Winding Down Our Latest Greenhouse Panel: Content Moderation At The Infrastructure Layer

from the the-slickest-of-all-slippery-slopes dept

When Mike introduced our latest Greenhouse series on content moderation at the infrastructure layer, he made it abundantly clear this was a particularly thorny and complicated issue. While there's been a relentless focus on content moderation at the so-called "edge" of the internet (Google, Facebook, and Twitter), less talked about is content moderation at the "infrastructure" layers deeper in the stack. That can include anything from hosting companies and domain registrars, to ad networks, payment processors, telecom providers, and app stores.

If and how many of these operations should be engaged in moderating content, and the peril of that participation being exploited and abused by bad actors and governments the world over, made this Greenhouse series notably more complicated than our past discussions on privacy, more traditional forms of content moderation, or broadband in the COVID era.

We'd like to extend a big thank you to our diverse array of wonderful contributors to this panel, who we think did an amazing job outlining the complexities and risks awaiting policymakers on what's sure to be a long road forward:

From the BBS' of old to Facebook's sprawling global advertainment ecosystem, digital connectivity has witnessed preposterous levels of growth in the blink of an eye. That growth has come hand-in-hand with immense new challenges in policy making, regulatory oversight, antitrust enforcement, and so much more. One recurrent them of both our contributions and live panel was that whatever the future looks like, transparency, healthy competition, informed consensus, and education must all be at the heart of building the healthy, resilient, efficient, and inclusive internet of tomorrow.

Again, we'd like to extend our immense appreciation to contributors of our latest roundtable, live panel participants, and Techdirt readers, and we hope these conversations have provided value to internet policymakers and everyday internet users alike.

Filed Under: content moderation, infrastructure, moderation