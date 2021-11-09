Klobuchar, Cotton Competition Bill Latest To Pretend 'Big Tech' Is The Only Industry With Problems

Institute For Justice Survey Shows How Philadelphia's Forfeiture Program Preyed On Poor Minorities
Tue, Nov 9th 2021 5:53amKarl Bode

So we've noted a few times that the recent Congressional fixation on "big tech monopolies" is weirdly myopic. As in, the United States is absolutely jam-packed with heavily monopolized sectors including banking, telecom, energy, and air travel that simply aren't seeing anywhere near the same level of hyperventilation. While it's true that giants like Facebook, Google, and Amazon are engaged in dodgy behavior at unprecedented scale, most of the "solutions" bandied about so far are oddly selective, sometimes harmful, and routinely performative.

For example, back in June we noted how the big "antitrust reform" bills being proposed in the Senate ignored entire industries and had major carve outs that didn't make much sense. Several of the bills, for example, applied only to companies that made more than 50 million monthly active U.S. users and have a market cap of over $600 billion. They effectively ignored that countless other companies (Visa, Walmart) or industries (telecom) even exist, which is...odd.

Amy Klobuchar and Tom Cotton formally introduced their Platform Competition and Opportunity Act (the counterpart to a similar bill proposed in the House) last Friday. The bill, purportedly, helps thwart companies that capture and kill their competitors via acquisition:

"Big tech firms have bought up rivals to crush their competition, expand their market share, and to harm working Americans," said Cotton in a statement. "Sen. Amy Klobuchar and I have a bipartisan bill to block these killer acquisitions."

Existing antitrust standards require that regulators prove that a deal is anticompetitive if they want to block it. Given our fairly broken court system, significant corruption, and steadily eroded antitrust standards, that's often ridiculously difficult even in obvious cases of harm. This bill would require that tech giants (and only tech giants) have to prove a merger helps competition before it will be approved. But there are a few problems with such a narrow focus. This aggressive destruction of competitors is how countless U.S. business sectors operate, but nobody is doing a damn thing about most of those.

The bill's definition is so narrow it won't even apply to sectors like telecom, where crushing competition via acquisition has been a 30 year favored pastime. Or companies like Target or Walmart, despite the fact they compete via the, you know, internet. The bill only applies to companies that as of the bill's signing have a market cap of $600 billion, meaning that non "big tech" companies who grow overlarge later wouldn't be covered. Which is, again, a weird thing to include if you're genuinely concerned about corporate and monopoly power:

"Two companies that are currently under the $600 billion line and thus exempt from the bill are mega-retailers Target and Walmart. These companies are both worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and their e-commerce platforms are growing at a faster rate than Amazon's. But under the Klobuchar/Cotton law, it wouldn't matter if Target and Walmart overtake Amazon—they would be immune from this new antitrust action, as long as they are small enough on the day the bill is signed."

Target is headquartered in Klobuchar's home state (Minneapolis, Minnesota). Walmart is headquartered in Cotton's home state (Bentonville, Arkansas). Surely that's a coincidence, though.

So why are these proposals so weirdly narrow? In part because the only "monopolies" the discourse cares about right now are of the "big tech" variety. The few Democrats who do care about monopolization see an opportunity to leverage GOP outrage to push some fairly narrow bills under the idea that narrow and weird progress is better than no progress at all. The problem? The GOP's beliefs on "antitrust reform" are hugely performative, and they historically never show up when it's time to vote for actual reform.

The press and much of the discourse can't admit it, but the GOP doesn't genuinely care about monopolization or unchecked corporate power. There are 40 years of documented evidence showing how a primary party platform has been to enable and protect monopolies in the telecom, banking, and energy sectors.

  • What the press and punditry tells you is happening: the GOP, outraged over censorship and the unchecked power of Silicon Valley technology giants, is interested in good faith reform of the sector and its business practices.

  • What's actually happening: the GOP is mad at a bunch of California social media executives for belatedly and sloppily cracking down on race-baiting propaganda, a cornerstone of party efforts to retain power in the face of shifting demographics and a sagging electorate. So they've decided to pretend they're being "censored" by "big tech" to animate the base, and are seeking out any leverage they can find to bully tech platforms into carrying their beloved propaganda. They're also being pressured by AT&T and Rupert Murdoch, who are eager to erode big tech's advertising revenue market share.

    • That's not to say that a lot of what Google and Facebook have been doing isn't hugely problematic. The recent revelations of Google paying both wireless carriers and smartphone vendors not to compete in the app store space is pretty cut and dry. And the recently unredacted portions of the AG lawsuit against Google (oddly ignored under the din of Facebook news) also shows a company that was clearly and aggressively anticompetitive on the ad front. But again, most of these are behaviors the entirety of Congress are perfectly ok with across numerous other industries. We've done virtually nothing about, say, Comcast, for example.

    But I'm not entirely sure that corrupt and gridlocked Congress, at least this incarnation of it, is actually capable of fixing any of these these problems in big tech or elsewhere. The bills we've seen so far offer some inconsistent help, but even here I'm doubtful that GOP and centrist Democratic policymakers have the stomach to support even piecemeal reform. I think we'll see several years of posturing on "big tech," followed by very few if any competent solutions out of Congress. Any change that arrives will likely come via lawsuit, the Lina Khan FTC, or in response to bad press. And given the limitations of all of those avenues, that's probably not going to be enough.

    Filed Under: amy klobuchar, antitrust, big tech, tom cotton

    Reader Comments

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      icon
      Koby (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 7:24am

      But They're Doing It Too!

      So why are these proposals so weirdly narrow?

      Because the other industries don't directly threaten the nation's basic constitutional liberties. The first amendment doesn't give you the right to an airplane trip, or the right to fill up your fuel tank. The right to free speech is paramount.

      -Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Glen, 9 Nov 2021 @ 7:28am

        Re: But They're Doing It Too!

        The fact you triple, quadruple an ever more down on bullshit doesn't prove anything other than you are obstinate and really not going to convince anyone of anything.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Samuel Abram (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 7:35am

        Re: But They're Doing It Too!

        Koby, considering how you fail to turn in any homework assignments this semester, my professional recommendation is that you be shot out of a cannon into the sun.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2021 @ 8:02am

        Re: But They're Doing It Too!

        Wanting to force your way into all conversations on all platforms is a gross abuse of other people rights to decide who they listen to and converse with.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Rocky, 9 Nov 2021 @ 9:28am

        A turd is still a turd even if you try to polish it..

        Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.

        No, in most cases it only proves that the person is an dishonest asshole with opinions and views that nobody wants to hear.

        As always, you are entirely free to name specific examples of opinions that has been "censored". Strangely enough, you never do. Why is that?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mike Masnick (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 10:04am

        Re: But They're Doing It Too!

        Because the other industries don't directly threaten the nation's basic constitutional liberties.

        Neither do any of the big tech companies.

        The first amendment doesn't give you the right to an airplane trip, or the right to fill up your fuel tank.

        Nor does it give you the right to post on someone else's website, Koby. In fact, it provides those websites the right to moderate how they want.

        The right to free speech is paramount.

        Right. Including the right for a private company to moderate the content on their own website. That's part of the 1st Amendment.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Koby (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 10:34am

          Re: Re: But They're Doing It Too!

          In fact, it provides those websites the right to moderate how they want.

          They are not moderating in good faith. Just as techdirt also engages in bad faith moderation, as evidenced above. The rules are not applied consistently, and are instead a fig leaf for political bias. This is why support for section 230 reform continues to grow.

          -Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Rocky, 9 Nov 2021 @ 10:42am

            They are not moderating in good faith.

            Define "good faith" and explain why a company shouldn't be allowed to have a political bias.

            Also what opinions are being "censored"? Be specific...ah, what hell. You are a coward so I don't expect an answer.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Khym Chanur (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 11:00am

            Re: Re: Re: But They're Doing It Too!

            Just as techdirt also engages in bad faith moderation, as evidenced above.

            Are you implying that the registered users who flag your comments are doing so in bad faith? If so, how would laws that are meant to eliminate/reduce bad faith moderation deal with site users downvoting in bad faith? Simply get rid of downvoting, and only allow upvoting?

            Or are you implying that your comments getting flagged are solely the result of actions of the admins, and that us users clicking "flag this comment" have no effect?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Toom1275 (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 11:06am

            Re: Re: Re: But They're Doing It Too!

            [Hallucinates events not in reality]

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Toom1275 (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 11:06am

        Re: But They're Doing It Too!

        Because the other industries don't directly threaten the nation's basic constitutional liberties.

        [Hallucinates facts contrary to all evidence]

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Pixelation, 9 Nov 2021 @ 7:33am

      Intentional...

      Whack-a-Mole. Congresscritters not interested in real reform.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 9 Nov 2021 @ 7:57am

      You need to look at the big picture

      As in, the United States is absolutely jam-packed with heavily monopolized sectors including banking, telecom, energy, and air travel that simply aren't seeing anywhere near the same level of hyperventilation.

      Those sectors are paying the expected percentages of their revenue as bribes (also known as campaign contributions and lobbying) which, being disbursed over a much smaller number of recipients, is a lot cheaper than paying the expected percentages of their revenue as taxes.

      The social media giants, in contrast, are a comparatively new addition to the business landscape and are just not accustomed to correctly interpreting the "grease here" nudge-nudge wink-wink say no more signposts. So they need some additional prompting.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2021 @ 8:54am

      So we've noted a few times that the recent Congressional fixation on "big tech monopolies" is weirdly myopic. As in, the United States is absolutely jam-packed with heavily monopolized sectors including banking, telecom, energy, and air travel that simply aren't seeing anywhere near the same level of hyperventilation.

      Because they're not causing the same degree of societal harm. I'd love to see all monopolies broken up as much as the next guy, but you have to pick your battles.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 9 Nov 2021 @ 9:18am

        Re:

        If "causing the same degree of societal harm" were considered a problem, the modern Republican Party would not be a thing.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Rocky, 9 Nov 2021 @ 9:23am

        Re:

        What specific societal harms do you think Google, FB, Twitter aka "Big Tech" causes to a larger degree than those mentioned in the quote?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2021 @ 10:15am

      The big company's know how to use the system , donate to Politicans, America is falling behind other country's in the area of tech because big telecom company's do not want to provide high speed broadband in many areas or provide services to low income users allowing telecom mergers in wireless mobile telecom company's makes the situation worse reducing competition many Americans can only use the Web on phones its expensive to run fibre or cables to areas outside city's and urban areas

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


