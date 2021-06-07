Does Taking Down Content Lead Ignorant People To Believe It's More Likely To Be True?
from the well-that's-a-tough-question dept
Harpers has a giant and fascinating article by Barrett Swanson entitled The Anxiety of Influencers that has received some attention online. Most of the reactions are the kind of typical tut tutting about the existence of TikTok/Instagram influencers whose entire (quite short) careers as "influencers" are based on their ability to get famous on social media for influencing. I do understand why people -- especially older folks (a category I now inhabit myself) -- look down upon these stories and shake their heads and wonder "what has happened to the children these days?" However, I'm more in the camp of recognizing this kind of thing happens in every generation, and I don't begrudge kids these days from trying to chase a dream, even if it feels like a silly one to someone not of that generation. There will always be young people chasing dreams, and along with it old people complaining about the kids these days. I don't think that approach is particularly useful, so I'll just say that the article is an interesting window into some of the "collab houses" that have sprung up all over (though mostly in LA), full of kids trying to become famous as influencers.
The reason this is here on Techdirt is one tiny bit of the article that touches on content moderation. At one point in the article, Swanson -- who deftly alternates between chronicling "the kids these days," envying some of their fame and attention, and recognizing just how preposterous all of this is -- is talking with Chase Zwernemann, who (perhaps somewhat incredibly) is one of the "adults" in the collab house space at a geezerly 21 years old, enabling him to be "VP of talent management" for what he and his colleagues want to suggest is an academy to produce influencers. And Chase appears to have some interesting views about the state of the world, and what he learns online.
Chase, the media liaison and self-described “influencing professor,” agrees. Later that day, he will tell me that “we’ve been kind of lucky to have these outlets across the last few months because we’ve been more exposed to what’s really going on.” For instance, just a few weeks ago, he was at home scrolling through his phone as a ritual of pre-sleep entertainment, at which point he stumbled upon “some kind of documentary” about the apparently rampant levels of Satanism in the U.S. entertainment industry. The documentary offered a detailed exegesis of demonic iconography, which supposedly many directors embed in their TV shows and movies. “It freaked me out, one hundred percent,” Chase says, “because I’ve seen those types of things—those signs and symbols—in these entertainment people’s offices, and so then to see this documentary and to start putting the pieces together, I mean, it’s nuts, man.”
At this point, I nonchalantly inquire as to whether Chase could maybe brandish his smartphone and pull up the video in question, and I’m soon made to view something called “Out of Shadows,” which has been posted on YouTube by an account called—I shit you not—Thinqing QAnon. Later, when I ask Chase whether he’s ever heard about the QAnon conspiracy, he says no, but explains that the video must be legit because “it’s gotten deleted multiple times off the internet, which is insane.” Epistemologically, this is where we are as a country: when content gets expurgated because of blatant misinformation, it is taken as a sure sign of that source’s truthfulness.
And... frankly... I'm not quite sure how to respond to that. Sure, there's an element of The Streisand Effect in there, which I understand pretty well. But, this is a slight veering off from the Streisand Effect -- assuming that every takedown via content moderation must only be done because of the "hidden truths" the content reveals.
This certainly gets to the heart of some of the cultish conspiracy theory nonsense that goes around these days. In this view, nothing can be proven false, because merely attempting to do so somehow validates it. We've seen this before, with other conspiracy theories, but it makes me wonder if the scale is different in this case.
And that then opens up the question of what, if anything, should be done in such a situation. Leaving up blatantly false disinformation that is sucking people in with nonsense and lies is obviously problematic. But so is recognizing that removing the disinformation may lead people to believe in it more strongly. How do you square those two things and come up with a plan to respond? Part of it, obviously, is that different people react to things in different ways. Clearly, young Chase's reaction to finding out this content keeps getting deleted is not the way everyone (or even most people) will respond. But it's unclear how many others would fall into that camp. Or what to do about the Chases of this world that are taking information that should be seen as evidence that they're mainlining disinformation, and interpreting it instead as evidence that the misinformation is true.
To some extent, this brings me back to a point that I've been making for years concerning questions of content moderation: we can't expect "someone else" (government, big companies, journalists, fact checkers, etc.) to solve every problem. That's just not how it works. To some extent, at some point, there needs to be some personal responsibility and some level of media literacy for the people who consume all this stuff. And clearly we've got a long way to go on that front.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: content moderation, disinformation, influencers, truth
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
It's my opinion that if you take something down, even if it's unture it plants the idea in some people's minds that what they said MUST be true and is being told to shut up and make them believe it more.
It's the same logic conspiracy theorists run on. By taking down content relating to what they believe it only makes them hunker down more and in their minds VALIDATE their viewpoint.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I prefer the methods outlined in "David's Sling" in the data duels. Rather than removing the bad information, it's tagged with details of it's problems, links to supporting sources for correct information and the results of applying the corrected information to the argument the bad information was supposed to be in support of. This allows a response to the "think/do-the-research for yourself" line from the conspiracy theorists: "We did, and here's what we came up with.".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You use two stage countermissiles in your debates?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well considering you are not influencers what do you "know" again? Yep.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You seem upset. Did you have money riding on Logan Paul actually hitting more punches than he did last night?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You made me google.
I came up with a YouTube video with this title: Logan Paul & KSI Copyright Takedown
It must be true!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lets see.
The idea that the only people you see elected were on TV?
That newspapers and TV news always tell the truth?
The cross over of pointing fingers and claiming 'Facts' that no one can find or Prove.
A Video that keeps disappearing? Making people search for it? It pops up and 1 million Jump to it, to find it gone? trying to prove or disprove 'Facts' they have heard.
Strangest Fact that many dont realize. That Most of nature and architecture, is based on the female body, and the phallic geometry.
And once you see it, you see it Everywhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Dunning–Kruger effect
That's some bass-ackwards thinking, but it would explain a lot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Dunning–Kruger effect
"it is difficult for an influencer to understand something when their raison d'etre depends upon not understanding it" - Upton Sinclair (Millennial Edition)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The Dunning–Kruger effect
Except they're not millennials. I'm an older Millenial and I'm going to turn 39 this month. The Younger ones are are 27 or so. If anything, the person quoted who is in their teens is Generation Z, a.k.a. a "Zoomer" (which is derived from "[Generation] Z" + "[B]oomer").
Thank you. Class dismissed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The Dunning–Kruger effect
It got Trump elected. Reality and facts have no place there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm more in the camp of thinking influencers (or whatever description we choose) throughout all human existence are crap. This is just a contemporary style.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I don't mind influencers per se, but I loathe stupid people and when they come as one package I just want to whack them with an encyclopedia, repeatedly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Maybe you could try whacking them with Wikipedia.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You mean like using Whackapedia?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
content moderation
current "content moderation" panic is simply the age old impulse to control what other people think and do, by subjectively filtering what they see and hear.
It's an extremely strong impulse in some fearful people and political cultures.
that there "needs to be some personal responsibility and some level of media literacy" is basically correct but somewhat timid.
Individualism & Liberty are the key concepts.
which political movements/ideologies today seek to control the masses and which foster personal responsibility in population?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: content moderation
What about deplorable content like racism? Can't moderate that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: content moderation
racism has been around anywhere there have been humans.
it's a routine fact of life, not something to hide from people
it's a reality and not even close to the worst realities in human lives.
try making a prioritized list of all the bad stuff in life that you think needs to be hidden from people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: content moderation
That was almost impressive, you went down the list of bigot apologetics like it was a gorram checklist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: content moderation
All evidence points to it's Republicans
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm now trying to imagine....
.... how our generation might have responded if twenty years ago a political movement had latched on to say, Time Cube as a core expression of their ideology, and had pushed it all over Livejournal, MSN Messenger, and mIRC, and kept putting out blogs and the like explaining the details of how and why Time Cube was true and was being covered up by the Clinton administration, and this kept getting press coverage as political candidates expressed their belief in it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Later, when I ask Chase whether he’s ever heard about the QAnon conspiracy, he says no, but explains that the video must be legit because “it’s gotten deleted multiple times off the internet, which is insane.”
The real reason is they think by acting stupid, they're anti-liberal.
They're just fucking stupid people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Problem ID'd and Solution presented....
Seems to me the issue is a complete abdication of critical thinking. How to think for oneself, question authority with an understanding of innate truths, fundamental workings of things mechanical and procedural.
We (everyone) clearly have failed in educating our citizens (everywhere) in how to deal with the massive onslaught of information they are subjected to or capable of seeking.
What do we do about this?
Some ideas have been experiemented and suggested, data duels certainly a worthy one along the lines of Mike's "More Speech" mantra.
We really need to take a honest look at our education system and its priorities.
As someone educated by Jesuits I feel somewhat armed with the ability to manage this current situation. But when I was young plenty of people called me paranoid or pessimistic as many/most had little access to broad amounts of information beyond the local/regional newspapers, magazines and encyclopedias and didn't dig as much as some of us. Yet now, 30-40 years later, folks like myself have been shoved out by the "truthers" and their toxic blend of stupid meeting bat shit crazy.
So society must figure out how to teach the fundamentals of critical thought, logic, ability to sort and categorize data, the ability to process and weight data, skills in research and analysis. To the masses. And fast.
Because people seem to be getting dumber and dumber and more and more easily manipulated. And its costing us dearly.
Remember this "truth" or colloquialism in my line of work. "It only takes ONE {moron} employee to hand over their password or actually call the 800 number on the flashy pop-up to undo tens of thousands of hours and $$ spent defending the network....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Telling a Q follower they are wrong, no matter your intentions or how nice/mean you do it, only serves to drive them deeper.
You can tell me I am wrong, but I ask you then why did the Patriot Act get reupped & expanded when it has nothing to show for all of the rights we shredded to it so we added a few more.
Because despite reality of it doesn't work, politicians are terrified of someone being able to claim they are soft on terror (while causing much more of it here than outside forces).
That horrible woman Kash Hill wrote about who has spend every waking moment posting horrible accusations about people who she thinks have crossed her the take away that was most telling was the people who read the horrible lies, knew they were lies, but still in the back of their mind thought but what if it was true.
Look at the freakout over the Hunter Biden Laptop.
There literally is nothing there that withstands any scrutiny, from how dude got it to what it allegedly contains, & the thousands of logic leaps that x means y & z!!!
Because they tried to kill this bullshit, they made the bullshit more important.
If it wasn't true they wouldn't try to get rid of it, a simple and stupid thought.
Its fallout from the political battles in this country.
Benghazi was a bad thing, but because they kept it in the news over & over & over people believe that Hillary shot those citizens in the head herself, even though every single slanted report couldn't manage to support that idea.
The flip side is the quick response when oh I dunno someone running for POTUS is in the pocket of foriegn agents he can just claim its all a hit job & no evidence will change minds. We could have a video of Trump getting a suitcase of cash directly from Putin and people would still claim its all fake because Trump said so.
Rarely do people think for themselves, its much easier to pick a pundit with a line of BS you like & let them think for you.
(See also Tucker Carlson. He lies, his employer admitted he lies, in a lawsuit the lawyer said only a freaking moron would believe what he says is true... he still has a major following.)
Is this an extension of FOMO?
People afraid that they are missing out on "truth" that "someone" doesn't want them to know about, so they embrace it & assume anything that says different is a massive CIA plot to target them.
(See also Tiffany.)
Everyone lies, the trick is to not put blind faith in anyone.
I live in a realm of my own making where I lie.... a lot.
I am not meant to be trusted at my word in everything, but when its important some people have faith in what I am telling them.
Am I immortal?
Am I a sociopath?
maybe...
But if I tell you something about copyright trolls, I've got enough of a reputation that you'll accept what I say but still double check my homework and I expect you to.
All I have is my word & my reputation.
Not all of my words are true, but when it matters they always are.
My reputation is all you can judge me by, so it actually matters to me.
I own my mistakes and incorrect assumptions (not as many as you might think) at the same time talking about how Nero's horse kept screwing up the parties while shitting everywhere.
I am my own asterisk, you might like what I am saying but you should verify what I say. (And yes that damn horse did shit everywhere, you feed a horse wine it gets sick!)
QAnon isn't actually new, its the same old ideas in a newer trendier wrapper. Everyone else is out to get you, only staying with us can you be safe, they eat babies, lets put on our costumes and carry signs outside of someones home to try to drive them out. (Burning crosses are so passe)
QAnon tell you its never your fault, it is the fault of the 'others'.
That they manage to target each and every little person in the country to make their life harder but still couldn't manage to rig an entire election ticket. o_O
While just slapping down the QAnon conspiracies sounds like the right way to deal with it, you only make more people wonder what the man doesn't want them to know and they gain converts because the content will always find a home online.
A tag stating these facts are disputed & a link to facts disproving the crazy would be more effective. It shows we aren't hiding the crazy because we're the man, it shows we dispute this & this is the reason why. Q might still win a few small minds, but removing the immediate just crush the lie means some might not.
Not saying embrace Q and Qspiracy, but we've moved away from the idea that more speech is the answer to speech you disagree with. While people will pretend that if we don't ban people for saying the N word will let the neo-nazis win, how many others will go looking to see why it gets such a response and end up in the algorithmic rabbit hole explaining how its the evil BLM people forcing platforms to stop you from having your rights... and it makes sense when dressed up with a few more mistruths & lies that "could" be true if they weren't why can we not talk about them openly.
Saying killing people is bad.
Trying to protect everyones feelings because a word might make them feel bad, opens the rabbit hole.
The platforms cannot and should not be Big Brother protecting us from thinking.
I'd rather they spent their time trying to find where the next Jan 6th raid is being planned than making sure no one on the platform can say faggot and upset me. I can block that word from appearing, I can block the people who use it, I can yell at them, but if you just smack people for using the word you give them a reason to use it more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anyone that reads news articles from legit sources would be very cautious about accepting anything that mentions q, anon
as being real or even close to the truth.
I think many young people just watch videos on YouTube, tik Tok etc
they don't watch TV news or read many old style news like the
guardian or new York Times
And the problem is its hard to prove a negative
There's no weird conspiracy in Hollywood to do x
Or some famous person wants to implant chips etc etc
It's seems the problem in western country's is some people will
believe anything they read
Removing content to some people will make it more likely that it might be true
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Only one thing to do...
Time to make a series of videos pointing out how vaccines absolutely work and are a great way to cut down on avoidable death and suffering, eating healthy is a good thing along with exercise and you should always strive to verify what someone's telling you and maintain a healthy sense of skepticism. After this I'll find some way to get the videos taken down(slipping in a few seconds of copyrighted music or video should do the trick nicely) and I'll then use the fact that the videos were removed as evidence that what's in them is true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ignorant people? Not particularly.
But stupid people and conspiracy theorists (perhaps I repeat myself)? Apparently es.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You know who I admire as an "influencer"? Alan D Albright of Waco TX! Imagine being him, sitting on the bench, knowing that just a small smile at the right time or maybe pursing his lips or letting go a little fart could change everyone's thinking about the matter under discussion. I LOVE THAT! I'm probably too old to be a Judge now, and my friend Donald J. Trump isn't President anymore, but maybe he will COME BACK AGAIN! That would be great. Then I could be an influencer, too! I'd have to go to law school first, of course, but I could do that!
Why is it that this site only seems to attack really good people, like me and the Judge and the aspiring Senator? Does that make me a Conspiracy Theorist? Or am I just pointing out the obvious, that this is a nest of communists trying to forward their communist agenda on behalf of the "community".
Cowards, snakes and scum, the lot of you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Or maybe you could walk away from here and start your own blog?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Womp Womp
Damn shame you haven’t bothered to update your shithouse lies in the last years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Projects facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
are you not taking enough of your meds or are you taking too much
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply