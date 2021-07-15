Exactly Right: 'You're Not Entitled To A Platform, Boomer.'
from the bingo dept
The Washington Examiner is popular among conservatives, so it's good to see them publish a wonderful article by Hannah Cox completely dismantling the various arguments made by so many Republicans these days, that the government should force websites to carry all speech. In particular, she targets Donald Trump's pathetic lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube with the brilliant title: "You're not entitled to a platform, boomer." Of course, if only it were true that it were just clueless boomers making this argument, but the point stands.
What I like most about the article, though is that it hits on just how incredibly entitled and hypocritical these arguments have been -- completely tossing in the garbage what had been seen as bedrock conservative viewpoints about private property and not playing the victim all the time.
To hear my elders tell it, millennials are entitled.
For as long as I can remember, we’ve been called the participation trophy generation. It’s been said that we’re lazy, we don’t work as hard, and we believe we deserve the best just for showing up. All of that has been debunked pretty thoroughly, by the way, but the narrative persists.
So, pardon my somewhat snide reaction to the latest Trump lawsuit, which is chock-full of the entitlement millennials have been accused of for so long — and from a boomer, no less.
But, then also there's this:
Private companies have a right to censorship; anything less would be a violation of the business owners’ First Amendment rights. The government cannot compel you to say or not say what you wish not to. If Trump were to have his way, this is exactly what the government would be doing. Not only that, it would be telling private business owners they have to host speech by a former (and potentially future) political candidate. There have been many egregious violations of free speech in our history, but none that surpass that in recent memory.
Honestly, the only thing that's missing is highlighting the hysterics that many Republican politicians -- who are now supporting this nonsense -- went into over net neutrality (a much, much, much different situation, that would not, in fact, demand compelled speech, but was simply non-discrimination of traffic flowing over a network). In that case, we heard all about how it would be "the government takeover of the internet" (it was not). And yet, when it comes to these cases (and the various state laws, and Congressional Republican proposals), which would actually be the government forcing websites to host speech they don't want to support, those same voices insist it is necessary (and still whine about the evils of net neutrality).
It's almost as if they never had any real principles at all beyond "what helps me right now."
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: boomers, content moderation, entitlement, personal responsibility, responsibility
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I forget who said it, but giving kids participation trophies and then mocking them for getting participation trophies is the most Boomer thing ever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I wonder how many millennials insist their children get "participation trophies".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: participation trophies
actually, checking the data, it was millennials and Gen Y who started the participation trophy thing. yes, mocked by boomers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: participation trophies
...Xers and Millennials weren't handing out trophies to themselves, Merlin.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The GQP, the party of it's only bad when YOU do it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cue a bucketload of meaningless drivel...
You there Koby?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The article title is rife with alternative meanings.
It could be a reference to the Donald, who is a boomer and is launching a cry-baby snowflake lawsuit.
Apparently, some now use "boomer" as slang for something like "idiot".
Yes, it could be a generic insult tossed at all of the boomer generation.
Or only those boomers who are genuinely idiots.
Personally, although a late(ish) boomer, I've always found the slurs thrown at millenials to be rather offensive. They expect rapid promotion in their jobs? Well, what exactly have companies been offering to attract younger workers? I heard of a thirty year old whose mother went into work with him to complain about a review. Is the thirty year old the problem? Or the mother? I'm sure my parents would have been very supportive, but no way they would have confronted my manager (or my teachers before that).
The sad thing is that millenials are now being insulted by their children as well (as always happens). A true sandwich generation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The article title is rife with alternative meanings.
As a millennial I can say I've never experienced my Mother doing that. I can also say that if it ever had happened (and I found out about it), I'd make sure it never happened again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The article title is rife with alternative meanings.
Helicopter parents have always been a thing, its just been turned up a notch.
It is one thing to want your child to have everything you never did, it is another to demand the world give it without any effort.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perfection?
What is this single idea that Corps have to do what we say?
For all the bad words being thrown about, communism and socialism, Isnt this one of the Fundamentals?
It used to be that corps listened, but still did things THEIR WAY. But we are also the ones that States and Fed, kept giving Tax benefits away to them. WOW, move your company over here, and hire a couple hundred people, we wont tax you for 10-20 years.
LOVE that BS, and when the time is up the company MOVED.
Ever wonder why SOME international corps Moved to the USA? The Profit margins are HUGE. In their own countries, I think that have the same problems as OURS DID.
Iv had discussions with people who like trump, and the idea of moving the companies BACK to the USA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A couple of Koby-adjacent nit-picks
... to moderate
True, but wasn't Koby getting lectured that the argument about association, rather than speech in the case of moderation?
While these aren't critical to the message, it pays to be precise when laying out your case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A couple of Koby-adjacent nit-picks
Not only precise, but accurate as well. There is a difference between the two words.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Naw.
I briefly considered arguing why (US politics aside) I think you're Exactly Wrong, but then it all kinda devolved into too much edgelording right there in the title. You do you, Zoomer...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Naw.
ok boomer
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Self-entitlement is bad!... for other people.'
'Look at all those kids with their senses of entitlement, how pathetic they are for thinking they are owed things! Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to go back to frothing at the mouth about how I'm owed a place on the social media platform of my choice and owed a shield from any consequences for my words and actions.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
EVEN IF were right, We The People can make it SO!
Needs only for large number of "natural" persons to stand up for THEIR Rights, not the alleged ones of legal fictions called corporations.
And WE who expect simple fairness are still the majority, ya know.
Otherwise, we'd still be serfs under English tyrants, ya know. -- Maz sees himself as religious supremacist Royalty, not coincidentally.
Are corporations "entitled" to discriminate against viewpoints?
OF COURSE NOT. That's why they DODGE with false claims that justify censorship.
PROOF of how fragile are Maz's notions is that he cannot let the least dissent in. I been tryin', for a record number of clicks!
The result of believing this line be the END of conservatives!
The writer is just another of the many bought-off / born-rich corporatists betraying bedrock conservatives.
It's not a "platform", but mere HOSTING of a web-site!
Is it too much for We The People to demand corporations (which we permit and control through thousands of laws, by the way) to act fairly in this way? See the "lunch counter" decisions. SAME principle, a business arbitrarily refusing service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: you’re still wrong
Oh hey blueballs finally made it past the spam filter. Enjoy my “moderation” vote.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: EVEN IF were right, We The People can make it SO!
While I do think that corporations really shouldn't be treated as people for constitutional purposes, even if you undo that terrible ruling you are still stuck. You see, corporations are owned by shareholders who are either real people or some other organization that is ultimately owned by real people. So forcing a corporation to publish something is eventually forcing real people to do so, and they have constitutional protection against precisely that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Show where corporations / business are "entitled" to ANYTHING.
YOU CAN'T because NOT, they're FICTIONS.
I am alone racking up TONS of apparent page views for TD, yet get no thanks! You ungrateful thieves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Show where corporations / business are "entitled"
AND I'm IN!
OKAY. I've spent a while confirming TD is locked down!
At least on Maz's last. -- Oh, here too, after several attempts...
IF anyone were to admit they see how many I put in the alleged "Moderation" queue which is nothing but a bit bucket, it'd HELP, thanks.
What I get sez:
Free Speech [ HA! Only if agree!]
Comment Held for Moderation...
Thanks for your comment.
It will be reviewed by our staff before it is posted.
Only you hard-core neo-liberals can put the LIE of "Free Speech" right above another LIE of comment "moderated"!
Tactic I'm trying to overcome your faulty comment system, which appears contrary to your promises of "Free speech" and "comment open to all" is four windows open at once, and repeating. You should really fix this lousy system, 'cause looks exactly like viewpoint discrimination.
And today, seems that LONGER comments are let in! This is my game now, kids, trying to find a way to just USE your lousy system that you offer of own free will, with NO visible reservation, therefore it's viewpoint discrimination.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Show where corporations / business are "entitled"
AND I'm IN!
NOW let's see if Techdirt withers and dies, or goes on without being affected by a little bit of on-topic text. SHEESH.
Tell ya, Maz, I can provide evidence to Congress for either party that will get this stupid assertion that corporations are now our rulers changed!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Show where corporations / business are "entitled"
The result of believing this line be the END of conservatives!
The writer is just another of the many bought-off / born-rich corporatists betraying bedrock conservatives.
It's not a "platform", but mere HOSTING of a web-site!
Is it too much for We The People to demand corporations (which we permit and control through thousands of laws, by the way) to act fairly in this way? See the "lunch counter" decisions. SAME principle, a business arbitrarily refusing service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply