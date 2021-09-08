The Role Of Confirmation Bias In Spreading Misinformation

Biden Has Wasted A Year Failing To Fill Top Telecom Oversight Spots
from the it's-everywhere dept

Wed, Sep 8th 2021 9:34amMike Masnick

We recently wrote about the need to start thinking differently about mis- and disinformation, as the discussions on it cover a bunch of different -- often unrelated -- concepts. And lumping them together creates problems (as it did with the term "fake news.") Last week (and over the weekend) a good example showed how this plays out in practice.

Rolling Stone put up a story with the extremely provocative title Gunshot Victims Left Waiting as Horse Dewormer Overdoses Overwhelm Oklahoma Hospitals, Doctor Says. As people discovered later, that "Doctor Says" hidden at the end of the headline ended up being the load bearing pillar on which the rest of the story stood. And that pillar turned out to be made of fluff and nonsense, as the hospital is now running a massive popup on the front page of its website saying the story is bullshit:

If you're unable to see the image, it says:

Message from the administration of Northeastern Health System - Sequoyah:

Although Dr. Jason McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah, he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for our emergency room.

With that said, Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months.

NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose.

All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care.

We want to reassure our community that our staff is working hard to provide quality healthcare to all patients. We appreciate the opportunity to clarify this issue and as always, we value our community’s support.

The Rolling Stone report was based on an earlier report from local TV station KFOR making these claims. But it seems that no one at Rolling Stone called the hospital to check. And then the story got picked up, almost verbatim, a ton of other places. The Guardian had a story. The BBC. So did the Hill (that that one has since been deleted).

The story seemed especially popular in foreign media as a chance to laugh at the US.

And, of course, the fact that so many publications ran with this story contributed to the standard narrative from those who dislike and distrust the mainstream media to argue that they are regular perpetrators of "fake news" or "disinformation." Of course, as Eva Galperin correctly notes, absolutely everyone is susceptible to believing and amplifying stories that confirm our biases.

The real question, of course, is how these kinds of things are dealt with -- and what sort of corrective process there is. This is something that was discussed in the excellent book Network Propaganda, which tries to distinguish how misleading information flows through society -- and whether organizations are willing to correct mistakes and admit to errors. Or, if they continue to stand by them. That's the difference between an honest mistake -- which absolutely everyone is susceptible to falling for -- and those who specialize in bad faith presentation of misleading propaganda.

However, as we've discussed before, when you conflate a mistake with the deliberate bad faith pushing of false information, then that only serves to give more ammunition to those who wish to not just discredit all content from certain publications, but to then look to minimize complaints against "news" organizations that specialize and focus on bad faith propaganda, by simply claiming it's no different than what the mainstream media does in presenting "disinformation."

But there is a major difference. A mistake is bad, and everyone who fell for this story looks silly for doing so. But without a clear pattern of deliberately pushing misleading or out of context information, it suggests a mere error, as opposed to deliberate bad faith activity. The same cannot be said for all "news" organizations.

Filed Under: confirmation bias, covid, disinformation, hospitals, ivermectin, misinformation
Companies: rolling stone

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2021 @ 10:13am

    This is something I find myself having to repeat over and over again to people who should know better.

    The difference between a good faith actor and a bad faith actor is whether they admit their mistakes and use the same channels to issue corrections that were used to issue the mistaken statements.

    Good Faith politicians are therefore few and far between -- issuing corrections is seen in some circles as a position of weakness, and bad faith actors will do all they can to convince people that those who correct misinformation are the same as those who intentionally distribute disinformation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Javier (profile), 8 Sep 2021 @ 10:27am

    How many corrections does your news source issue per month?

    One of my go to indicators for a news source's trustworthiness is how often they publish corrections and retractions. If a news source never makes mistakes - then they are full of it. It is not humanly possible. only corrects itself when there is a threat (or successful) lawsuit, they are equally full of it. If they frequently make corrections, that is a sign that they do actual research and are interested in facts. Go check your favorite news source, and if you cannot find any corrections, or if you find a few but can also see that they were sued on the subjects they correct, then maybe you should consider a better researched source.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 8 Sep 2021 @ 10:50am

      Re: How many corrections does your news source issue per month?

      That method of treating shoddy, unpopular sources as the most reputable is why one pathologically lying troll pretrnds Breitbart is more reliable than WaPo.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Hulser (profile), 8 Sep 2021 @ 10:35am

    Nuance

    There's some nuance between an honest mistake and intentional misinformation. For example, when a single bad actor at a media organization otherwise known for honest reporting intentionally provides false information. The responsible organization will acknowledge and correct the instance. More subtly, there is an example where an organization otherwise known for honest reporting just doesn't do its due diligence to confirm the truth in pursuit of breaking the story.

    So, maybe Rolling Stone didn't intentionally publish false information, but were negligent in their duty to call the hospital to verify the story. I wouldn't call that an honest mistake though. "Oops, I didn't perform one of the basic steps in journalism. My bad." While it's not in the same league misinformation, the distinction is worth noting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ceyarrecks (profile), 8 Sep 2021 @ 10:40am

    How does that phrase go again?

    But it seems that no one at Rolling Stone called the hospital to check.

    In their RUSH (me!, Me! ME FIRST!) to publication, eh?

    How does that phrase go again:
    "Zeal WITHOUT knowledge is not good,..."

    huh,... go figure,...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2021 @ 11:07am

    When you assume, you make an ass of...

    So many sources assumed that Rolling Stone had done their due diligence.

    Primary sources, men. Primary sources. Don't have a primary source? Don't publish.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2021 @ 11:13am

    Drew Holden shares shit from asshole Glenn Greenwald and has a pinned tweet that stokes paranoia about COVID-19 coming from a lab. Holden’s tweet thread about the Rolling Stone article is mainly him digging into left-wingers and Democrats that he hates to throw red meat to his followers. You could’ve just shared the Stone’s correction instead of putting some turd like Holden front and center.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 8 Sep 2021 @ 11:30am

    I Can See The Pattern

    But without a clear pattern of deliberately pushing misleading or out of context information

    I recall Rolling Stones having to retract a UVA article that made major headlines.

    and whether organizations are willing to correct mistakes and admit to errors.

    Currently, they haven't retracted the ivermectin story. Instead, they appended an "update", with the hospital press release, as if maybe the article could still be true. They're clearly trying to push a narrative, which is why they are Fake News.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


