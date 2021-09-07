GoDaddy Reignites Debate Over Infrastructure Layer Moderation By Banning Texas Anti-Abortion Snitch Site
The debate over content moderation at the infrastructure (rather than edge) layers of the internet stack is heating up again. For what it's worth, we'll be hosting our next Techdirt Tech Policy Greenhouse on this very subject later this month (if you're interested in contributing, please reach out). Last week Reuters claimed that Amazon was going to more aggressively police sites that rely on AWS (which created a bit of a furor earlier this year when the company booted Parler). Amazon has denied these claims, but it certainly raised some eyebrows.
Then, on Friday, hosting company GoDaddy announced that it had given Texas Right To Live 24 hours notice that it was shutting down the snitch site that organization was running as part of Texas's ridiculously unconstitutional plan to allow anyone to sue anyone for vaguely "aiding and abetting" someone getting an abortion. As some commentators noted, such a site appeared to violate some of GoDaddy's policies -- and that's exactly what GoDaddy said in telling the site it had 24 hours to find a new host.
GoDaddy claimed that the snitch site violated multiple policies, but the one that everyone has focused on is Section 5.2 of its terms:
You will not collect or harvest (or permit anyone else to collect or harvest) any User Content (as defined below) or any non-public or personally identifiable information about another User or any other person or entity without their express prior written consent.
I have to admit that that clause is... pretty vague. I understand the intent behind it, certainly, but the language could be applied to lots of sites that collect some information for purely non-nefarious purposes. Under this policy, would it be against GoDaddy's terms to create a private site that allowed people to discuss -- for example -- incidents of sexual harassment, such as what happened during the #MeToo movement?
There was, separately, the issue of the fact that the site was being (somewhat hilariously) flooded by bogus snitching reports, designed to make the site useless. Some enterprising coders had even hacked together a simple script to flood the site with bogus snitching info.
Either way, within hours, the site was back up on Digital Ocean... and then was kicked off again (again, for claims of policy violations). It quickly then found another home on Epik, which is kind of the last hosting refuge of assholes who piss off every other hosting company (it has worked with Gab, Parler, and 8chan at times). Update: And apparently even Epik wanted nothing to do with the site and told the operators that it violated Epik's terms of service as well...
As we discussed when the Parler situation hit, we should look at infrastructure-level moderation as being fundamentally different from edge layer moderation. There are different things at play, and the impact is much greater. Moderation at the infrastructure layer can not be narrowly targeted. It is, by default, a sledge hammer approach. That said, (again as we noted in the Parler situation), it is not as big of a concern when there is widespread competition. The larger concern appears in non-competitive markets. Thankfully, as the site's ability to bounce around and find new hosts quickly has demonstrated, the hosting market still is pretty competitive.
That's not to say that there don't remain some concerns about what happens at the infrastructure layer of the internet and who should have the power to shut down entire websites. It's just to note that the issue a lot more complex than any simplistic analysis will entail. Either way, stay tuned for the Greenhouse posts later this month...
Filed Under: abortion, content moderation, domain registrars, domains, hosting, infrastructure, texas
Companies: digital ocean, epik, godaddy, texas right to live
Reader Comments
Article Ten and Grosjean v. American Press Co. give GoDaddy the right to express themselves however they choose.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The clause does seem a little vague but I can certainly see how it would apply here and I struggle to find a problem with them refusing to play host to a site designed to 'enforce' such an abhorrent law by enabling harassment and punishment of any woman who dares get pregnant and isn't thrilled by that fact.
If anything would seem to check the 'harassment' and 'providing personal data of other people without their consent to enable that harassment' boxes it would be this so while moderating at the infrastructure level might be a discussion worth having in general I'm not really seeing a problem with it here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The law is worse than you think, it enables action to be brought by anyone against anyone who;-
Drive them to the clinic and you can be taken to court by a neighbour who wants to do you harm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Oh I'm aware that it's a monstrous bill and if anything I'm probably underestimating just how bad it is because I haven't thought of all the horrible angles and how it's going to be used.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
...and it's bad enough in that respect that Uber have issued promises to drivers that they will be protected and have their legal fees covered if they are sued for doing so.
How bad does a bill have to be to make Uber the heroes on the issue of workers' rights and freedom?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ars Technica is reporting that Epik doesn’t want anything to do with them.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/09/even-epik-says-the-texas-abortion-whistleblower-site-vi olates-its-rules/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Bloody hell, you know you've really gone above and beyond in being horrible when the hosting service of Gab and Parler says they want nothing to do with you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The CEO is Dutch. They may not bat an eye at casual racism, but threaten women's rights and it's suddenly a problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
thats kinda easy.
When you work in a group with other women around you.
That May make your day REAL hell for letting something like this go up?
13 males decide that YOU, dont have ownership of your OWN BODY?
That alone is against All equal rights bills, amendments and Every other law created for equality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Except that an unborn child isn't part of a woman's body. It's just living there temporarily. Its DNA sequence is unique and completely distinct from hers. That makes it a separate living being, not another of her organs or a collection of her tissues.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes or no, anonymous coward: Do you believe the law should force all women to give birth once they know they’re pregnant—regardless of the circumstances of conception/the possible danger to the life of the woman?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
An unborn child isn't a child. Children are born.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, but it's the linguistic sleight of hand that the "pro-life" movement has depended on for decades. "Fetus" doesn't evoke the same feelings that "child" does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Are you suggesting it's just a parasite sucking the life out of a woman's body?
I've never heard of that theory before now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You've never been to medical school.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Here's a question for you: are you proposing that it's acceptable to bar someone from having a medical procedure performed on them if performing that procedure would endanger the life of another person? Because that seems to be what you're proposing.
Warning: think CAREFULLY on ALL the consequences of that proposal before answering yes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So are parasites. Do they have a right to life as well?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You must be a pretzel with logic that twisted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Goddamn I hope you didn't actually pass a pubically funded biology class with that kind of "education."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
A tapeworm is also not part of one's body and has a DNA sequence that is "unique and completely distinct from" the person it resides in. Should people not be allowed to have tapeworms or other unwanted parasites removed from their bodies?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So is a tapeworm, it doesn't mean it shouldn't be removed.
It all comes down to how you view women. If, at the moment of pregnancy, a woman is considered to be nothing but an incubator and she should lose all rights to her own health and wellbeing until the baby is born whether she wants it or not, your position is fine. To many others it's horrifying inhuman.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I said that yesterday when the story broke: https://twitter.com/SpaceRyunosuke/status/1434728833991729155
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amazing the lengths anti-choice will go to before their born and suddenly go silent after they are born.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A quote I ran across in a youtube comment section of all places sums it up nicely I'd say.
“The unborn are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike the incarcerated, addicted, or the chronically poor; chy; unlike orphans, they don’t need money, education, or childcare; unlike aliens, they don’t bring all that racial, cultural, and religious baggage that you dislike; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn…
You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.
Prisoners? Immigrants? The sick? The poor? Widows? Orphans? All the groups that are specifically mentioned in the Bible? They all get thrown under the bus for the unborn.
— Dr. Dave Barnhart, Christian Minister
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Youtube comments are hardly the most reliable of information. And so you're okay with demonizing any attempt to present alternatives to abortion? Or any information about it that isn't flattering to the practice? That doesn't put your side in a very good light, you know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anti-choice/pro–forced birthing lawmakers (who are largely conservative) seem content with demonetizing or banning comprehensive sex education and affordable birth control/contraception, both of which are proven to reduce abortion rates. What other alternatives do you believe will reduce abortion rates without legally forcing women to give up their bodily autonomy?
How about we talk about information that isn’t flattering to the anti-choice crowd—like the fact that the so-called fetal heartbeat on which laws/bills like the Texas bullshit isn’t actually a heartbeat at all? How about you address the fact that, at the six-week cutoff period outlined in the Texas law, many women don’t even know they’re pregnant? Perhaps we can discuss Republican lawmakers have done everything possible to destroy the social safety net and depress wages such that a woman who isn’t wealthy could have serious problems making ends meet and thus raising a healthy child that she may not have wanted in the first place but was legally forced to carry to term. Maybe you’d like to explore the fact that the Texas law makes no exceptions for rape/incest, which literally means a rapist in Texas has a viable reproduction strategy for as long as he isn’t caught.
Let’s have those discussions first. Then we can get to any questions you might have.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Fun fact: Abortion rates are higher in conservative-run areas due to lack of sex education and making birth control difficult.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If the goal really was less abortions there are a slew of options that could be taken, from comprehensive and accurate sex education(so none of that 'just don't have sex' crap) paired with cheap and easy access to contraceptives, subsidies for medial coverage so giving birth and the related hospital costs don't bankrupt the mother/family, social safety nets to provide financial support for those that might not be able to afford to raise a kid...
There's a whole bunch of options but as all but the first two would involve the dreaded Socialism and giving a damn about those icky poor people they always seem to be dismissed as not acceptable or worse options than the tried and true method of 'tell people not to screw, and then punish them if they do.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Youtube comments are hardly the most reliable of information.
Address the thinking presented. I'm not even sure what "information" was presented, but you just basically committed argumentum ad hominem.
And so you're okay with demonizing any attempt to present alternatives to abortion?
What alternatives? They've all been presented and addressed before. Nothing so far has been an alternative.
Or any information about it that isn't flattering to the practice?
What would that be?
You realize this is about a system like China's social scoring, but with rando witch hunters given the ability to attack people "suspected" of being remotely connected with anyone seeking abortion care. It's a website for snitching enabled by a pretty unconstitutional law.
What's a good look now?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Abortion is about Control and punishment for sex.
Why?
Because all alternatives to banning abortion are rejected out of hand...
You could fund child care, You could make fostering kids more economical, you could make healthcare universal you could even make access to food more available. In general, we as a people could make raising kids more economical. People get abortions in part because it's expensive to have a kid.
Abortion rights are under attack because groups of incels feel women should be punished for having sex.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'We can't take care of the born, that would be socialism!'
On the one hand I'm sure there are those against it who's thinking starts and ends at 'Think of the babies!', yet at the same time as far as I know and can see you're dead on, that for all the effort into demonizing abortion the sheer indifference(if not outright contempt towards the socialism that would be required) towards the steps that would reduce it other than simply making it illegal or effectively illegal makes it really hard to read as anything but punishing women for having the audacity to have sex.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Any attempt? Nope. Unconstitutional, heinous laws? Very much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Amazing how easily you criticize anyone you disagree with rather than actually try to understand what their point of view really is instead of what you think it is. You're advocating for women to be able to choose to kill the unique - yes, unique, because the baby's DNA is different from hers and thus, it's not simply another part of her body - life growing inside her just because she finds it inconvenient and can't be bothered with the responsibility. And research shows that nearly all abortions are done on healthy babies by healthy women. Complications requiring such a procedure are extremely rare.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two questions.
Do you believe all life is sacred regardless of the circumstances of conception?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's not a baby. Babies don't have umbilical cords.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So what is your solution for fetuses that turn out to have genetic defects which means it will born with the mind of a vegetable or no limbs or any other type problem dooming it to need 24/7 care? Will you pay for that care? What if there is a high chance the woman will die in childbirth?
You are advocating that women are forbidden to have bodily autonomy because you and your ilk have decided that you are right and therefore women become cattle in way. A women that has been raped will have a child that will remind her of that event every day, what is the prospects for that child growing up in a happy home? Hmm?
It's like Dr Dave Barnhart said, when the child is born you lot don't care one iota. You make the right noises, but you never take responsibility for what you advocate.
If you think my assessment is wrong, please show us photos of all the children you adopted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Well hell if that's how you want to play... No, I don't demonize those that would strip away the bodily autonomy of women the second they get pregnant, they do that quite well on their own. The fact that the fetus may have it's own DNA is irrelevant, just like the idea that it's not simply another organ of hers or that it might be perfectly healthy, it's still her body and who and what gets to use it is her decision.
Forcing a woman to carry a fetus to term that she doesn't want(for any reason, from inability to afford it, concerns about health risks or simply because she doesn't want to) would the similar(though obviously not to the same scale) to forcing someone to give blood or donate an organ, so quick questions, should either of those be optional? If I need a blood donation to stay alive and you're the only one in range at the time such that no donation would leave me dead should you be legally obligated to 'donate' your blood in order to sustain my life? If an already born child needs an organ and the father is the only match available in time should the law be able to force him to 'donate' an organ in order to keep the kid alive?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
There's also the logical extreme of the argument of "it's a separate human life worthy of legal protection" that anti-abortion advocates never seem to want to pull the trigger on:
If it's a separate human life, and you terminate it intentionally and with forethought, isn't that murder? And the doctor performing the operation is akin to a hitman, carrying out murder for hire?
I mean, the protest signs will say "abortion is murder" but nobody seems willing to put that to the test. There are already laws for murder. No specific "abortion" law would be necessary. Come on Texas AG, let's see some indictments!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You say that but given they put out up a bloody bounty system for anyone who even helps someone get an abortion I wouldn't put it past them to charge an abortion doctor as a paid killer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And, of course, it would be 100% projection, as the forced-birthers are the only side that has a body count.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Amazing how easily you criticize anyone you disagree with rather than actually try to understand what their point of view really is instead of what you think it is."
Oh we know what your argument is. We have just found it lacking in both substance and merit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"life growing inside her just because she finds it inconvenient and can't be bothered with the responsibility."
I'd respond with a well written essay to describe the actual reasons women have abortions but I'm allergic to doing more work the the idiot I'm punking. So instead why don't you actually have sex for the first time, before you worry overmuch about why the women you paid, is gonna chooses not to be host to your seed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Your point of view is that you know better than a woman and her doctor and demand the right to get between the only 2 parties involved in this decision.
Everyone rejects this point of view because your demanding the right to step between a medical decision and make the choice that disregards everyone's rights for the chance that a new baby might be born, and only on the grounds that you think they are doing it on the grounds of avoiding responsibility.
Everyone can see your only goal is to punish the woman because your not pushing for any solution but banning abortion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Slippery Slope - my ass
I’m disappointed to see Masnick searching for an exception that doesn’t exist. Hosting companies are NOT pseudo-monopolies like an ISP is. You could easily expand the “barrier of entry” argument to Facebook (which you’ve previously had no anti-trust issues with) these days there’s really very little difference between software infrastructure and fungible hardware infrastructure(like hosting). If they are able to move IN A DAY then it’s really not that much of a barrier. Nobody forced them to enter a contract with subjectively “vague” language.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Slippery Slope - my ass
Yeah, that's why I said it's more of a concern if there weren't competitive options. You seem to have skipped that part in a rush to complain.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Won't anyone think of about those poor people who wrote bots to pretend they were in texas & submit hundreds of bogus leads to the website?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think of them, and I laugh. The person who filled out forms using The Bee Movie script I'd love to buy a drink for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm concerned about entrenching the practice of targeting the infrastructure for moderation. There is no guarantee that there will be a wealth of competition in the hosting space forever. After all - so much of the rest of the Internet has already centralized. What's to prevent the competition from all folding and AWS and Azure becoming the only meaningful hosting providers in the world outside China?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I wish it wouldn't happen too, but as long as infrastructure is privately owned the rights of the owner will reign over the right of the client. But placing it in public sphere of ownership is tantamount to raising the hammer and sickle flag.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
unborn child
If their concern was for the unborn child they'd make fathers take responsibility at the same time abortion becomes forbidden.
If takes two to conceive. Either they are both parents who must care for the child or neither is.
This bill is nothing to do with protecting children.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
