rights has returned.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Dec 2021 @ 9:33pm

    <--- oh look my shocked face

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2021 @ 10:33pm

    Of course it's one sided, see dmca YouTube, creators often do not dispute dmca takedowns that are illegal, eg small youtubers don't have the time or the money to get into a legal fight with big company's
    Use a few seconds of music and you may lose all the revenue on a 2 hour video
    Big company's are sending dmca notices on public domain music featured in YouTube videos, this is clearly illegal abuse of the Dmca process

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


