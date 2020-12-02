Daily Deal: The Ultimate Cartoon Animator 4 Pro Windows Bundle
Perpetually Missing from Tech Policy: ISPs And The IoT

Comcast Increases Prices And Bogus Fees In The Middle Of A Pandemic

Broadband

from the do-not-pass-go,-do-not-collect-$200 dept

Wed, Dec 2nd 2020 10:50amKarl Bode

Last week, we noted how Comcast had expanded its bullshit broadband usage caps during a pandemic, insisting that the confusing, technically-unnecessary restrictions were being deployed in an alleged act of fairness. Of course as we noted, there's nothing "fair" about costly, punitive surcharges that serve absolutely no technical purpose, and exist exclusively so a monopoly can extract additional revenue from monopolized markets and captive subscribers with no alternative ISPs to choose from.

But Comcast's not just using usage caps to extract its pound of flesh. The company is raising prices across most of its services just before the new year, including significant price hikes for its TV services, broadband services, and hardware rental costs. Comcast will also be increasing a bevy of misleading fees, including another $4.50 per month for the company's "Broadcast TV Fee," which is simply some of the cost of programming broken out and hidden below the line, so that the company can falsely advertise a lower rate than you'll see on your final bill:

"Other changes for 2021 include a Broadcast TV Fee increase of up to $4.50 depending on the market; $3 increase for Internet-only service; and up to a $2.50 increase for TV boxes on the primary outlet, with a decrease of up to $2.45 for TV boxes on additional outlets," the Comcast spokesperson added. The fee for a customer's primary TV box is rising from $5 to $7.50, while the fee for additional boxes is being lowered from $9.95 to $7.50."

Comcast isn't engaged in any meaningful network upgrade projects to necessitate such notable price hikes, so this is simply a monopoly raising prices on its services, including an essential utility, during an historic health and economic crisis.

And of course Comcast can get away with this for two reasons. One, roughly 83 million Americans live under a broadband monopoly (usually Comcast), so there's no place for these customers to flee to. And despite a lot of chippy, feel good talk about the "digital divide" being his top priority, Trump FCC boss Ajit Pai is a feckless bureaucrat who has never had the backbone to stand up to this industry on any issue of real substance. Pai hasn't made so much as a peep as a major US broadband provider imposes major new additional costs in the middle of a pandemic crisis in which broadband in an essential lifeline.

You'd think the obvious one-two punch of limited competition and regulatory capture would drive US policy makers to action. Instead, most US policymakers spend their days either pretending there is no telecom monopolization problem, or engaging in performative histrionics over "censorship" by "big tech monopolies." Having just effectively convinced the Trump FCC to neuter itself at lobbyist behest, the US government is in a weaker position than ever when it comes to standing up to telecom monopolies or protecting already struggling Americans from a telecom monopolization problem we often refuse to even acknowledge, much less fix.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: broadband, competition, covid-19, fees, pandemic, prices, usage caps
Companies: comcast

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Dec 2020 @ 11:08am

    Time to change, if possible, or quit even better. Isn't it about time that politicians were held to account for just sitting there, thumbs up bums, brains in neutral doing nothing for the people who put yhen in office? Worrying about campaign donations is one thing but letting this carry on for decades is way past a joke!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Jason, 2 Dec 2020 @ 11:28am

      Re:

      Sadly, as far as they're concerned, Comcast and its similarly lobbyist-deploying corporations are the people that put them in office. Or at least the only ones worth listening to once they're there.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jason, 2 Dec 2020 @ 11:30am

    Next?

    I'm guessing this means that my Charter bill will go up in a month or two. Can't let Comcast have that kind of competitive, moneymaking advantage for very long.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 2 Dec 2020 @ 11:52am

    Great!

    I'm sure they will use the money to improve their customer service...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dan (profile), 2 Dec 2020 @ 12:00pm

    I always thought math would be the best solution

    I always thought using math to legally restrict broadband's marketing would be a great solution.

    "Your advertised download speeds can be no higher than the total data allowed by your data cap."

    By my rough calculations for example, (not 1024 math, it's my day off LOL): Using 50Mb/s 24/7 for an entire 30 day billing cycle would be 16.2 TB per month. Using a 1.2 TB cap, the maximum allowed advertised download speed would fall to approximately 3.85 Mb/s. Ouch! (Feel free to recheck my math and correct me.)

    If the broadband industry were forced to limit themselves in this way, those caps would disappear virtually overnight. If you screw with their marketing, they would be motivated to fall in line. Forcing them to advertise pricing using the average TOTAL monthly billing of their customers, would also go a long way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Dec 2020 @ 12:20pm

    Comcast raising prices? Whaaa
    At least we can run Windows 10 on our new Apple M1's in the meantime...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Dec 2020 @ 1:24pm

    Wait a second... how are they not running afoul of both the FCC and the FTC here? That "Broadcast TV Fee" is asking you to pay for, below the line, something that the REGULATORS have required them to do in order to broadcast anything in the first place, isn't it? This isn't an add-on option for customers, nor is it a fee required by the government that the company is passing on to you. They're passing on the cost of their contractual obligation to provide service TO THE CUSTOMER, OUTSIDE THE CONTRACTED FEES.

    That's false advertising, deceptive billing, and since it crosses state lines, it's even mail fraud.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Cartoon Animator 4 Pro Windows Bundle
Perpetually Missing from Tech Policy: ISPs And The IoT
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:27 Australian Cops Are Pre-Criming Students Too, Setting Minors Up For A Lifetime Of Harassment (0)
12:10 Perpetually Missing from Tech Policy: ISPs And The IoT (2)
10:50 Comcast Increases Prices And Bogus Fees In The Middle Of A Pandemic (8)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Cartoon Animator 4 Pro Windows Bundle (0)
09:16 Trump Promises To Defund The Entire Military, If Congress Won't Let Him Punish The Internet For Being Mean To Him (75)
07:00 New Ebook On Zeran v AOL, The Most Important Section 230 Case (3)
03:33 French Gov't Walks Back Proposal To Make Publishing Images Of Police Officers Illegal After Massive Protests Erupt Across The Nation (6)

Tuesday

20:05 Ninth Circuit Says Washington Man Can Continue To Sue CBP Agent For First, Fourth Amendment Violations (14)
15:33 'Tis The Season: Congress Looks To Sneak In Unconstitutional Copyright Reform Bill Into 'Must Pass' Spending Bill (47)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 264: A More Competitive Web, With Cory Doctorow & Daphne Keller (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.