Klobuchar, Cotton Competition Bill Latest To Pretend 'Big Tech' Is The Only Industry With Problems
from the myopia-is-very-fashionable dept
So we've noted a few times that the recent Congressional fixation on "big tech monopolies" is weirdly myopic. As in, the United States is absolutely jam-packed with heavily monopolized sectors including banking, telecom, energy, and air travel that simply aren't seeing anywhere near the same level of hyperventilation. While it's true that giants like Facebook, Google, and Amazon are engaged in dodgy behavior at unprecedented scale, most of the "solutions" bandied about so far are oddly selective, sometimes harmful, and routinely performative.
For example, back in June we noted how the big "antitrust reform" bills being proposed in the Senate ignored entire industries and had major carve outs that didn't make much sense. Several of the bills, for example, applied only to companies that made more than 50 million monthly active U.S. users and have a market cap of over $600 billion. They effectively ignored that countless other companies (Visa, Walmart) or industries (telecom) even exist, which is...odd.
Amy Klobuchar and Tom Cotton formally introduced their Platform Competition and Opportunity Act (the counterpart to a similar bill proposed in the House) last Friday. The bill, purportedly, helps thwart companies that capture and kill their competitors via acquisition:
"Big tech firms have bought up rivals to crush their competition, expand their market share, and to harm working Americans," said Cotton in a statement. "Sen. Amy Klobuchar and I have a bipartisan bill to block these killer acquisitions."
Existing antitrust standards require that regulators prove that a deal is anticompetitive if they want to block it. Given our fairly broken court system, significant corruption, and steadily eroded antitrust standards, that's often ridiculously difficult even in obvious cases of harm. This bill would require that tech giants (and only tech giants) have to prove a merger helps competition before it will be approved. But there are a few problems with such a narrow focus. This aggressive destruction of competitors is how countless U.S. business sectors operate, but nobody is doing a damn thing about most of those.
The bill's definition is so narrow it won't even apply to sectors like telecom, where crushing competition via acquisition has been a 30 year favored pastime. Or companies like Target or Walmart, despite the fact they compete via the, you know, internet. The bill only applies to companies that as of the bill's signing have a market cap of $600 billion, meaning that non "big tech" companies who grow overlarge later wouldn't be covered. Which is, again, a weird thing to include if you're genuinely concerned about corporate and monopoly power:
"Two companies that are currently under the $600 billion line and thus exempt from the bill are mega-retailers Target and Walmart. These companies are both worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and their e-commerce platforms are growing at a faster rate than Amazon's. But under the Klobuchar/Cotton law, it wouldn't matter if Target and Walmart overtake Amazon—they would be immune from this new antitrust action, as long as they are small enough on the day the bill is signed."
Target is headquartered in Klobuchar's home state (Minneapolis, Minnesota). Walmart is headquartered in Cotton's home state (Bentonville, Arkansas). Surely that's a coincidence, though.
So why are these proposals so weirdly narrow? In part because the only "monopolies" the discourse cares about right now are of the "big tech" variety. The few Democrats who do care about monopolization see an opportunity to leverage GOP outrage to push some fairly narrow bills under the idea that narrow and weird progress is better than no progress at all. The problem? The GOP's beliefs on "antitrust reform" are hugely performative, and they historically never show up when it's time to vote for actual reform.
The press and much of the discourse can't admit it, but the GOP doesn't genuinely care about monopolization or unchecked corporate power. There are 40 years of documented evidence showing how a primary party platform has been to enable and protect monopolies in the telecom, banking, and energy sectors.
That's not to say that a lot of what Google and Facebook have been doing isn't hugely problematic. The recent revelations of Google paying both wireless carriers and smartphone vendors not to compete in the app store space is pretty cut and dry. And the recently unredacted portions of the AG lawsuit against Google (oddly ignored under the din of Facebook news) also shows a company that was clearly and aggressively anticompetitive on the ad front. But again, most of these are behaviors the entirety of Congress are perfectly ok with across numerous other industries. We've done virtually nothing about, say, Comcast, for example.
But I'm not entirely sure that corrupt and gridlocked Congress, at least this incarnation of it, is actually capable of fixing any of these these problems in big tech or elsewhere. The bills we've seen so far offer some inconsistent help, but even here I'm doubtful that GOP and centrist Democratic policymakers have the stomach to support even piecemeal reform. I think we'll see several years of posturing on "big tech," followed by very few if any competent solutions out of Congress. Any change that arrives will likely come via lawsuit, the Lina Khan FTC, or in response to bad press. And given the limitations of all of those avenues, that's probably not going to be enough.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: amy klobuchar, antitrust, big tech, tom cotton
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
But They're Doing It Too!
Because the other industries don't directly threaten the nation's basic constitutional liberties. The first amendment doesn't give you the right to an airplane trip, or the right to fill up your fuel tank. The right to free speech is paramount.
-Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But They're Doing It Too!
The fact you triple, quadruple an ever more down on bullshit doesn't prove anything other than you are obstinate and really not going to convince anyone of anything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But They're Doing It Too!
Koby, considering how you fail to turn in any homework assignments this semester, my professional recommendation is that you be shot out of a cannon into the sun.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But They're Doing It Too!
Wanting to force your way into all conversations on all platforms is a gross abuse of other people rights to decide who they listen to and converse with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A turd is still a turd even if you try to polish it..
No, in most cases it only proves that the person is an dishonest asshole with opinions and views that nobody wants to hear.
As always, you are entirely free to name specific examples of opinions that has been "censored". Strangely enough, you never do. Why is that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But They're Doing It Too!
Because the other industries don't directly threaten the nation's basic constitutional liberties.
Neither do any of the big tech companies.
The first amendment doesn't give you the right to an airplane trip, or the right to fill up your fuel tank.
Nor does it give you the right to post on someone else's website, Koby. In fact, it provides those websites the right to moderate how they want.
The right to free speech is paramount.
Right. Including the right for a private company to moderate the content on their own website. That's part of the 1st Amendment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: But They're Doing It Too!
They are not moderating in good faith. Just as techdirt also engages in bad faith moderation, as evidenced above. The rules are not applied consistently, and are instead a fig leaf for political bias. This is why support for section 230 reform continues to grow.
-Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Define "good faith" and explain why a company shouldn't be allowed to have a political bias.
Also what opinions are being "censored"? Be specific...ah, what hell. You are a coward so I don't expect an answer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: But They're Doing It Too!
Are you implying that the registered users who flag your comments are doing so in bad faith? If so, how would laws that are meant to eliminate/reduce bad faith moderation deal with site users downvoting in bad faith? Simply get rid of downvoting, and only allow upvoting?
Or are you implying that your comments getting flagged are solely the result of actions of the admins, and that us users clicking "flag this comment" have no effect?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: But They're Doing It Too!
[Hallucinates events not in reality]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But They're Doing It Too!
[Hallucinates facts contrary to all evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Intentional...
Whack-a-Mole. Congresscritters not interested in real reform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You need to look at the big picture
Those sectors are paying the expected percentages of their revenue as bribes (also known as campaign contributions and lobbying) which, being disbursed over a much smaller number of recipients, is a lot cheaper than paying the expected percentages of their revenue as taxes.
The social media giants, in contrast, are a comparatively new addition to the business landscape and are just not accustomed to correctly interpreting the "grease here" nudge-nudge wink-wink say no more signposts. So they need some additional prompting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because they're not causing the same degree of societal harm. I'd love to see all monopolies broken up as much as the next guy, but you have to pick your battles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If "causing the same degree of societal harm" were considered a problem, the modern Republican Party would not be a thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What specific societal harms do you think Google, FB, Twitter aka "Big Tech" causes to a larger degree than those mentioned in the quote?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The big company's know how to use the system , donate to Politicans, America is falling behind other country's in the area of tech because big telecom company's do not want to provide high speed broadband in many areas or provide services to low income users allowing telecom mergers in wireless mobile telecom company's makes the situation worse reducing competition many Americans can only use the Web on phones its expensive to run fibre or cables to areas outside city's and urban areas
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply