The Flopping Of Trump's Blog Proves That It's Not Free Speech He's Upset About; But Free Reach

A week ago, we wrote about Trump's new blog, which was designed to look vaguely tweet-like, noting that this proved that he never needed Twitter or Facebook to speak freely. He's always been able to speak on his own website. NBC News has an interesting story now, suggesting that the blog just isn't getting that much attention.
A week since the unveiling, social media data suggests things are not going well.
The ex-president’s blog has drawn a considerably smaller audience than his once-powerful social media accounts, according to engagement data compiled with BuzzSumo, a social media analytics company. The data offers a hint that while Trump remains a political force, his online footprint is still dependent on returning to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The Desk of Donald J. Trump is limited — users can’t comment or engage with the actual posts beyond sharing them to other platforms, an action few people do, according to the data.
Some have been using this to argue that Twitter and Facebook's bans on the former president were attacks on his "free speech." But it actually demonstrates something different -- and important. Everyone complaining about the removal of Trump's account are not actually mad about the "free speech" part of it. They're really mad about the "free reach." (Hat tip to Renee DiResta for making this point years ago).
Being kicked off these platforms by the platforms (as opposed to, say, the government) is not an attack on your ability to speak. There are lots of places to do that. It is, instead, an attack on having easy access to an audience on those platforms. And, as far as I can tell, there is no right to having as large an audience as possible. Thus, in the same sense that I can't demand a million followers on any of these platforms, the former president similarly can't demand that they supply him with the audience of their users.
Analogous statistics…
I would like to see similar analogous statistics for, say
Alex Jones, and Red Candle's Games Devotion and Detention (if they can be assessed)
I mean, yeah. It makes sense. Like, I'm not going to actually call my crazy, racist uncle. But if he happens to be in the same room as me I might listen to a story or two of his, quarterheartedly.
Re:
That's part of it but I suspect a bigger part is that while he still has the GOP by the balls he no longer has direct and personal political power, which means that those that were only 'following' him to keep track of what heinous thing he was saying/doing/planning next no longer have reason to, leaving him stuck only with his cultists.
He is SOOOOOOOOOOOOO beloved that even when there is just 1 place to listen to the mango messiah people aren't willing to go there.
Re:
They might, if they'd ever heard of it.
We Knew It Was Just Political
Just as importantly, the people that subscribed to his feed were doing so voluntarily. The big tech censors don't want certain people to speak, but they also don't want people to listen. They seek to deny network usage based upon political affiliation; freedom of speech means little without access. This is why it's so important to repeal section 230, and subject social media to common carrier utility rules.
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
For what purpose? Social media provides zero societal necessities. I can not think of a single reason why it should be a common carrier.
Please explain what part of social media is required to function in today's world that would force it to become a common carriere.
I can get by without FB, Twitter, etc, but I would find it very difficult to get by without electricity, or a phone line, or any other utility.
And where is it written that social media is required to provide an audience for everybody. My twitter account does not have 5 millions followers, to whom should I complain?
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
To what political affiliation does "big tech" seek to deny "network usage"? And even if they did, why can they not?
Do you miss the old days when everyone else had very few avenues in which to speak, and your ilk were as loud as ever they still are? So they should be even louder now, since other people are now speaking and heard?
And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be specific
Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
Con: LOL no…no not those views
Me: So…deregulation?
Con: Haha no not those views either
Me: Which views, exactly?
Con: Oh, you know the ones
(All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
but they also don't want people to listen
What's stopping people from listening now, apart from shitty web design?
He could always move to frankspeech. That's supposed to support billions upon billions of users once they figure out how to stop the looped video.
But I guess it's easier to blame big tech and social media sites for trump's and crackhead's failures...they've got to deflect since they spent so much of their sucker's money for garbage sites that have a mid-90's, 'optimized for IE4' look to them.
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
freedom of speech means little without access
Next you'll tell us free speech means nothing if people don't want to visit the site he created.
Absolutely, why if I can't preach the good word of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in the local church(where everyone is) on sundays then it's no different than not being able to speak at all, and their refusal to let me have access to all those people is a direct infringement on my freedom of speech!
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
[Projects facts not in evidence]
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Why should the existence of the Internet grant you any more access to an audience than what you has before it became popular? It is up to you to attract an audience, and failure to do so is not an excuse to force yourself in where you are not welcome.
When
This site makes a comment about certain people, why not send them a request to comment.
Talk about a way to get more users.
"And, as far as I can tell, there is no right to having as large an audience as possible"
Only because we're still living in the digital stone age. There absolutely should be. Not a guaranteed audience - nobody has that; but a guaranteed potential audience, the chance to speak somewhere people are, instead of the middle of the forest where absolutely nobody else ever is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Uhh, no? If a bar or club becomes the social gathering place of an area that would not strip them of the right and ability to show the door to someone for being a disruptive jackass, the same applies to digital platforms. That a particular piece of private property may be more popular than another piece does not give anyone a right to it, they are there or not there at the owner's discretion, with only a narrow set of exceptions.
As for 'where the people are' no-one's stopping people from flocking to Trump's new cesspit, if people actually wanted to listen to him his site would be where people would be congregating so if that's not the case that would seem to say plenty about just how popular he really is outside of his cult.
Re:
What law gives you the right to get into the face of people, because that is known as behaviour likely to disturb the peace?
'... eh, not wor
Imagine that, when people have to make some effort to listen to him and it's not so important to do so because he's not the gorram president only a relatively small number of people choose to do so, I wonder what ever could that mean?
While I suppose it's possible that the numbers might grow as more of his cult learn about his cesspit this did provide one very nice rebuttal in that it showcases that if he or his cultists keep insisting that he deserves back on civilized social media platforms it will not be because he can't speak but because he/they think he's owed an audience of a certain size, and he's mad that he can't use someone else's property to get it.
