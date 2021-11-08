Josh Hawley: The War On Men (?) Is Driving Them To Porn And Video Games (Things Many Men Like?)
from the lolwut? dept
If ever there were the walking, talking embodiment of hypocrisy in modern American politics, surely Josh Hawley would be a viable avatar for such a creature. There are few better at saying one thing and doing another than he. He's a free speech advocate... who thinks social media sites should be sued for their choices on speech on their platforms. Josh Hawley loves to talk about how much he's been canceled... despite being a sitting US Senator and being given pages in massive newspapers in order to say all of that. Josh Hawley hates discriminating against folks over their politics... except when it's against the folks who's politics he doesn't like. And, finally, Hawley is a "constitutional lawyer" who, by some measure, participated in an unconstitutional attempt to overthrow an election.
So forgive me if I can but laugh at Hawley's recent speech at the National Conservatism Conference about how the "war on men" is driving men to such vile hobbies as video games and pornography.
“Responsibility is one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind, and men must be held responsible for their actions,” Hawley said. “Still, can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games?”
So, here's the thing: I am a man. Not in the grandiose sense of course. I am only mildly "manly", whatever the hell that means. But I am a "male" in the traditional sense of the word. And before I ever realized that anyone might be critical of such man-ness, I had already played plenty of video games and (sorry Mom) had seen plenty of pornography. Nobody's critique of any of my behavior led me to video games or pornography. The awesomeness of video games did the former and the natural human curiosity that comes with puberty did the latter.
And I'm not particularly a creature of the left and yet I have never felt any of this war on men. Or Christmas. Or the troops. Or any of the other trumped up moral panics that get trotted out far too often just to rile everyone up. Perhaps I'm lucky... but I doubt it. When Hawley says men are being "told they are the problem", the obvious question is "for what?" If the answer is being assholes, well, society is changing and men can't get away with being assholes in the way they far too often used to. That isn't a war on men; it's a war on assholes. And leave video games and porn out of it.
And, frankly, Hawley's "cure" for all of this, um, leaves much to be desired.
Hawley ended his speech with a call to fight the war on men by increasing the number of manufacturing jobs in the U.S. and creating new tax credits for getting married. If successful, a record number of men might put down their dicks and virtual assault rifles to rejoin the patriarchy.
What a silly thing to say! Dear men, have we a deal for you! We have a great factory job making widgets for you and the only cost to you is you have to ignore your own biology!
But that's how you know how performative this all is. Hawley knows there is no serious war on men. He knows that video games and pornography aren't some massive problem to be solved. And, most importantly, he knows that his constituents aren't as smart as he is and so they aren't aware of those premises. So, instead of leading, he plays to that base to build his popularity and get reelected.
Filed Under: josh hawley, manliness, moral panic, porn, video games
And as usual, his "solution" just happens to be what his backers want: men to get women to stay home and take care of the kids and the house and stop making such a racket over men's behavior, then go to their nice minimum-wage factory job making products and spending their paychecks buying things like good little consumers.
I see a few... shall we say, minor problems with his "solution".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"I see a few... shall we say, minor problems with his "solution"."
Like being about 40 years too late?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, no, the minor problems are all at home with the wife!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'All men not on my side that is.'
“Responsibility is one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind, and men must be held responsible for their actions,”
And if anyone would know about personal responsibility and being held accountable for your own actions...
Coming from insurrectionist Hawley of all people that is downright weapon's-grade hypocrisy and dishonesty right there, all the more so given that he follows it up by whining about how the fictional 'war on men' is somehow forcing those men into porn and gaming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'All men not on my side that is.'
I was going to make a comment on this particular point of hypocrisy on Josh Hawley's part, but you stole my thunder. I don't know whether I should be sad or happy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'All men not on my side that is.'
When the response to something is so glaringly obvious like in this case it's not so much a question of will someone spot it but who will get there first, I'm sure you and others will beat me to the punch in a similar matter at some other point as has happened on numerous occasions already.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'All men not on my side that is.'
That's true. If Josh Hawley had a milligram of honor and principles he'd resign from the senate and turn himself over to the FBI.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'All men not on my side that is.'
They know they're hypocrites.
They don't care.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Of course the rules are different for me, I'm BETTER than them'
I'm sure a number of them are aware of it but given such a realization requires you to face your own dishonesty I suspect that for most denial prevents them from recognizing or admitting(even if only to themselves) how grossly hypocritical they are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'All men not on my side that is.'
Hawley's view of responsibility is the same as his views on everything else.
When it applies to him its unfair, but he demands everyone else meet the level he couldn't reach riding into space on Bezos rocket dick.
He says pretty words and riles up the base, but how those who claim to be 'conservative' can still worship a man who participated in trying to overthrow the government to appease a madman's claims an election was stolen (despite not having a single fucking shred of evidence of this huge crime) makes me question if they are conservative or just terrified old white men who fear not being the top of the food chain anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I could say that he "doth protest too much" and all what that would imply, but this is Josh Hawley we are talking about. With all the energy he's spending on producing bullshit, if he just spent a tenth of that on porn and video games the world would be a better place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If successful, a record number of men might put down their dicks and virtual assault rifles to rejoin the patriarchy.
Only someone who is, let me say "lacking" as a man would think this. Someone might want to check and see if Josh Hawley is really a woman in disguise. Because shit like what he said is grounds to surrender your man card.
Put down our dicks? Where? The fucking thing (pun intended) is attached.
And there's nothing more 'Murican than assault rifles (virtual or otherwise).
The fuck is wrong with him? Period, maybe?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Perhaps Josh is the inspiration for the song, "Detachable Penis".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
SMFH
Just when I think Hawley can't be as stupid as he looks, he opens his mouth again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I heard conservatism drives men to functional lobotomies. No wait...I've seen it, not heard it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A chicken-egg problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fixed it for him...
“Responsibility is one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind, and OTHER men must be held responsible for their actions,”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amazing that I manage to have a job, a wife, videogames and porn
Maybe I'm not being attacked or something? But I'm a man, why don't I feel attacked? Where is this mystery attack coming from?
Is it really this easy to grift the average conservative voter? I should switch careers, seems like easy money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Amazing that I manage to have a job, a wife, videogames and
A presidency was founded on those principles and managed to run the nation (into the ground) for four years. It really is that easy, it seems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why, what ever do you mean, sir! Same sex marriage has been legal for a few years now! Some guy named Obergefell had a duel with some other guy named Hodges. Legal briefs at 10 paces or something slow and painful like that.
Now, the good Senator Hawley might not feel that such marriages fit his idea of the American Dream, but by gosh, a Real Man knows when to stand up for What Is Right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Men aren’t the problem, Josh. Men being assholes by abusing their societal privilege—by acting as if they own the world and are thus entitled to do things like control women’s bodies without consequence—is the problem. Toxic masculinity, of the kind best associated with incels and MRAs and other such pissants¹, is the problem.
¹ — I’d say Republicans belong on that list, but doesn’t it go without saying~?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm reminded of those who's first response to criticism of police corruption is to accuse the other person/side of being anti-police, it's just such a telling response when someone points out the negative and optional aspect of something and the other person's gut reaction is to act as though that's an attack on a core and necessary part of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't Josh me
It pretty good speech-a-fyin if you ask me, fill a lot of balloons with that hot air. Can't think of a place in history where politicians were actually held to a standard of truth in their speeches, always been to roil the pot. The author summed it up pretty well, an asshole by another name, eh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Know what gets my goat?
This assumes that he is some kind of smart in the first place. I'll take Bad Assumptions for $400, please. You don't have to be smart to con people, only charismatic (to some degree).
Question: Which Senator is more charismatic than he is smart?
Answer: Josh Hawley.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Uh…all of them, I think.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
40 per cent of gamers are women, due to tax breaks etc theres not many factory's left in America most factory's have no unions, factory work is mostly dangerous and low paid . Republicans brought in laws to make it hard for unions to exist or to recruit members in workplaces. Most of the big adult porn company's are American its one of the few industry's American company's lead in eg with onlyfans, Vr porn etc
He s talking rubbish but he, s looking for maybe the religious voters who think all porn is bad or maybe looking for publicity even if he sounds like an idiot to most people
The fact is most products except cars are made in china due to low wages plus 9 6 culture
Chinese work 9 hours 6 days a week how can American company's compete with that
Yes some men are under attack men who abuse workers or act in a sexist way to discriminate against women and minoritys
And that's a good thing
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply