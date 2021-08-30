Another 1.2 Million Consumers Ditched Traditional Cable TV Last Quarter
from the evolutionary-inevitability dept
Surprising nobody, the traditional cable TV industry lost another 1.2 million paying subscribers last quarter as users flee to other alternatives. Largely those alternatives consist of streaming video services that are cheaper, more flexible, and feature better customer service. Many others are rediscovering free over the air broadcasts. Others have simply shifted away from TV entirely, choosing to embrace YouTube or TikTok.
According to Leichtman Research, the top cable companies lost 587,649 customers in just the last quarter, compared to 698,000 for telco and satellite providers. Over the last year, traditional pay TV providers saw a net loss of about 4,520,000 subscribers, compared to a loss of about 5,460,000 over the year prior (impressive for a trend that the industry spent years pretending wasn't actually happening). Fortunately for the industry, the cord cutting revolution appears to be slowing somewhat:
"Pay-TV net losses of 1,230,000 in 2Q 2021 were about 275,000 fewer than in 2Q 2020 on a pro forma basis,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 4,520,000 subscribers, compared to a loss of about 5,460,000 over the prior year."
While the rate of decline is slowing there's still a lot of room to fall. The top traditional pay TV providers still serve roughly 77.6 million subscribers in the US, many of which stick around thanks to sports programming. As sports increasingly shifts away from traditional cable providers and toward streaming alternatives you can expect subscriber counts to follow suit.
Users continue to flee traditional cable for the usual reasons: high prices, terrible customer service, and bloated and inflexible cable channel bundles. There continues to be some headway in these arena by entrenched cable TV providers, but there's a contingent of execs that simply refuse to seriously compete on price. In large part because many of these companies (Comcast) enjoy regional monopolies over broadband access, allowing them to squeeze those subscribers tighter than ever with bizarre fees and broadband usage caps and surcharges.
Meanwhile increased competition in the streaming TV space has also made things a bit rougher on sector leader Netflix as well, which has been bleeding subscribers in both the US and Canada thanks to growing new entrants like Disney Plus. All in all the shift away from dominant cable TV providers toward more flexible, cheaper alternatives and actual competition (instead of the "wink wink, nod nod" non-price competition we saw between satellite TV and traditional cable TV for years) continues to be a great thing.
Filed Under: cable, cable tv, cord cutting, internet, pay tv, streaming
Any accompanying data on whether people are actually saving money or just getting fucked over by new companies and spending just as much if not more?
The type of competition that has been created is not competition around providing the best service. It's about tightening their grip on their IP and spitefully starting their own streaming service so no one else can potentially make a single penny by providing access to their content under a licensing agreement.
And while you're praising Disney's streaming, you're ignoring the fact they own ESPN. This is the single channel most responsible for driving up the cost of cable. Real heroic to profit off shitty cable business practices and also offer the alternative product.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So in this short sentence fragment you've hit two separate problems. pretty impressive if you ask me.
First: I don't see anything in the article that's even remotely praising Disney's streaming. I mean I guess you could consider acknowledging their existence to be praise. But I don't. And I doubt most reasonable people do either.
Second: Even if such praise was in the article... is totally possible to praise someone for doing something correct, while still disapproving of other actions of theirs.
In summery: there appears to be no praise of Disney in the article, and even if there were, the thing you take issue with isn't being address (and the article isn't even about Disney). Maybe that is your real complaint? "Article not about company I want thrashed"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What is cable?
Wait, cable TV, was that AOL or Yahoo?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
tv ditching...
just shows how big impact bible belt has on ordinary consumers....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: tv ditching...
Um, the South/Bible Belt is not the only region in the US that's ditching cable. I live in NYC and people are ditching cable and satellite up here too (especially since a month's rent up here will cost two arms and two legs). Saving money is popular throughout the entirety of the US; it's practically the only thing all of us could ever agree upon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For many, what's keeping them tied to cable is the fact that they don't have good alternatives for internet access. If they're buying their internet from the cable company already, and they want to watch TV of some kind, it makes sense to get the cable package and get a bundle discount rather than buy over the top TV and internet separately.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now if only they weren't the only option for internet in some areas they might actually start to panic.
Meanwhile they will just keep making up fees to make up for their losses on cable packages.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
