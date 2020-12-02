Comcast Increases Prices And Bogus Fees In The Middle Of A Pandemic
from the do-not-pass-go,-do-not-collect-$200 dept
Last week, we noted how Comcast had expanded its bullshit broadband usage caps during a pandemic, insisting that the confusing, technically-unnecessary restrictions were being deployed in an alleged act of fairness. Of course as we noted, there's nothing "fair" about costly, punitive surcharges that serve absolutely no technical purpose, and exist exclusively so a monopoly can extract additional revenue from monopolized markets and captive subscribers with no alternative ISPs to choose from.
But Comcast's not just using usage caps to extract its pound of flesh. The company is raising prices across most of its services just before the new year, including significant price hikes for its TV services, broadband services, and hardware rental costs. Comcast will also be increasing a bevy of misleading fees, including another $4.50 per month for the company's "Broadcast TV Fee," which is simply some of the cost of programming broken out and hidden below the line, so that the company can falsely advertise a lower rate than you'll see on your final bill:
"Other changes for 2021 include a Broadcast TV Fee increase of up to $4.50 depending on the market; $3 increase for Internet-only service; and up to a $2.50 increase for TV boxes on the primary outlet, with a decrease of up to $2.45 for TV boxes on additional outlets," the Comcast spokesperson added. The fee for a customer's primary TV box is rising from $5 to $7.50, while the fee for additional boxes is being lowered from $9.95 to $7.50."
Comcast isn't engaged in any meaningful network upgrade projects to necessitate such notable price hikes, so this is simply a monopoly raising prices on its services, including an essential utility, during an historic health and economic crisis.
And of course Comcast can get away with this for two reasons. One, roughly 83 million Americans live under a broadband monopoly (usually Comcast), so there's no place for these customers to flee to. And despite a lot of chippy, feel good talk about the "digital divide" being his top priority, Trump FCC boss Ajit Pai is a feckless bureaucrat who has never had the backbone to stand up to this industry on any issue of real substance. Pai hasn't made so much as a peep as a major US broadband provider imposes major new additional costs in the middle of a pandemic crisis in which broadband in an essential lifeline.
You'd think the obvious one-two punch of limited competition and regulatory capture would drive US policy makers to action. Instead, most US policymakers spend their days either pretending there is no telecom monopolization problem, or engaging in performative histrionics over "censorship" by "big tech monopolies." Having just effectively convinced the Trump FCC to neuter itself at lobbyist behest, the US government is in a weaker position than ever when it comes to standing up to telecom monopolies or protecting already struggling Americans from a telecom monopolization problem we often refuse to even acknowledge, much less fix.
Filed Under: broadband, competition, covid-19, fees, pandemic, prices, usage caps
Companies: comcast
Time to change, if possible, or quit even better. Isn't it about time that politicians were held to account for just sitting there, thumbs up bums, brains in neutral doing nothing for the people who put yhen in office? Worrying about campaign donations is one thing but letting this carry on for decades is way past a joke!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sadly, as far as they're concerned, Comcast and its similarly lobbyist-deploying corporations are the people that put them in office. Or at least the only ones worth listening to once they're there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Next?
I'm guessing this means that my Charter bill will go up in a month or two. Can't let Comcast have that kind of competitive, moneymaking advantage for very long.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Great!
I'm sure they will use the money to improve their customer service...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Great!
Only so long as that service is one of emptying customer bank accounts and filling Comcast accounts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I always thought math would be the best solution
I always thought using math to legally restrict broadband's marketing would be a great solution.
"Your advertised download speeds can be no higher than the total data allowed by your data cap."
By my rough calculations for example, (not 1024 math, it's my day off LOL): Using 50Mb/s 24/7 for an entire 30 day billing cycle would be 16.2 TB per month. Using a 1.2 TB cap, the maximum allowed advertised download speed would fall to approximately 3.85 Mb/s. Ouch! (Feel free to recheck my math and correct me.)
If the broadband industry were forced to limit themselves in this way, those caps would disappear virtually overnight. If you screw with their marketing, they would be motivated to fall in line. Forcing them to advertise pricing using the average TOTAL monthly billing of their customers, would also go a long way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Comcast raising prices? Whaaa
At least we can run Windows 10 on our new Apple M1's in the meantime...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wait a second... how are they not running afoul of both the FCC and the FTC here? That "Broadcast TV Fee" is asking you to pay for, below the line, something that the REGULATORS have required them to do in order to broadcast anything in the first place, isn't it? This isn't an add-on option for customers, nor is it a fee required by the government that the company is passing on to you. They're passing on the cost of their contractual obligation to provide service TO THE CUSTOMER, OUTSIDE THE CONTRACTED FEES.
That's false advertising, deceptive billing, and since it crosses state lines, it's even mail fraud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
