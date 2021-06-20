Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Bloof with some thoughts about Rupert Murdoch's antitrust hypocrisy:

Rupert Murdoch is also against socialism, while pushing for laws in Australia so more successful companies are forced by the government to give his media empire free money. Rupert Murdoch is against socialised medicine, yet bolted to the UK the moment the Covid Vaccine was made available to his agegroup, shot to the head of the line thanks to his political connections, getting the vaccine before the Queen. Rupert Murdoch is happy to push antivax BS, yet... See above. Rupert Murdoch has built his fortune on decrying others as sex offenders and criminals while defending criminals and sex offenders if they make him money or agree with him politically and are still of use. Rupert Murdoch is a hypocrite and a cancer on western civilisation. Decades after his death, we will still be working out the true extent of the damage his malignant influence has done to the world.

In second place, it's another comment about Rupert Murdoch, this time from That One Guy responding to an Australian official's admission that he came up with the link tax idea and yet it somehow wasn't a favor for him:

'... I don't see it' 'Sure it was proposed by him, and will result in a whole bunch of money being funneled to him with no effort on his part, and it's set up so that if his demands aren't met the government will step in and bring the hammer down and force the other side to pay him, but that doesn't mean it's the government favoring him or anything!'

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got another comment about the link tax, from an anonymous commenter responding to the oft-floated idea that internet giants should cut Australia off in response:

Facebook tried that and the idiots decried it as Zuckerberg censorship. It's a lose lose situation either fighting it or going with it. Our tech policy debate have been hijacked by idiots.

Next, it's another anonymous commenter translating a description of the FBI's practices as "warrantless acquisition of other people's property":

Better known as theft.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Bobvious with another comment about Murdoch:

In other News Murdoch Horse and Buggy Company sues Tesla, Demands a Man with a Red Flag Walk in front of them.

In second place, it's Rocky answering another commenter's question about whether or not Devin Nunes claims to have a cow:

I'm mostly surprised the judge didn't have one.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous comment about the recent big push for new antitrust legislation and its glaring omissions:

I'm surprised there wasn't a "or owns a themepark" exemption in there too.

Finally, it's Bobvious again with a comment about music copyright issues for video game streamers:

Wait a minute Isn't everyone going to get DMCA'd by the estate of John Cage for having 4'33'' on endless replay during the streams?

