Google, NBC Bring Dumb Cable TV Blackout Feuds To Streaming

from the consumers-lose dept

Thu, Sep 30th 2021 10:47amKarl Bode

For years cable TV has been plagued by retrans feuds and carriage disputes that routinely end with users losing access to TV programming they pay for. Basically, broadcasters will demand a rate hike in new content negotiations, the cable TV provider will balk, and then each side blames the other for failing to strike a new agreement on time like reasonable adults. That repeatedly results in content being blacked out for months, without consumers ever getting a refund. After a few months, the two sides strike a new confidential deal, your bill goes up, and nobody much cares how that impacts the end user. Rinse, wash, repeat.

And while the shift to streaming TV has improved a lot about cable TV in general, these annoying feuds have remained. The latest case in point: Comcast NBC Universal is demanding more money from Google for the 14+ channels currently on the company's YouTube TV live streaming platform. Google appears to be balking, resulting in NBC running a bunch of annoying banners on its channels warning about a looming blackout, and directing people to this website blaming Google for not wanting to pay more money for the same content:

In a blog post, Google notes that negotiations are ongoing, but suggests that Comcast isn't being reasonable in negotiations:

"Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider. In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price."

As far as annoying corporate feuds go, this one isn't all that bad. Google says it will reduce the cost of its overall service by $10 should users lose access to NBC content after September 30 (traditionally, cable providers haven't been willing to lower their rates at all). Still, you're going to be seeing a lot more of these kinds of feuds as telecoms, cable TV companies, app makers, "big tech," and even hardware vendors like Roku all attempt to battle for not only viewership eyeballs, but access to user data collection revenues.

The problem is, consumers shouldn't be the ones paying the price for two companies' failure to negotiate new contracts like adults. For a moment there it looked like the FCC might update its rules to force companies to negotiate in good faith (and more importantly penalize companies that take out out their negotiating incompetence on paying subscribers) but as a movement it generally went nowhere. U.S. regulators genuinely view these feuds as just "boys being boys," and routinely don't care whether it results in paying subscribers losing access to content they have, in many cases, already paid for.

Filed Under: blackouts, cable, carriage disputes, retrans, streaming, tv
Companies: comcast, google, nbc universal, youtube

11 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Sep 2021 @ 11:01am

    Good riddence

    Looking at the lineup of channels that would be going missing I say good riddence.
    I do not think I have tuned my TV to any of those channels in years.

    This is why a la carte needs to be a thing. With all these types of bundles you end up paying for channels that you never watch.

    Streaming has just become cable 2.0 albeit with a few more choices. I once tried pricing out what channels the family watches and compared what we currently pay for CTV. There was not much of a savings. The biggest problem is you had to sign up for 2 or 3 different streaming providers just to get all the channels we watched on a regular basis.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 30 Sep 2021 @ 11:04am

    Meanwhile, pirates have no such problems...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ThatOtherOtherGuy, 30 Sep 2021 @ 11:23am

    How shitty is the biz dev team at YouTube TV?

    NBC knows that Peacock+ is failing. They are just hoping to prop the body up for a while Weekend at Bernie's style.

    If I was YouTube, I would tell NBC that if their channels get turned off they will NEVER be turned back on. No way that NBC wants to contemplate the revenue hit losing YTTV permanently would mean to their streaming biz.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Sep 2021 @ 11:50am

      Re: How shitty is the biz dev team at YouTube TV?

      Given how blatantly bribed congress is they would probably cry monopoly over the mistreatment of the poor overgrown conglomerate with wide spectrum allocations.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Sep 2021 @ 11:40am

    It takes two to have a fight.

    Unfortunately it only takes one spoiled child to refuse to play, pack up their toys and go home and sulk.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      TKnarr (profile), 30 Sep 2021 @ 1:42pm

      Re: It takes two to have a fight.

      If they packed up their toys and went home, that'd be fine. Like the kid in the sandbox, they're gone and the rest don't have to deal with their tantrums anymore. No, the problem is that they won't pack up their toys, if the rest of the kids won't give in they'll go running to the "adults" complaining about how the other kids are picking on them and the "adults" won't do the adult thing and tell them that if they want to set the rules then go over to their own sandbox and stop bothering the other kids.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Sep 2021 @ 12:01pm

    Bye, Bye

    I've got Youtube TV. Supposedly Google will drop the price by around $10/month if they drop the NBC channels. While I may occasionally watch some of the channels I'd rather have the money. I'd like the same with Disney/ESPN.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    united9198 (profile), 30 Sep 2021 @ 12:04pm

    Dispute

    NBC, like other content providers, want to sell you their product directly and force you into paying them a monthly fee. YouTube TV is an attractive alternative to cable unless you can no longer get full content. "Free" TV is gone, now the battle is to maximize what they can charge.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glen, 30 Sep 2021 @ 1:01pm

    And here I'm happy with OTA TV again. I've done away with cable except for the internet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 30 Sep 2021 @ 1:10pm

    "[can't behave] like adults."
    ??
    This is actually typical of "adult behavior." Irrational, self-centered, greedy... everything we work so hard to teach our children--with actions more than words. Companies, governments, the PTA... you name it. Put several "adults" together in a group, and this is what you should expect.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    mhajicek (profile), 30 Sep 2021 @ 1:49pm

    Found the problem.

    First wash, then rinse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


