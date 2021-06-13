Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the speak-softly dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous response to Denuvo's claim that its DRM has no performance impact on users' machines whatsoever:
It takes up 500MB, which will use drive I/O when it loads. That's a performance impact. It uses CPU cycles when it runs. That's a performance impact.
If they wanted to argue that there was a negligible, unnoticeable performance impact, that's one thing. But to deny any impact at all? That's a flat-out lie.
In second place, it's Samuel Abram with a note on our post about the "map of the internet" visualization:
Of course, the credit should be given to Randall Munroe who–in his sublime XKCD webcomic–created the idea of web sites' traffic as literal land masses.
I'm glad someone else took the mantle from him.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got a pair of comments about Ohio's bizarre lawsuit against Google. First, it's ladyattis with a summary:
It's all about control
Seriously, my subject line says it all. They're not about their principles or their ideology, it's all about control. If they can't "trust the market" to protect their peculiar set of values then they'll burn the whole thing down out of spite. It borders on abusive behavior that you see in some dysfunctional relationships (particularly from the abuser in the relationship). I don't think legal analyses will help here, I think these folks need a shrink to work over their neuroses.
Next, it's sorrykb picking up on a comparison we made in the post, noting how it would be nonsense to claim encouraging people to eat more vegetables means you want to put everyone on an all-plant diet all the time:
Of course it’s nonsense. It’s also exactly what the GOP did earlier this year.
Nonsense is their brand.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Bobvious with an update to a classic quote:
"it is difficult for an influencer to understand something when their raison d'etre depends upon not understanding it" - Upton Sinclair (Millennial Edition)
In second place, it's Yakko Warner responding to the copyright lawsuit against Roblox with an old and fairly timeless lyric:
"It doesn't matter if you're a grandma or a seven-year-old girl,
They'll treat you like the evil hard-bitten criminal scum you are."
--Weird Al Yankovic, Don't Download This Song
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with one more comment from that post, in which an anonymous commenter made another reference to an even earlier era of anti-piracy:
Still waiting for home taping to kill music already.
Finally, it's That One Guy, who reacted to a study suggesting misinformation takedowns can lead more people to believe false stories by hatching a plan:
Only one thing to do...
Time to make a series of videos pointing out how vaccines absolutely work and are a great way to cut down on avoidable death and suffering, eating healthy is a good thing along with exercise and you should always strive to verify what someone's telling you and maintain a healthy sense of skepticism. After this I'll find some way to get the videos taken down(slipping in a few seconds of copyrighted music or video should do the trick nicely) and I'll then use the fact that the videos were removed as evidence that what's in them is true.
That's all for this week, folks!
Celebration!
Allow me to celebrate being #2 most-insightful commenter of the week with a GIF: https://www.reactiongifs.com/wp-content/gallery/yes/ace_ventura.gif
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The last editor's choice comment forgot to frame it as "something THEY don't want you to know".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Roblox
Once in a while, you may write down words
And the music, of a song you heard once before
By transcribing secret songs, like the Vatican forbade
Like Mozart and Gregorio Allegri, maybe more
But just like Mozart, all this music makes you glad
And you want, to spread joy both near and far
So you start out singing songs, everyone wants to perform
And backing tracks, and maybe adding in some neat guitar
So don't write down this song
Upsetting Rome is very wrong
Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
No. Don't write down this song
Oh you never ever want, to make it Public Domain
Keep it locked up in chains forevermore
You might be a virtuoso or a child prodigy
It's not your place to go and set beautiful music free
No. Don't write down this song
Upsetting Rome is very wrong
Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
No. Don't write down this song
This music's been controlled by the Roman Holy See
They never want it out there on cassette or MP3
Or sung by common choirs, these things must never be
So Amadeus, do as we decree
Don't write down this song
Martin Luther knows it's so wrong
Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
No. Don't write down this song
Don't write down this song
Don't give it to the common throng
Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
No. Don't write down this song
Please don't upset Rome
They might set fire to your home
Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
No. Don't write down this song
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Don't Write Down This Song
OK, I shall type it out instead ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
