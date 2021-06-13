This Week In Techdirt History: June 6th - 12th
 

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

Techdirt

from the speak-softly dept

Sun, Jun 13th 2021 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous response to Denuvo's claim that its DRM has no performance impact on users' machines whatsoever:

It takes up 500MB, which will use drive I/O when it loads. That's a performance impact. It uses CPU cycles when it runs. That's a performance impact.

If they wanted to argue that there was a negligible, unnoticeable performance impact, that's one thing. But to deny any impact at all? That's a flat-out lie.

In second place, it's Samuel Abram with a note on our post about the "map of the internet" visualization:

Of course, the credit should be given to Randall Munroe who–in his sublime XKCD webcomic–created the idea of web sites' traffic as literal land masses.

I'm glad someone else took the mantle from him.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got a pair of comments about Ohio's bizarre lawsuit against Google. First, it's ladyattis with a summary:

It's all about control

Seriously, my subject line says it all. They're not about their principles or their ideology, it's all about control. If they can't "trust the market" to protect their peculiar set of values then they'll burn the whole thing down out of spite. It borders on abusive behavior that you see in some dysfunctional relationships (particularly from the abuser in the relationship). I don't think legal analyses will help here, I think these folks need a shrink to work over their neuroses.

Next, it's sorrykb picking up on a comparison we made in the post, noting how it would be nonsense to claim encouraging people to eat more vegetables means you want to put everyone on an all-plant diet all the time:

Of course it’s nonsense. It’s also exactly what the GOP did earlier this year.

Nonsense is their brand.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Bobvious with an update to a classic quote:

"it is difficult for an influencer to understand something when their raison d'etre depends upon not understanding it" - Upton Sinclair (Millennial Edition)

In second place, it's Yakko Warner responding to the copyright lawsuit against Roblox with an old and fairly timeless lyric:

"It doesn't matter if you're a grandma or a seven-year-old girl,
They'll treat you like the evil hard-bitten criminal scum you are."

--Weird Al Yankovic, Don't Download This Song

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with one more comment from that post, in which an anonymous commenter made another reference to an even earlier era of anti-piracy:

Still waiting for home taping to kill music already.

Finally, it's That One Guy, who reacted to a study suggesting misinformation takedowns can lead more people to believe false stories by hatching a plan:

Only one thing to do...

Time to make a series of videos pointing out how vaccines absolutely work and are a great way to cut down on avoidable death and suffering, eating healthy is a good thing along with exercise and you should always strive to verify what someone's telling you and maintain a healthy sense of skepticism. After this I'll find some way to get the videos taken down(slipping in a few seconds of copyrighted music or video should do the trick nicely) and I'll then use the fact that the videos were removed as evidence that what's in them is true.

That's all for this week, folks!

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 13 Jun 2021 @ 11:22am

    Celebration!

    Allow me to celebrate being #2 most-insightful commenter of the week with a GIF: https://www.reactiongifs.com/wp-content/gallery/yes/ace_ventura.gif

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    morganwick (profile), 13 Jun 2021 @ 2:03pm

    The last editor's choice comment forgot to frame it as "something THEY don't want you to know".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bobvious, 13 Jun 2021 @ 2:32pm

    Roblox

    Once in a while, you may write down words
    And the music, of a song you heard once before
    By transcribing secret songs, like the Vatican forbade
    Like Mozart and Gregorio Allegri, maybe more

    But just like Mozart, all this music makes you glad
    And you want, to spread joy both near and far
    So you start out singing songs, everyone wants to perform
    And backing tracks, and maybe adding in some neat guitar

    So don't write down this song
    Upsetting Rome is very wrong
    Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
    No. Don't write down this song

    Oh you never ever want, to make it Public Domain
    Keep it locked up in chains forevermore
    You might be a virtuoso or a child prodigy
    It's not your place to go and set beautiful music free

    No. Don't write down this song
    Upsetting Rome is very wrong
    Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
    No. Don't write down this song

    This music's been controlled by the Roman Holy See
    They never want it out there on cassette or MP3
    Or sung by common choirs, these things must never be
    So Amadeus, do as we decree

    Don't write down this song
    Martin Luther knows it's so wrong
    Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
    No. Don't write down this song

    Don't write down this song
    Don't give it to the common throng
    Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
    No. Don't write down this song

    Please don't upset Rome
    They might set fire to your home
    Keep it all to yourself, like a good peasant should
    No. Don't write down this song

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

This Week In Techdirt History: June 6th - 12th
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (4)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: June 6th - 12th (2)

Friday

19:39 Oatly Sues PureOaty For Trademark And Trade Dress Infringement (11)
15:30 Will Congress' Big New Push On Antitrust Actually Solve Any Competition Issues? (26)
13:33 DOJ Says It's Time To Add Ransomware Attacks To The Ever Expanding 'War On Terror' (26)
11:55 Former FCC Boss Wheeler Says Trump FCC Napped On Cybersecurity (8)
10:52 Senator Wicker Introduces Bill To Guarantee The Internet Sucks (55)
10:47 Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete Angular Developer Bundle (0)
09:37 DOJ Leak Investigation Targeted Rep. Adam Schiff And His Family Members (19)
06:25 Music Publishers Sue Roblox In Full Frontal Assault On The DMCA (43)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.