Facebook AI Moderation Continues To Suck Because Moderation At Scale Is Impossible
For several years now, we've been beating the idea that content at moderation is impossible to get right, otherwise known as Masnick's Impossibility Theorem. The idea there is not that platforms shouldn't do any form of moderation, or that they shouldn't continue to try to improve the method for moderation. Instead, this is all about expectations setting, partially for a public that simply wants better content to show up on their various devices, but even more so for political leaders that often see a problem happening on the internet and assume that the answer is simply "moar tech!".
Being an internet behemoth, Facebook catches a lot of heat for when its moderation practices suck. Several years ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook had developed an AI-driven moderation program, alongside the claim that this program would capture "the vast majority" of objectionable content. Anyone who has spent 10 minutes on Facebook in the years since realizes how badly Facebook failed towards that goal. And, as it turns out, failed in both directions.
By that I mean that, while much of our own commentary on all this has focused on how often Facebook's moderation ends up blocking non-offending content, a recent Ars Technica post on just how much hate speech makes its way onto the platform has some specific notes about how some of the most objectionable content is misclassified by the AI moderation platform.
Facebook’s internal documents reveal just how far its AI moderation tools are from identifying what human moderators were easily catching. Cockfights, for example, were mistakenly flagged by the AI as a car crash. “These are clearly cockfighting videos,” the report said. In another instance, videos livestreamed by perpetrators of mass shootings were labeled by AI tools as paintball games or a trip through a carwash.
It's not entirely clear to me just why the AI system is seeing mass shootings and animals fighting and thinking its paintball or carwashes, though I unfortunately have some guesses and they aren't fun to think about. Either way, this... you know... sucks! If the AI you're relying on to filter out extreme and violent content labels a mass shooting as a trip through the carwash, well, that really should send us back to the drawing board, shouldn't it?
It's worse in other countries, as the Ars post notes. There are countries where Facebook has no database of racial slurs in native languages, meaning it cannot even begin blocking such content on the site, via AI or otherwise. Polled Facebook users routinely identify hate on the platform as its chief problem, but the company seems to be erring in the opposite direction.
Still, Facebook’s leadership has been more concerned with taking down too many posts, company insiders told WSJ. As a result, they said, engineers are now more likely to train models that avoid false positives, letting more hate speech slip through undetected.
Which may actually be the right thing to do. I'm not prepared to adjudicate that point in this post. But what we can say definitively is that Facebook has an expectations setting problem on its hands. For years it has touted its AI and human moderators as the solution to the most vile content on its platform... and it doesn't work. Not at scale at least. And outside of America and a handful of other Western nations, barely at all.
It might be time for the company to just say so and tell the public and its representatives that this is going to take a long, long while before the company gets this anywhere close to right.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: ai, content moderation, impossibility
Companies: facebook
Or...
Facebook continues to suck.
Can’t it be both?
AI has a fundamental unsolved problem
Mr Stone,
Let's find a "Bad" post from our favorite miscreant commenter on Techdirt here... nobody except him has a problem with that post being hidden.
Now, let's have you, one of the best commenters here, write the retort to it that wins the "best post of the week" contest, but only works if it includes the original.
So we have, on the one hand: Bad material. On the other hand, Bad Material plus a tiny dash of your magic touch = win best comment of the week!
Now how is any one gonna build an AI thatcan figure that out???
Re: AI has a fundamental unsolved problem
And we know that there are humans who also can't figure that out.
Well we could have trained the AI what genocide looks like, but the YT AI was busy taking down the videos uploaded trying to show the world what was happening when nations turn on their own people.
People keep making demands that tech 'nerd harder' & that magically they will manage to make a leap that should take 100 years to reach... and the nerds try to do it, fail miserably and the people demanding they nerd harder pretend its super simple they just don't want to.
Facebook is a business (Metaverse... AYFKM?)
People demand more & more from Facebook that they do not demand from other businesses.
We have laws making it a crime for people to report on shortcuts & outright evil acts in the processing of our food and I'm pretty sure we've had way more illness & death from that then Facebook's AI missing a cockfight.
Oil leak detected in a pipe, they didn't shut it down for hours increasing the spillage, then lied about how long it was leaking & how much could have been dumped. But FB missed a slur in another language & that gets Congress in a bunch.
Families in housing on military bases are forced to live in substandard, dangerous housing. Way to repay our troops, giving their families medical problems because saving a couple bucks ignoring the leak that created the black mold helped their bottom line.
Yes there is a problem on FB, but FB isn't creating it out of thin air... humanity is a bunch of fucked up people, thinking and posting horrible things. Yes FB should do better, but pretending that the users aren't throwing endless amounts of shit at other people's walls hoping some of it sticks makes it impossible for FB to do anything that pleases anyone.
The AI was programmed with a simple premise, if they show interest in A they might also like D E or F. The AI nudges them, offers up more things because they then liked 2 things from F, which branches again, and somehow we are at a page promoting Jewish Space Lasers.
No one told the AI that humans are stupid, racist, xenophobic, & sometimes are just generally evil to people not just like them.
Even the BEST AIs today are retarded. (Oh noes a bad word)
Its not even something like 50% as good as a human making decisions, yet we all pretend AI can be all seeing all knowing just like in the scifi movies/tv.
Yes the Breast Cancer AI has great success at flagging images for humans to review, but the only dataset involved is images of tits & spots that turned cancerous. There are only 2 possible outcomes... I don't see cancer & I think I see cancer please check these images.
But we can't pretend another AI can be as effective when there are literally 100's of ways to see things & the connotation taken away by many sometimes isn't the denotation intended.
If we want FB to have a perfect system, they just need to hire everyone on the planet. Let each half watch the other half. Yep native speakers of Japanese might miss some meanings that might offend those in the US, but the error rate would be on par with the AI they use now... maybe even slightly better but never the perfect utopia people imagine it could be... if they just nerd harder.
椅子 is a 'crime' in China, its also a word common in catalogs selling furniture. (Chair)
維尼熊 gets you a trip to a reeducation camp for insulting the leader... Pity you were just posting photos of your trip to EuroDisney & your children hugging Winnie the Pooh.
They can keep trying to train AI's, but they literally need to code 1000's of AI's with information from every nation, faction, etc to train them with then get that system to sign off on every single post made so that no one ever gets offended or mad...
