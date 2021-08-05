Home Depot Tech Will Brick Power Tools If They're Stolen. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
from the what-could-possibly-go-wrong dept
We've noted more times than I can count how in the modern era, you no longer really own the things you buy. Thanks to internet connectivity, hardware you own can be bricked or downgraded to the point where you lose essential features. Or, just as often, obnoxious DRM means you have to jump through all kinds of bizarre hoops to actually use the thing you thought you owned, whether that's Keurig using DRM to prevent you from using competing coffee pods, to printer manufacturers using DRM to keep you from buying cheaper cartridges.
Now Home Depot is experimenting further with DRM at the point of sale. The company has started embedding chips in many of the major tool brands it sells (DeWalt, Milwaukee). And unless the tool is enabled by a Bluetooth-based system at the register, it simply won't work when you take it home:
"Home Depot says their new anti-theft strategy is now being used in several stores nationwide to combat the thefts of their most popular power tools. A chip is inserted into power tools of major brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee brand tools, similar to how gift cards need to be scanned and paid for at a store to activate. Once the tools are paid for, the store will use Bluetooth technology to activate the tool."
Yes, what could possibly go wrong. What if the system is buggy and doesn't work? What if you then try to contact a manufacturer or retailer that no longer exists or supports the device and systems in question? Too bad.
The company tells Business Insider the program isn't focused on individual shoplifting, but wholesale efforts by organized crime to steal power tools in bulk. But given the sophistication of organized crime, and the overall vulnerability of Bluetooth tech, the risk here is not insubstantial that criminals find a way to circumnavigate this technology rendering it useless:
Just what nobody asked for: DRM but for power tools. I wonder how long it will take for someone to bypass it. pic.twitter.com/RpnxOzl3KY
— Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) August 2, 2021
Then you're simply left with an additional layer of cumbersome technical restrictions that potentially risk making tool purchase and ownership more of a hassle. People act as if they'd never read Cory Doctorow.
Filed Under: bluetooth, drm, ownership, powertools, theft
Companies: dewalt, home depot, milwaukee
Next Dystopian Evolution
When the DRM crackers emerge victorious, the tool makers will then demand an "always connected" device. Learning from the tech sector, they can can create an internet of things system for power tools, and force owners to create an account and register their devices. After the inevitable data leak, power tool makers can enter the final phase, modeled after the printer ink industry, and switch over to a subscription model.
Re: Next Dystopian Evolution
On a bit of a tangent, it wouldn’t be hard to imbed that sort of DRM signal into a city or even national power grid. So long as the frequencies used for data are completely different from those used for power, nothing prevents using the same cable for both.
Gee, I sure hope those power tool companies agreed to let home depot open the tools up and possibly violate the warranties on them.
Re:
Homeless despot has enough market power to demand that the tool manufacturers add the chips for them.
In totally-unrelated news: Empty Cash Register Heist: Unknown miscreants abscond with all the cash registers from a Chicago-area Home Depot store. Home Depot executives downplay incident. "No money was in the registers, so we assume it was kids wanting to play store," said the CFO.
I'd expect the simplest fix to this is to buy your tools from a vendor that does not sabotage them.
Expectations,...
and for their next act,...
"we must protect the Children from abuse! and oh no! even stop Human trafficking!! with even more DRM on our all of Tools; including the Screwdriver!!!!"
Are we about to see jailbroken lawn mowers?
What does this do to the warranty?
If HD is opening the the tool to insert hardware that the manufacturer did not design, does this void the warranty? If the tool breaks is HD on the hook for repairing/replacing it because Dewalt refuses to service something that clearly was messed with?
How hard will this really be to bypass?
Also - since this is something that HD is just grafted on to a tool that 100% works without it, how hard will it be for someone to open the tool and remove what was added? It's not like this is highly integrated and removing it would require replacing some key component. And to my last question of what this does to your warranty, if it is a simple add on, it will be simple to remove. If the installation attempts to make it harder to remove it is highly likely that the installation will have some scaring effect on the original hardware - increasing the likelyhood that it will result in a voided warranty.
Re: How hard will this really be to bypass?
This is something that will be added during manufacture. At some point, the tool maker will make all the items locked by default, and only authorized distributors will be able to unlock - using a facility that they have to pay for.
As problematic as this is, I'll give them this much...
At least this DRM scheme is aimed at stopping actual theft!
stares
This is a hugely bad idea.
They can't even make sure to deactivate the anti-theft tags half the time, and now they have something magical that after its sat on a shelf for a year will still be waiting for a bluetooth signal to deactivate some magic dohickey permantly?
Cause I can see the lawsuits from people when they have to crack the thing open to replace a battery & then get it deactivated again so they can use the thing they made the mistake of purchasing from HD.
Are they ready for customers to demand the right to make sure the tool functions before leaving the counter?
Cause I gotta think if someone comes back even with a receipt with a device that didn't get deactivated they are gonna treat that customer like a thief rather than admit sometimes their checkers miss a step.
What could possibly go wrong?
This is monumentally stupid. Most thieves steal in order to resell their stolen goods. One will end up with people who unknowingly bought stolen goods with a bad brand reputation for not working.
Most devices do not benefit from being 'smart.' Home Depot should try an old fashioned locked glass display.
Hey, relax guys, chill out for a moment, will ya....
HD certainly cannot do this on its own, the logistics would be horrendous. And hiring people to staff yet another stage in the delivery system would also drive up the final retail cost of the tool such that they'd never sell it in the first place.
Instead, HD has the clout (as noted above) to make a deal with most manufacturers - "Build us a tool that we can control at the checkout register, and price it so we can compete with other box stores, and we're all golden". Won't happen, at least not without hidden costs. The first such cost would be that the tool in question would have to be inferior in some way, in order maintain a final MSRP that competes with other box stores.
For starters, HD is asking for yet another SKU from the manufacturer. They'll do it, no problem. But now comes the rub.... Let's say a store offers a DeWalt tool for a "special sale" price of MSRP - 10%. Home depot says they'll match any other offer for the "same" tool. I'm sure you can guess what happens next, yes? HD doesn't have the exact same tool, the SKU numbers are different. Hence the offer is worthless, and HD's reputation is self-harmed, albeit in a small way. And as you may have guessed, the same plot device also works in the other direction. Phooey on that. Any good Marketing 101 professor can illustrate how often that idea fails.
Now, let's get down to the nitty gritty. Do you suppose that Amazon, or any other online retailer, is going to offer these pre-sabotaged tools? They can't, they don't have a check out counter to defuse the doo-hickey. Nor are they going to pay the extra nut for the added doo-hickey, either. Hence, HD is just itching to shoot itself in the foot. Once Lowes or Menards sees that Amazon's sales of the "unprotected versions of theft-proof" tools are going through the roof, do you suppose for a moment that they'll jump onboard with HD? I don't think so.
tl;dr:
HD is doing this for their benefit, not for the customer's benefit. Such ideas rarely pan out in the market place. Almighty few customers will be fooled by taglines like: "We're doing this to protect you from [fill in the blank here]".
Disclaimer: I have personally bought 4 of my last 6 DeWalt power tools from Amazon. They actually offer a better extended warranty for less money than Lowes or HD. I am not a professional that uses them on a daily basis, so I can afford to go without for a few days, if need be.
Re:
The irony is that (fear of) shoddy counterfeit products (as opposed to mere unlicensed made in the exact same way by the people they outsourced too) are what got people into brick and mortar stores for high end purchases.
I'm sure this was designed securely
So how long until the activation/deactivation protocols are reverse engineered or leaked?
How long until some miscreants can drive along near a work site and with a high gain antenna just lock down half of the power tools on the site?
How long before you can just side-load a shady (and probably malware laden) Android app that sends the bluetooth unlock message?
This is just yet another bad for real buyers and irrelevant for criminals system.
'Annnd they broke it.'
The company tells Business Insider the program isn't focused on individual shoplifting, but wholesale efforts by organized crime to steal power tools in bulk.
Otherwise known as the people most likely to have the resources and manpower to find a way to disable or bypass the DRM, meaning once against the only people who will be screwed by DRM will be the paying customers.
