Judge Tosses Candace Owens's Litigious Attempt To Turn Facebook Fact-Checking Into Defamation
from the have-you-met-the-First-Amendment? dept
Last year, Candace Owens (former Turning Point USA's communications director and current "conservative" author/commentator) sued both USA Today and Lead Stories LLC over fact-checking services they provide to Facebook. Owens claimed the labelling of her COVID-related Facebook posts as misinformation caused her to lose ad revenue and hampered her ability to promote her new book.
Here's the background on the case from ABC News (which chose not to publish the court document, so here's a link to Justia, which did):
Lead Stories published an article in April 2020 fact-checking a Facebook post in which Owens claimed that the way U.S. government officials counted COVID-19 deaths overstated the scope and dangers of the pandemic. The Lead Stories article labeled Owens’ post with the terms “Hoax Alert” and “False” and prompted Facebook to place a false information warning label on Owens’ post.
Similarly, USA Today published a fact check later that month concluding that a post in which Owens questioned the relationship between the counting of COVID-19 deaths and flu deaths in early 2020 contained false information. Owens cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports and argued sarcastically in her post that the number of flu deaths had decreased drastically in early 2020.
As a result of the USA Today article, Facebook put a false information warning label on Owens’ second post.
This suit was filed in a Delaware state court, apparently using Facebook's position as a Delaware corporation -- along with the ability of internet communications to travel interstate -- to keep it from being moved to federal court and a jurisdiction that would have made more sense.
Not that it matters. Owens has lost this lawsuit. About half of the decision [PDF] is given over to the court explaining why it feels it has jurisdiction over a Delaware corporation that wasn't actually named as a defendant, as well as the Colorado-based Lead Stories.
Plaintiffs have not provided me with a sufficient basis on which I may exercise general personal jurisdiction over Lead Stories under Delaware law. Plaintiffs have, however, provided me with a sufficient basis on which I may exercise specific personal jurisdiction over Lead Stories under Delaware law. The nature and quality of the commercial activity that Lead Stories conducted over the Internet mitigate in favor of specific personal jurisdiction. Although Lead Stories did not directly transact business or perform work or services in Delaware, or contract to provide “services or things” in Delaware, it contracted with Facebook to supply fact-checking services and stories which were disseminated by Facebook in Delaware in such a manner as to allegedly cause tortious injury in Delaware, which could reasonably have been foreseen by Lead Stories.
With this out of the way, the court moves on to discuss the merits of Owens's claims. Owens alleged tortious interference and defamation, with an unfair competition claim thrown in for good measure. These allegations are bogus, says the court, starting with the supposed defamation:
Plaintiffs allege in the Amended Complaint that the following three statements made in the Lead Stories Article are defamatory and false and were made with actual malice:
(1)The [false] claims [about the COVID-19 death counting method] originated in a post . . . published on Facebook by Candace Owens on March 29, 2020.
(2)[The First Facebook Post] is being shared to suggest that medical officials are – in Owens’ words – “trying desperately to get the numbers to justify this pandemic response.” This comment is an attempt to downplay the severity of a global infectious disease that has killed more than 42,000 people as of March 31, 2020.
(3)There are several inaccuracies in [the First Facebook Post].
Owens felt being fact-checked was defamatory. The court says, nope, it was just Lead Stories saying things Owens didn't want to hear and certainly didn't want transmitted publicly to people reading her content.
I find no facts alleged in the Amended Complaint supporting Plaintiffs’ claim that statement (1) is defamatory or false. As Lead Stories correctly points out in its brief, Plaintiffs altered the statement and omitted relevant context. The statement in the original Lead Stories Article, attached to the Amended Complaint as Exhibit A, merely reads that “[t]he claims originated in a post (archived here) published on Facebook by Candace Owens on March 29, 2020.” In their Amended Complaint, Plaintiffs admit that Owens is the author of the claims published on Owens’ First Facebook Post. This statement does not convey any facts that are untrue or capable of defamatory meaning as it does not injure Owens’ reputation in any sense.
And so it goes for the rest of the defamation claims. The conclusions made and published by the fact-checking services were substantially true, and certainly more true than the claims Owens made on Facebook. And labelling her posts as "False" or "Hoax" wasn't defamatory either.
Plaintiffs do not demonstrate that the word “False” is an untrue statement under the reasonable conceivability standard. Plaintiffs argue that because the First Facebook Post relied on an opinion from its own expert, Dr. Lee, and Lead Stories relied on an opinion from its own expert, Dr. Ailen, Lead Stories was not able to fact-check the First Facebook Post. This is not accurate. Opinions may carry underlying assertions of facts. Dr. Lee and Dr. Ailen may well have different opinions on whether COVID-19 should be counted as cause of death. However, as discussed above, their underlying factual assertions are not inconsistent. More importantly, in contrast to Plaintiffs’ allegations, Dr. Lee’s article does not support, much less confirm, the accuracy of Owens’ First Facebook Post. Therefore, Plaintiffs fail to demonstrate under the reasonable conceivability standard that Lead Stories made a false statement when it superimposed the word “False” over Owens’ Facebook Post image.
[...]
It is not reasonably conceivable that readers who read the Lead Stories’ Article would have understood “Hoax Alert” to mean that Plaintiffs were intentionally spreading a lie. Instead, the readers would have understood “Hoax Alert” as a rhetorical hyperbole implying that the Owens’ Post carries inaccurate information and that the readers should proceed cautiously when reading the post.
The First Amendment also protects the defendants against Owens's tortious interference claims.
A tortious interference claim cannot survive if the claim is premised solely on statements that are protected by the First Amendment because the exercise of constitutionally protected speech cannot be an “improper” or “wrongful” action. Because Candace Owens is a public figure, the First Amendment protects Defendants’ statements unless Plaintiffs’ Amended Complaint supports reasonably conceivable inferences that (1) Defendants’ articles contain false statements, and (2) Defendants made the statements with actual malice. Defendants’ articles are protected by the First Amendment because Plaintiffs fail to state that both Defendants’ articles contain false statements of fact made with actual malice under the reasonable conceivability standard.
And if that claim fails, so does the common law claim for unfair competition. This claim cannot survive if it only implicates activities protected by the First Amendment.
The case is dismissed. Owens, of course, is free to appeal this or take the same claims to a federal court. But unless she's got an endless amount of money to blow on losing lawsuits, she's probably better off being angry -- rather than litigious -- about it. As the court noted at the outset of its opinion, the advancement of technology, bringing with it new arenas for political debate, raises some novel questions for courts to consider. But at the end of the day, it's the law that matters.
Today’s world of technological wizardry presents endless opportunities for conflict and battle like Kilkenny cats. Social influencers can sway opinions of millions of people controlling politics and money. Those with substantial control over social media like Facebook struggle to control fact from fiction. The case before me presents one battle in the social media wars. It also presents a real-life struggle affecting reputations, the ability to earn substantial income, and the ability to fact-check.
The political aspects of this case are manifest but must be ignored in favor of application of the law.
Moving these complaints elsewhere won't change the law and it won't change how the First Amendment works. Substantially true claims can't be defamation. And protected expression -- like fact-checking and moderation efforts -- can't form the basis for interference claims. Owens should just take the loss and move on.
Filed Under: candace owens, content moderation, covid misinformation, defamation, fact checking, health misinformation, misinformation
Companies: facebook, lead stories, usa today
You keep using that word "Defamation"…
For too many people moderated by social media, "Defamation" and "section 230" are code words for "I've been called out for the fraudulent grifter I actually am".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You keep using that word "Defamation"…
*cough* *cough* Jhon *cough*
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I remember back when our media’s current version of ‘fact checking’ was called ‘information control’.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"I remember back when our media’s current version of ‘fact checking’ was called ‘information control’."
You must be much older than I, or from another planet. The dictators of my own (and my parents') generation just shot people, or sent them to forced labor camps. The mainstream media just ignored anything that didn't suit their talking-or-writing stuffed-shirts.
Now we commit the unforgivable sin and unconscionable solecism of calling some liars "liars." Not, perhaps, all liars. But it's like the eternal joke about the lawyer who was so dishonest that the other lawyers noticed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!' ... and?
If someone fact-checking your statements and pointing out that you're wrong is a threat to your ability to make money and reputation that's a pretty good indicator that you deserve to lose that source of income and your reputation was was based upon a false image from the start.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!' ... and?
Sure buddy. Fourth Estate Impartial Fact Checking... Brought to you by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
You guys used to be far more shrewd than this. Browse Techdirt’s comment history circa 2009 - 2011. Those commenters would eat every one of you for lunch.
You have become so blind and obedient...
I have a bunch like these from back then. Maybe i will play some greatest hits from time to time to remind you of what you were:
When someone declares "people will die" as a justification for curtailing liberty, the correct response is "what are you suggesting - that liberty isn't worth dying for? That those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms made the wrong choice?"
-Techdirt Forum Post by OldMugwump, 2013
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!' ... and
Yet you don't understand the difference between people dying of human-caused terrorism and [what is most likely] nature-caused disease? Yet you don't understand that the lockdowns were supposed to be temporary? What possible motivation does the government have to punish its donors?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!' ...
And you don’t understand what the immune system is for apparently.
This reminds me if the old joke of a town full of amputees on crutches saying the crutch salesman told them they needed to amputate.
Nope, money is not a factor here. Just look up Pfizer’s criminal record for proof of that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!'
You don't even know how vaccines work, apparently. Vaccines send either training dummies of dangerous viruses (or instructions to build training dummies) so the immune system would be prepared when the real thing attacks. Without a vaccine, the immune system isn't prepared.
Did you fail biology in high school?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputati
Moderna’s covid vaccine was created on a computer in two days according to their CEO. mRNA was banned from human use due to ADE in animal trials. They almost no safety studies before releasing it to the public.
You cannot imagine how screwed up this situation is. I can provide all the evidence you’ll need to ask some very harsh questions.
Look at this:
http://tritorch.com/degradation/%21NoCorrelationOfVaccineProtectionOfSARSCoV2HasBeenEstablishe dDec2020.png
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my repu
Link to the original article or else I'm calling bullshit. Considering that the anti-vaxxers tend to lie through their teeth and use logical fallacies, I need stronger proof than some meme.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my
Here go ty for asking:
https://www.businessinsider.com/moderna-designed-coronavirus-vaccine-in-2-days-2020-11?op=1
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts
There's also this:
https://www.businessinsider.com/moderna-coronavirus-vaccine-works-to-prevent-covid-19-company- says-2020-11
Apparently you think "It was made in just two days, how good could it be?" but you just deny that it actually helped.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my
Also:
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2028436
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts
Thank you so much for showing me that! It demonstrated that you quote-mined the quote out of context, whereas the article ended with this paragraph:
Yeah, sure sounds like the Moderna vaccine is ineffective, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar h
Are you trolling? Read that again please.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a li
I was going to ask you the same thing given that response.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my repu
Also, the fact that many people have used Moderna vaccines (including myself) and have not caught COVID until Aunt Delta showed up is evidence that the vaccines work. We'll need a booster shot, though, because apparently, I believe in evolution and you believe in conspiracy theories.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my repu
Third, my sister's an emergency doctor with an MD and she strongly recommends taking a vaccine. She doesn't work for any pharmaceutical company.
Seriously, are you going to say that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines cause autism now?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputati
you must have failed biology in H.S. When I took biology in the 1980's, they still taught us enough about viruses and microbes, including their sizes. And, if you remember your biology around viruses, you'd know that no N95 mask, even those wonderful Youtube masks sold by Techdirt.com of which I have two, won't prevent any virus from passing straight through it.
Go back to school and try to learn something this time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!'
What’s damning about your response is you don’t actually answer any of the questions brought up. You just bring up a cutesy anecdote and tell people to do their own research. You sound like a basic bitch antivax nutter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!' ...
Temporary. Just like Patriot Act.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!'
And the lockdown restrictions were gradually lifted once a sizable number of people got vaccinated (for instance, I no longer work from home). The same cannot be said about the USA PATRIOT Act.
Care to make another terrible analogy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I'm going to church/party/sports event and you can't stop me!'
The best part is if people had simply shown even the slightest self-control and care for those around them the restrictions would never have reached or needed to reach the levels they have and likely would have been done and over with long before this point, it was only because so many people decided to show the world what sociopaths they were/are that harsher restrictions were required in an attempt to at least slow down how quickly people were dropping dead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!' ... and
Masksholes and nurgle cultists may try to claim this is a liberty and freedom issue but all they're really showing is how much they value their personal convenience and comfort over the lives of those around them, to the tune of several hundred thousand deaths in the US alone so far, so try again.
You have the freedom to punch yourself in the crotch until you pass out(and if you're such a big fan of freedom to do stupid things get swinging) but when your fist starts hitting other people that's when the line is drawn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Showing people I'm a liar hurts my reputation!' ... and
It's always interesting to see people take quotes out of context so they can prop up their dishonest argument.
OldMugwump's quote above is about how NSA hides information and infringes US citizens liberties in the name of "protecting" people and democracy against terrorism. If you want to equate that with fact-checking a liar and a quack, well, that tells us just what kind of person you are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
claim preclusion
The article says "Owens, of course, is free to appeal this or take the same claims to a federal court." I don't think that is right. Under federal law, a federal court must give full faith and credit to the state court decision, under what is called res judicata, or claim preclusion. If she wants these same claims considered again, her only choice is an appeal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: claim preclusion
^^ Errr, not quite.
It's "res judicata" when the top court in the state says "no more for you". To try to take it to a federal court before that point will definitely result as you described, "Now is not the time for you to come before us".
And at that, she'll have to come up with ia plausible claim that the State denied her Constitutional rights to redress, not just rehash the previous claims. Failure to get that part correct will also earn her a "Lacking merit your case is" award.
But as pointed out elsewhere, this is all performance art for the sake of grift. Proving once again that it's to bad that ignorance isn't painful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: claim preclusion
Yes, the judgment is not "final" until either she loses her state appeals or fails to make them in time. So yes, I suppose a case filed before that time would not trigger claim preclusion per se, but instead cause the court to tell you that you've got to exhaust your state remedies. Either way, the federal court still isn't going to re-hear the SAME CLAIMS, as the article suggests they will.
And good luck re-packaging her claims into some new constitutional claim. She chose to file a tort action in state court. The state court found against her. There's no constitutional right to a do-over in the federal system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
She no doubt saw this coming long before she filed, but raised far more to cover legal fees than she actually spent in the brief period that the suit was alive. She's all about that grift.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That solves that mystery
Well, at least we know why she was hawking the Freedom Phone - she needs to pay her lawyers for this bitch-slapping.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
