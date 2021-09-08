Will COVID Become Australia's 9/11?
Civil liberties in Australia are on the verge of extinction, thanks to the government's response to the COVID crisis. What has been heralded as a triumph of science and quick responses has drifted towards something far more totalitarian that imposes its will on the country's citizens, restricting them from living their lives, much less enjoying supposedly guaranteed liberties.
Change has been a constant in response to this pandemic. But in countries considered to be part of the "free world," some balancing has been put in place to contain the spread of the virus while preventing citizens from being subjected to extreme measures usually only deployed by dictators.
Australia has proven particularly resilient. But while people here in the US have entertained thoughts of kidnapping governors in response to minimal restrictions on social interactions and shopping, the residents of Australia have endured severe restrictions that seemingly only get more severe as time goes on.
This is the exchange of liberty for safety -- an exchange that's been made involuntary by government officials. The arrival of the Delta variant has again complicated matters. And already severe restrictions are becoming draconian, thanks to the government of Australia believing there's no involuntary sacrifice residents won't make to keep COVID infections to a minimum
Conor Friedersdorf has compiled a compendium of Australia's latest COVID prevention efforts -- many of which haven't been seen in countries that aren't being run by Supreme Leaders or Presidents-for-life.
“Australia’s borders are currently closed and international travel from Australia remains strictly controlled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” a government website declares. “International travel from Australia is only available if you are exempt or you have been granted an individual exemption.” The rule is enforced despite assurances on another government website, dedicated to setting forth Australia’s human-rights-treaty obligations, that the freedom to leave a country “cannot be made dependent on establishing a purpose or reason for leaving.”
Australian courts have, so far, sided with the government and its increasing encroachment on civil liberties and personal freedoms. They have found that the government's needs outweigh the complaints of the governed in these COVID times, under the assumption these extreme measures are not only justified, but temporary.
But it's not just travel in and out of Australia that has been restricted. Travel within the country has been affected by COVID policies, turning a cohesive nation of states into separate territories whose boundaries are enforced with "papers, please" demands from people trying to do nothing more than move freely within the borders of their homeland.
Moving around one's own city or town is being restricted as well, enforced by a government-owned-and-operated app.
[T]he government of South Australia, one of the country’s six states, developed and is now testing an app as Orwellian as any in the free world to enforce its quarantine rules. Returning travelers quarantining at home will be forced to download an app that combines facial recognition and geolocation. The state will text them at random times, and thereafter they will have 15 minutes to take a picture of their face in the location where they are supposed to be. Should they fail, the local police department will be sent to follow up in person.
While not technically a crime, the involvement of law enforcement makes existing within the confines of a single town -- but not abiding by quarantine requirements -- something indistinguishable from criminal activity. It's not just law enforcement in the mix in Australia, though. It's also the military, which has been sent to places the government feels contains too many citizens unwilling to stay under the government's thumb.
Australia has deployed hundreds of soldiers to Sydney to help enforce a Covid lockdown.
A Delta outbreak which began in June has produced nearly 3,000 infections and led to nine deaths.
Australian Defence Force soldiers will undergo training on the weekend before beginning unarmed patrols on Monday.
In COVID-era Australia, those who refuse to respect the constantly shifting, tending-towards-totalitarianism policies will be greeted with a show of (possibly unarmed) force by local cops and the government's military.
Soldiers will join police in virus hotspots to ensure people are following the rules, which include a 10km (6.2 miles) travel limit.
State Police Minister David Elliott said it would help because a small minority of Sydneysiders thought "the rules didn't apply to them".
All of this is already concerning. But beneath the policies imposed out of supposed concern for the public's safety runs an unhealthy undercurrent. Once countries put drastic measures in place in response to unexpected threats to public wellbeing, they're rarely eager to roll them back once the crisis has passed, or even lessened.
What remains to be seen is whether Australia can maintain that performance without permanently ending core attributes of life in a liberal democracy, including freedom of movement, peaceable assembly, and basic privacy.
If the government likes its new powers, and its ability to keep its citizens contained, it may decide the crisis has no definite end in sight. And with the virus continuing to mutate (as all viruses do), these severe, but temporary, precautions and restrictions may become permanent -- allies in the government's never-ending War on COVID.
Opposite ends of the spectrum
It seems the problem with the US and the problem with Australia are opposite:
In the US, there are far too many anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers who violently attempt coup d'états whereas in Australia, there are far too many people who trust the government such that it leads to totalitarianism.
But here I am, stuck in the middle with you…
No.
This is comparing an actual threat with an imagined one.
Re:
COVID-19 has killed over four and a half million people worldwide.
Don't give me that bullshit about how it's an "imagined" threat.
Unless you're talking about Terrorism, which isn't an imagined threat either, but the response that the US and other western countries have made thereto has made the problem worse.
Re: Re:
They could be saying that the pandemic is the real threat and the paranoia about heavy restrictions staying as they are is where the imagined threat is.
Re: Re: Re:
Those with power don't give up without a demand. Never have, and never will. Frederick Douglass was right, and his words proved prophetic.
Re:
Exactly. When terrorists kill 4 million people, then I'll take that supposed threat seriously.
“cannot be made dependent on establishing a purpose or reason for leaving.”
I'm sure the Australian government is saying the restrictions don't violate this because, what they are doing is dependent on that they have established a reason for staying.
I think the comparison between COVID-19 and 9/11 is pretty flawed from the get-go. First of all, 9/11 killed a tiny fraction of the people COVID-19 has. And second, 9/11 was not contagious; failing to abide by the PATRIOT Act was not going to infect people at the grocery store.
Re:
Not necessarily when comparing the lost civil liberties brought forth by each event.
Re: Re:
The difference here are vaccines. Australia's no-COVID strategy worked reasonably well until more "freedom-loving" countries incubated the Delta variant. Now Australia can afford less well staying behind on the vaccination curve and mitigation strategies have to be applied while it catches up.
But catch up it does.
Just because states like Florida celebrate their death cult (about 2300 people killed last week, and with a steady 30% increase of deaths per week for the last month) does not mean others want to.
Take a look at Germany that does not play Florida games, had caught up with the U.S.' headstart in vaccination quotas, does not have lunatics like Ron De Santis in place and has had about a tenth of the fatalities Florida had last week.
Australia has been better at the "suppress the spread early" game, Germany has made good progress with its vaccination curve (after a rather painful period that earlier mitigation would have made easier).
Neither really have reason to rejoice or praise themselves for things that could have been done better.
But that's nothing compared to the loonie state of the U.S. that celebrate fanning an epidemic because of the great story it tells about freedom and responsibility and religion and faith.
It's one thing to bungle a response. It is another to gleefully sabotage it.
Re: Re: Re:
Florida's not #1, though.
According to John Hopkins. It's #3. #1 is the entire country of England, and #2 is Kerala in India.
You might want to ask Bloof and PaulT what England is doing wrong…
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Then again, Florida has 21.48 million people and England has 55.48 million people so the comparison is a bit off…
Re: Re: Re: Re:
They never said Florida was #1 in anything in their comment, though? They were pointing out how shit the United States’ response has been and how other countries are doing their damnedest to not wind up like the United States.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The US is not a monolith. Some states are pure shitshows (like Texas, Georgia, and Florida). Some states have their act together for the most part (like California, New York, and Massachusetts). It's possible those other countries are trying not to be like Texas, Georgia, and Florida, but could bear being California, New York, and Massachusetts.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I’d argue that this is a big part of why the U.S. response has been shit.
With the U.S. and its shit response creating one big Petri dish for more variants to mutate, I’d tend to disagree there.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
At least in NYC, all of the other variants have died out and made way for the delta variant, which is 99% of all cases. https://gothamist.com/news/coronavirus-statistics-tracking-epidemic-new-york
I'm fearful of governments restricting people's freedom also, but...
We've seen how well voluntary compliance has worked in the U.S. A huge segment of the population won't even wear a mask in public or get vaccinated, which are the barest minimum to be asked of them. It's been a year and a half of this virus, we've had vaccines that anyone over 12 can get for at 5-6 months now, and there's still no end in site. The republican death cult is going to ensure that this damn pandemic never ends.
My only consolation is that it keeps killing off the unvaccinated.
Re:
I can't speak for all of the US, but at least in NYC, the third wave is (much smaller than the previous two](https://gothamist.com/news/coronavirus-statistics-tracking-epidemic-new-york). The vaccines and masks are working to contain the virus, even the delta variant. You have to look at this from a holistic perspective (and I don't mean the quackpot holistic medicine).
This article is veering pretty damned close to the shit I see on sites like Reason where they equate masks, vaccine mandates, and lockdowns to fascism. Is Tim gonna be pushing the Barrington Declaration in his next article?
Re:
Except Tim isn't doing any of that. He's not against any of those. He's asking the question as to whether it's prudent for law enforcement and the military to be taking those steps.
Re: Re:
Ie using COVID as an impetus to circumscribe rights and introduce pervasive surveillance of the public, just like how 9/11 was used to pass the Patriot Act.
Seems some people just read the headlines and switches to ranting idiot mode without actually reading the articles.
Re: Re:
So how does a country enforce its rules on masks, vaccines, and lockdowns without some way to back those rules up and ensure that people face some measure of consequences when they spread a deadly disease without regard to their fellow countrymen?
Re: Re: Re:
You should know by now that Law Enforcement doesn't actually enforce the law but discriminates. This is especially true in Australia, who discriminate horribly against Aborigines who they once held in chains like animals.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Which doesn't actually answer their question it just changes it a little to 'what way other than the police or military then does a country have to enforce steps designed to keep a pandemic in check in spite of some believing that their personal comfort trumps the lives of everyone around them?'
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But how do the Police and Military enforce the COVID restrictions without abusing their power? That's also something worth exploring, and that's also why I brought up the angle of Aborigines being marginalized in Australia.
I'm not saying there's a simple solution or that COVID restrictions are oppressive or even unnecessary. It's just that Tim has a point about the Australian authorities being, um, well, authoritarian.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Answer the question. A country doesn’t want to devolve into a Petri dish clusterfuck like the United States, and has to shore up its rules thanks to the United States devolving into said Petri dish clusterfuck creating more new variants; how do they enforce the rules and ensure that people face consequences when they flout said rules in ways that could fuck over public health?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Answer my question:
How do you make sure that the police and military don't abuse their power, especially in a country without a constitution like Australia?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And if you want to know how it could be enforced: it could be enforced by immigration enforcement (Australia's an island after all), or inspectors inspecting private property. I wouldn't mind cops and military if they had a check on them. But there isn't. That's what I'm worried about.
But like I said, as with ICE in the US, there's the whole
Infectious Disease Regulations
Thanks maskholes
While it's certainly concerning that various governments are making power-grabs like this with basically pinky-promises that they'll give that power up when it's no longer needed there's a dark irony that those screeching the loudest about 'My freedoms!' and refusing to show even the most basic of personal consideration for the health and lives of those around them are by and large the ones handing governments worldwide all the rope they need to hang those freedoms.
