Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the whaddaya-say? dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is katsai with a comment on Missouri's apology (to teachers, not journalists) for exposing data:

It's funny how many companies and government organizations trot out the "the security of the data we collect is of the utmost importance" line AFTER an easily preventable breach or (as in the case here) blatant information security malpractice. If the security of users were truly important to them, it wouldn't be an afterthought, and they wouldn't be attacking the white hats who properly disclose vulnerabilities in a responsible manner.

In second place, it's That One Guy with a comment about Jash Hawley opining on how "men must be held responsible for their actions":

'All men not on my side that is.' And if anyone would know about personal responsibility and being held accountable for your own actions... Coming from insurrectionist Hawley of all people that is downright weapon's-grade hypocrisy and dishonesty right there, all the more so given that he follows it up by whining about how the fictional 'war on men' is somehow forcing those men into porn and gaming.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment about the government's inaction in dealing with rogue Stingray devices:

This total inaction as compared to the effort expended against encryption should tell you a lot about the actual priorities of the surveillance state.

Next, it's Toom1275 with a comment about copyright abuse:

The "You used 1% of something I made as 1% of something hou made, therefore I get to claim 100% of your revenue as mine" scam needs to die in the core of the sun.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Rico R. with another comment about the Missouri "hacking" fiasco:

BREAKING NEWS: Schools Install Hacking Software Big Tech company Google was caught red-handed offering a hacking tool to schools and even the general public. The tool in question, Google Chrome, is known to decode HTML code and even display the source code of the content it displays with a simple right-click function. There are even reports that people can use an inspect tool to temporarily change what a webpage says without the authorization of the website owner. Google laughed off requests for comment, but Missouri's governor is insistent that it will hold all who downloaded and used the tool accountable as well as investigate schools that use the software in question.

In second place, it's John Roddy with a theory about a mysterious copyright fight on Twitter:

the twist If you find the photos and look really carefully at the background, you'll see the outline of a private beach house owned by Barbara Streisand. Probably not, but it's not like any other explanation makes any more sense.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with another comment on that post, this time from Breedon Dissent in response to the argument that "what Twitter is attempting to do with its motion to quash is diminish the rights of copyright holders by forcing them to navigate the court system":

Forcing trolls to actually go to court to get what they want?? How could Twitter be so unreasonable!!

Finally, it's an anonymous response to our post about the many news outlets that killed their comment sections:

no comment

That's all for this week, folks!