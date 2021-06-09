Data Analysis Shows That Trump's Messages Still Received Tons Of Attention; Though His Disinformation Doesn't Travel As Far
from the what-censorship? dept
We've argued for a while now that social media companies removing Donald Trump's accounts were not censorship, and that he had many other avenues where he could be heard, if he chose to use them. He showed this when he later setup his own blog, though he recently shut it down after getting upset that people were mocking it for its low traffic numbers.
But direct traffic to his blog doesn't mean that he he wasn't able to get his message out there. A new data analysis by the NY Times shows that, in fact, after Trump lost his social media accounts, his message spread on social media just as well as when he had his accounts. While he may not be sending out messages as frequently, or as quite as off the cuff (and unhinged), the messages he does send out seem to get plenty of attention, thanks mostly to lapdog proxies, like Breitbart and Fox News.
One thing that became immediately clear: Mr. Trump’s most ardent supporters continue to spread his message — doing the work that he had been unable to do himself.
The top sharers of the March post included the right-wing publication Breitbart News (159,500 likes and shares), a Facebook page called “President Donald Trump Fan Club” (48,200 likes), Fox News (42,000 likes), and Jenna Ellis (36,700 likes), a lawyer who made regular television appearances as Mr. Trump’s proxy to trumpet his debunked claims of a rigged election.
That doesn't look like censorship to me.
Of course, it's not true of all his posts. Somewhat interestingly, when he's spreading direct disinformation, it doesn't seem to spread as far:
The Times analysis looked at the 10 most popular posts with election misinformation — judged by likes and shares — from Mr. Trump before the social media bans, and compared them with his 10 most popular written statements containing election misinformation after the ban. All the posts included falsehoods about the election -- that the process had been “rigged,” for instance, or that there had been extensive voter fraud.
Before the ban, Mr. Trump’s posts garnered 22.1 million likes and shares; after the ban, his posts earned 1.3 million likes and shares across Twitter and Facebook.
In many, many ways, that's fascinating. It suggests that when he's not spreading misinformation, his messages still travel about as far as before. But when they are direct disinformation, some of the intermediation of 3rd parties creates a bit of friction. That... certainly doesn't feel like censorship. It feels like a marketplace of ideas working kind of as it should?
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: content moderation, disinformation, donald trump, social media
Companies: facebook, twitter
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
He should be censored
I wish they were censoring him though. Any post with his comments should be reportable and if you are acting as his proxy your account should be terminated too after a few warnings. And it should be that way whether you are an individual or a multibillion dollar corporation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The internet is designed to eliminate gatekeepers. The people doing the rebroadcasting are no doubt willing to repost the more benign messages, but are fearful of being excommunicated by the Internet Inqisition should they repost anything controversial. Such is the life of an early reformer. An actual free marketplace allows EVERYONE to decide, not just a few.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host? Please note that for the purposes of this discussion, the owners/operators of said service are “gatekeepers”, which you believe the Internet is designed to eliminate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The internet is designed to eliminate gatekeepers.
His blog eliminated all of them, and yet, it's in the shit pile because no one wanted to go to it. Sounds like a Trump business venture working as expected, no?
An actual free marketplace allows EVERYONE to decide, not just a few.
Sounds like the free market decided. I mean, I didn't visit that site - that was my decision. Tell me, shit-for-brains, why didn't more of you ardent freeze peach supporters go there and keep it afloat? He failed because of you dumb fucks not supporting him (and because let's face it, he's a fucking idiot).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sounds like the free market decided.
That's the funny part of him breaking out that argument because the market has indeed decided and it's decided that the majority of people aren't interested in the garbage his side wallows in which is why they keep trying to force their way onto platforms that a majority of people have decided to use because they keep throwing assholes out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's the funny part of him breaking out that argument because the market has indeed decided
Perhaps that's the real problem - you would think if Trump had so much support, a blog of his own would've been a slam dunk. The fact that it wasn't implies that people who wouldn't have otherwise bothered to care what he said might've only followed him to troll him, or because they might've thought he had something important to say since he was the POTUS (and he could only communicate in 240-character sentences).
I guess it never occurred to folks like Koby that no one gives a shit what he has to say now that he's largely irrelevant. Well, that along with those that are just disappointed with him after that Jan 6th stunt, either because he didn't pardon the morons who livestreamed their felonies, or because it came to what it did at all.
I don't know about anyone else, but the dumb fucks on my friends list that are stupid enough to be Trump supporters seem to have taken down all their 'Civil War 2.0' and Oath Keepers bullshit now that it's obvious that he hung the real morons out to dry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Reformers the right are not, recidivist, back to the age of slavery they are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why lie that that a true free marketplace on the internet isn't what we currently have, thanks to Section 230?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The internet is a free market place, anyone can make a website but what you cannot do is force people to use it who do not want to, or have your personal desire to yell racism and lies at the largest possible audience override the rights of the owners of other websites to set their terms of service.
Websites exist where you can spout the kind of 'free speech' you value so dearly, 8Chan, 4Chan, Gab, Stormfront and so on, the problem is that the free market that conservatives like yourself so value, has ruled against the. People don't like racism, sexism, homophobia, antisemitism so their userbase never grows beyond a certain point, and that's something the right are aware of. You can't grow a userbase when new users are bombarded with unfiltered slurs and abuse, hence the right's ridiculous attacks on 'safe spaces' and trying to destroy the ability of sites to moderate their platforms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
An actual free marketplace allows EVERYONE to decide, not just a few.
Um, that's not how a free market works, Koby. That actually kinda sounds like the definition of communism, actually. Who knew you were a communist?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And again more proof that for all the whining that he was 'Censored!' he sure seemed to be able to get his speech out just fine, all that took a hit was how many people cared to listen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply