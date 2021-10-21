Verizon 'Visible' Wireless Accounts Hacked, Exploited To Buy New iPhones

Daily Deal: The MacOS 11 Course
from the whoops-a-daisy dept

Thu, Oct 21st 2021 10:55amKarl Bode

Wireless subscribers of Verizon's Visible prepaid service received a rude awakening after hackers compromised their account, then ordered expensive new iPhones on their dime. Last week a company statement indicated that "threat actors were able to access username/passwords from outside sources," then utilize that access to login to Visible customer accounts. Hacked users say the attackers then utilized that access to order expensive kit, and, initially, getting Visible to do anything about it was a challenge:

The company seemed to initially claim this was an instance of "credential stuffing," or hackers obtaining login information obtained from other hacks or breaches of other services, then testing those logins in as many services as they can find. But experts doubted that claim, noting that the company had been complaining about issues with its chat services before acknowledging the hack. More specifically, Visible support reps were telling users that ambiguous "technical issues" had left it incapable of making any changes to customer accounts.

There are also questions about when the company knew about the hacks, with it initially trying to claim last week that the hack and subsequent iPhone orders were an ordinary system error:

Although Visible made a public statement yesterday, the company first acknowledged the issue on Twitter on October 8. At the time, Visible provided a vague reason: order confirmation emails erroneously sent out by the company.

"We're sorry for any confusion this may have caused! There was an error where this email was sent to members, please disregard it," the company told a customer.

Again, this is where just a basic, internet-era privacy law requiring greater transparency (and perhaps a little more accountability for industries and executives that not only keep failing to secure user data, but clearly aren't great about being honest with their users) would come in kind of handy. Instead we keep just looking at the problem and shrugging because purportedly drafting competent privacy laws with any competency is deemed impossible, letting the repercussions pile up.

Filed Under: breach, data breach, hack, prepaid service, visible
Companies: verizon

