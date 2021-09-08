The Role Of Confirmation Bias In Spreading Misinformation
from the it's-everywhere dept
We recently wrote about the need to start thinking differently about mis- and disinformation, as the discussions on it cover a bunch of different -- often unrelated -- concepts. And lumping them together creates problems (as it did with the term "fake news.") Last week (and over the weekend) a good example showed how this plays out in practice.
Rolling Stone put up a story with the extremely provocative title Gunshot Victims Left Waiting as Horse Dewormer Overdoses Overwhelm Oklahoma Hospitals, Doctor Says. As people discovered later, that "Doctor Says" hidden at the end of the headline ended up being the load bearing pillar on which the rest of the story stood. And that pillar turned out to be made of fluff and nonsense, as the hospital is now running a massive popup on the front page of its website saying the story is bullshit:
If you're unable to see the image, it says:
Message from the administration of Northeastern Health System - Sequoyah:
Although Dr. Jason McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah, he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for our emergency room.
With that said, Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months.
NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose.
All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care.
We want to reassure our community that our staff is working hard to provide quality healthcare to all patients. We appreciate the opportunity to clarify this issue and as always, we value our community’s support.
The Rolling Stone report was based on an earlier report from local TV station KFOR making these claims. But it seems that no one at Rolling Stone called the hospital to check. And then the story got picked up, almost verbatim, a ton of other places. The Guardian had a story. The BBC. So did the Hill (that that one has since been deleted).
The story seemed especially popular in foreign media as a chance to laugh at the US.
And, of course, the fact that so many publications ran with this story contributed to the standard narrative from those who dislike and distrust the mainstream media to argue that they are regular perpetrators of "fake news" or "disinformation." Of course, as Eva Galperin correctly notes, absolutely everyone is susceptible to believing and amplifying stories that confirm our biases.
Every one of us is vulnerable to the tendency to amplify stories that shore up our pre-existing beliefs without scrutinizing those stories too closely. https://t.co/VkhpgC8L4X
— Eva (@evacide) September 5, 2021
The real question, of course, is how these kinds of things are dealt with -- and what sort of corrective process there is. This is something that was discussed in the excellent book Network Propaganda, which tries to distinguish how misleading information flows through society -- and whether organizations are willing to correct mistakes and admit to errors. Or, if they continue to stand by them. That's the difference between an honest mistake -- which absolutely everyone is susceptible to falling for -- and those who specialize in bad faith presentation of misleading propaganda.
However, as we've discussed before, when you conflate a mistake with the deliberate bad faith pushing of false information, then that only serves to give more ammunition to those who wish to not just discredit all content from certain publications, but to then look to minimize complaints against "news" organizations that specialize and focus on bad faith propaganda, by simply claiming it's no different than what the mainstream media does in presenting "disinformation."
But there is a major difference. A mistake is bad, and everyone who fell for this story looks silly for doing so. But without a clear pattern of deliberately pushing misleading or out of context information, it suggests a mere error, as opposed to deliberate bad faith activity. The same cannot be said for all "news" organizations.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: confirmation bias, covid, disinformation, hospitals, ivermectin, misinformation
Companies: rolling stone
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
This is something I find myself having to repeat over and over again to people who should know better.
The difference between a good faith actor and a bad faith actor is whether they admit their mistakes and use the same channels to issue corrections that were used to issue the mistaken statements.
Good Faith politicians are therefore few and far between -- issuing corrections is seen in some circles as a position of weakness, and bad faith actors will do all they can to convince people that those who correct misinformation are the same as those who intentionally distribute disinformation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How many corrections does your news source issue per month?
One of my go to indicators for a news source's trustworthiness is how often they publish corrections and retractions. If a news source never makes mistakes - then they are full of it. It is not humanly possible. only corrects itself when there is a threat (or successful) lawsuit, they are equally full of it. If they frequently make corrections, that is a sign that they do actual research and are interested in facts. Go check your favorite news source, and if you cannot find any corrections, or if you find a few but can also see that they were sued on the subjects they correct, then maybe you should consider a better researched source.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How many corrections does your news source issue per month?
That method of treating shoddy, unpopular sources as the most reputable is why one pathologically lying troll pretrnds Breitbart is more reliable than WaPo.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nuance
There's some nuance between an honest mistake and intentional misinformation. For example, when a single bad actor at a media organization otherwise known for honest reporting intentionally provides false information. The responsible organization will acknowledge and correct the instance. More subtly, there is an example where an organization otherwise known for honest reporting just doesn't do its due diligence to confirm the truth in pursuit of breaking the story.
So, maybe Rolling Stone didn't intentionally publish false information, but were negligent in their duty to call the hospital to verify the story. I wouldn't call that an honest mistake though. "Oops, I didn't perform one of the basic steps in journalism. My bad." While it's not in the same league misinformation, the distinction is worth noting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How does that phrase go again?
In their RUSH (me!, Me! ME FIRST!) to publication, eh?
How does that phrase go again:
"Zeal WITHOUT knowledge is not good,..."
huh,... go figure,...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When you assume, you make an ass of...
So many sources assumed that Rolling Stone had done their due diligence.
Primary sources, men. Primary sources. Don't have a primary source? Don't publish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Drew Holden shares shit from asshole Glenn Greenwald and has a pinned tweet that stokes paranoia about COVID-19 coming from a lab. Holden’s tweet thread about the Rolling Stone article is mainly him digging into left-wingers and Democrats that he hates to throw red meat to his followers. You could’ve just shared the Stone’s correction instead of putting some turd like Holden front and center.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I Can See The Pattern
I recall Rolling Stones having to retract a UVA article that made major headlines.
Currently, they haven't retracted the ivermectin story. Instead, they appended an "update", with the hospital press release, as if maybe the article could still be true. They're clearly trying to push a narrative, which is why they are Fake News.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I Can See The Pattern
Hey Koby, we're still waiting for your evidence back over here: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20210903/15015047495/lessons-learned-creating-good-faith-debate-se a-garbage-disinformation.shtml#c277
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I Can See The Pattern
What more do you want? They even went so far as to change the headline of the article:
One Hospital Denies Oklahoma Doctor’s Story of Ivermectin Overdoses Causing ER Delays for Gunshot Victims
Why shouldn't they keep the original article there with the hospital's PR such that readers can realize that the original article has been shown to be inaccurate.
Do you have any facts to prove this statement, or are you just making shit up to push your narrative? You have 24 hours to provide some proof otherwise we can all consider you to be arguing in bad faith and you are just simply full of shit and should be ignored.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I Can See The Pattern
This one neither corrects errors, nor admits mistakes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply