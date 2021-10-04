Tesla 'Self-Driving' NDA Hopes To Hide The Reality Of An Unfinished Product
There isn't a day that goes by where Tesla hasn't found itself in the news for all the wrong reasons. Like last week, when Texas police sued Tesla because one of the company's vehicles going 70 miles per hour in self-driving mode failed to function properly, injuring five officers.
Five Montgomery County deputy constables were injured Saturday when the driver of a Tesla rear-ended a cruiser during a traffic stop, causing a chain-reaction crash, authorities said. https://t.co/FfteMQQ4zL
— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) February 27, 2021
If you hadn't been paying attention, Teslas in self-driving mode crashing into emergency vehicles is kind of a thing that happens more than it should. In this latest episode of "let's test unfinished products on public streets," the Tesla vehicle in "self-driving" mode's systems failed completely to detect not only the five officers, but their dog, according to the lawsuit filed against Tesla:
“The Tesla was completely unable to detect the existence of at least four vehicles, six people and a German Shepherd fully stopped in the lane of traffic,” reads the suit. “The Tahoes were declared a total loss. The police officers and the civilian were taken to the hospital, and Canine Officer Kodiak had to visit the vet."
Of course for Musk fans, a persecution complex is required for club membership, resulting in the belief that this is all one elaborate plot to ruin their good time. That belief structure extends to Musk himself, who can't fathom that public criticism and media scrutiny in the wake of repeated self-driving scandals is his own fault. It's also extended to the NDAs the company apparently forces Tesla owners to sign if they want to be included in the Early Access Program (EAP), a community of Tesla fans the company selects to beta test the company's unfinished self-driving (technically "Level 2" driver-assistance system) on public city streets.
The NDA frames the press and transparency as enemies, and urges participants not to share any content online that could make the company look bad, even if it's, you know, true:
"This NDA, the language of which Motherboard confirmed with multiple beta testers, specifically prohibits EAP members from speaking to the media or giving test rides to the media. It also says: "Do remember that there are a lot of people that want Tesla to fail; Don't let them mischaracterize your feedback and media posts." It also encourages EAP members to "share on social media responsibly and selectively...consider sharing fewer videos, and only the ones that you think are interesting or worthy of being shared."
Here's the thing: you don't need to worry about this kind of stuff if you're fielding a quality, finished product. And contrary to what Musk fans think, people concerned about letting fanboys test 5,000 pound automated robots that clearly don't work very well are coming from a valid place of concern. Clips like this one, for example, which show the Tesla self-driving system failing to perform basic navigational functions while in self-driving mode, aren't part of some elaborate conspiracy to make Tesla self-driving look bad and dangerous. There's plenty of evidence now clearly showing that Tesla self-driving, at least in its current incarnation, often is bad and dangerous:
Not sure why FSD is such a safety hazard - especially for pedestrians and cyclists?
Check out this video, posted last week. pic.twitter.com/Hg0tGfxXDT
— David Zipper (@DavidZipper) September 19, 2021
Ever since the 2018 Uber fatality in Arizona (which revealed the company had few if any meaningful safety protocols in place) it's been clear that current "self-driving" technology is extremely undercooked. It's also become increasingly clear that widely testing it on public streets (where other human beings have not consented to being used as Guinea pigs) is not a great idea. Especially if you're going to replace trained testers with criticism-averse fanboys you've carefully selected in the hopes they'll showcase only the most positive aspects of your products.
We've been so bedazzled by purported innovation we've buried common sense deep in the back yard. Wanting products to work, and executives to behave ethically, is not some grand conspiracy. It's a reasonable reaction to the reckless public testing of an unfinished, over-marketed product on public streets.
Filed Under: cars, nda, self-driving, transparency
Companies: tesla
An NDA that encourages you to share good information but strongly discourages sharing anything negative, yeah that's not an NDA so much as them paying to become PR shills for the company.
Nothing really to worry about.
They haven't even started scoping out the turret controls. And you would think the engineers would not be testing impact assault techniques until they developed at least placeholder armor.
So far, I'm unimpressed by the Bolo mark 0.31.
Something something the hold my beer race again is unable to learn from its history.
Someone wanna mail Elon a copy of 'Unsafe at Any Speed'?
NDA might keep drivers from talking, up until they find out that they are being personally held responsible for harming/killing people.
Pretty sure auto insurance companies aren't listing shitty AI as an authorized driver, which will leave the fanbois in the very very poor house.
If only we had some sort of agency charged with protecting the public on the roads who could do something about this.
But obviously this isn't as important as the liberal conspiracy to silence conservatives online, so its not important enough to pursue.
I mean they already killed 700K people who didn't need to die, how many can Tesla's manage to kill until they get it fixed?
Re:
Oh for the insurance companies it's a godsend.
"Oh, you were letting the AI drive? Thanks for admitting negligence!"
Re: Re:
"Thanks for admitting negligence!" <-- perhaps there was a "to" missing there.
In the race car, the first thing we do after starting is turn of TCS, ABS, and other "helpful computer bits" that mess with track driving.
In the street cars we turn off TCS when four-wheeling or going through deep areas of water or loose sand.
Negligence (failure to use reasonable care) is not "letting the AI drive." It would be failing to consider whether the AI should drive or not.
Sorry, your weird assertion that using FSD is negligent... fails.
E
Re: Re:
You turned control of the vehicle over to a "beta" AI, that there are a few known issues with... after you signed an NDA that you wouldn't/couldn't tell anyone outside of Tesla if the AI decided to plow through a kindergarten playground???
Thats a nice Tesla you have... pity it has to sit in your backyard since no insurance company will cover it.
And even if they improve the AI, its going to be a while before any of them will want to touch them.
It ran down 6 people, vehicles, and a dog...
In the other clip the AI decided to pursue humans trying to legally cross the street.
Given the number of assholes doing the sleep thing while the car drives on the freeway, you can't convince me everyone trying out the full self driving will actually be paying full attention even knowing that other drivers have been screwed over it, they will assume they'll be okay (because it won't happen to them).
Your right to talk
Tesla made a deal: we'll give you FSD to beta... you don't talk about it publicly.
It's a fair deal.
FSD isn't there yet. We all know this. What's the big deal when the beta testers want to say "Hi this beta-test isn't working right?"
None. Don't sign it, or if you do, live by the contract you signed.
Hitting 5 cops -- definite no no. But was it FSD or a DUI in progress. The cops hate releasing any exculptory information ever, so we won't find out until it hits a courthouse...
E
Re: Your right to talk
It's not just 5 cops(one was under a vehicle) but 5 police vehicles. That's a pretty big blunder for any collision.
It seems. The self driving software does not understand police flashing lights warning signs etc or police stop signs, it simply drives into police cars parked on a road there's no way the self driving software is ready for 1000s of new drivers to use it on public roads it just looks for other cars moving or maybe pedestrians crossing it has no understanding of a police checkpoint or emergency vechicles parked in the middle of a road the flashing lights maybe make it harder to
determine is that a car or just a traffic light on the road
Re:
It seems. The self driving software does not understand police flashing lights warning signs etc or police stop signs, [...]
It doesn't seem to understand object detected.
Re: Re:
There's a reason that most self driving vehicles ignore stopped objects. Any road side debris would cause the vehicle to stop, hence they program the vehicles to ignore them.
Re: Re: Re:
What does that even mean? "Not running into objects" is the single most important aspect of safe driving. Even without any knowledge of traffic laws or conventions, you could at least survive most situations by just obeying that rule.
That anyone would program vehicles to outright ignore objects in their path is batshit insane.
Re: Re:
That's what they get for not using object-oriented programming.
Re:
The AI deputized itself and did what cops do when they see a dog.
The ai should be programmed to stop or to slowly drive past any parked cars while avoiding any pedestrians eg do not drive into any cars parked in the way where ever they may be . It could also sound a horn to warn any people in front of its not sure how to proceed like reversing trucks have audio alarms to warn people of possible collisions
Someone Has To
So yes I one a Tesla, 2 in fact. However, someone has to lead and pointer this field. Tesla takes all the heat for self driving because they are so far out in front, spotlight is on them. Not because they have a bad product. If it GM or Mercedes leading this FSD, it would be them under the microscope. It's. double edged sword.
