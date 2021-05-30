Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Darkness Of Course with a response to the everpresent complaints from one... prolific commenter about supposedly being censored:
You are spamming the site with repeated falsehoods, and lies. Additionally you are insulting TechDirt and everyone in it, quite often because you do not understand the very basics of how networks, the internet, the web, web sites, and web site commenting works.
You generate spam. Many respond via the "spam flag" on the insightful/funny/copy functions/flag <- Spam filter flag.
You are a spammer. And a liar. And a nutjob. See, simple to explain, difficult for an idiot to understand.
My 1st Amend rights align with Mike's. We don't want to be associated with you: Read the 1st, Dummy. The 1st Amendment that is. If you need help, see your doctor.
In second place, it's Thad with some thoughts about the political situation in Arizona:
Under the leadership of Kelli Ward, the AZGOP has taken a hard turn toward the fringe. They've alienated voters and donors; the current leadership is somehow too far-right for the party of Evan Mecham, Fife Symington, and Joe Arpaio.
And they see which way things are going. Democrats have held a majority of Arizona's seats in the US House for years, and now both our US Senate seats have gone to Democrats. Statewide offices are increasingly going to Democrats as well (though governor has been a tough nut to crack), and while Republicans still hold both chambers in the state legislature, they've gone from supermajorities to a majority of just 2 seats in each house.
They're panicking.
And much like the GOP at the national level, they really only have two choices if they want to keep winning elections: either they can stop being racist conspiracy whackjobs and start appealing to more mainstream voters, or they can engage in mass-scale voter disenfranchisement efforts and make sure only racist conspiracy whackjobs get to vote.
They've made their choice.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with one more comment from Thad, this time on our post about FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr's op-ed in Newsweek calling for big tech to subsidize big telecom:
Reminder: Newsweek is a fringe right-wing conspiracy magazine, using a once-respectable name to deceive people into thinking it's a respectable publication.
Next, it's another response to that same post, this time from MathFox who flipped the suggestion on its head:
I think that "big telecom" should pay "big tech" because "big tech" generates the content that drives bandwidth usage, enabling the ISP to sell high-bandwidth connections to their customers... (and collect fees for exceeding the bandwidth cap...)
If there was no YouTube, Steam, etc. everyone could still get by with a dial-in modem.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous commenter with another response to complaints of censorship in our comments section:
IKR? I never see your inane comments like this one i can't see either.
In second place, it's Thad yet again, with a link regarding Florida's unconstitutional social media moderation law:
Evergreen: Area Man Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Constitution To Be
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous comment about the notion that people can be convicted of crimes based on DNA analysis software that they can't examine:
I have a secret magic box into which I can place my hand and pull out names on slips of paper that are guaranteed to be the names of pedophiles. The prosecutor of this case is one of those names. No, you can't see the box. If you see it, the box stops working. Also the pedophiles will win. Don't let that happen!
Finally, it's Bloof with a response to the suggestion that Democrats rigged elections in Arizona:
You know the people controlling Maricopa county's elections were republicans, right? So in your mind, democrats pretended to be lifelong republicans, got elected as republicans and spent years doing thankless jobs so they could unseat a republican by making voters in a democratic area vote for a democrat... Talk about cunning!
That's all for this week, folks!
So?
I live in a part of the world that didn't have flat local phone rates. I wouldn't want to swap my phone bills from that time with my current ones.
And these days I have VDSL with 50Mb/10Mb that actually consistently puts those data rates through (admittedly after I scrapped the !@#$ DSL modem of the provider and got my own one). Flat rate, and this is one of the cheaper ones. It's not the lowest one since at one time 2 analog connections required ISDN, and ISDN was not an option for the cheapest setup.
Not everyone lives in the U.S. The phone bill actually matches the advertised price (and the service quality had been upgraded a few times without raising the price or resetting contractual cancellation deadlines) and I have a number of different providers to choose from.
This started with a federally owned monopoly analog line network like in the U.S., but over here bribing politicians is illegal and actually frowned upon, so privatisation, with all its rough vertices and edges, worked out a bit differently.
So big tech here did not wash more money into the providers' pockets than what ended up there in analog line times. However, they do get the copper to do a lot more work than it once did (and even in the early age of digitisation, they could just wire up the oodles of line pairs in any old manner and the circuits figured out what to do with them afterwards). And now that they are laying fiber all over the country, the kind of work they need to do per bandwidth per meter has become quite lower again.
So essentially, technical progress makes things cheaper. Nobody gets philosophic about hard disks being 1000 times lighter and with 1000000 more capacity than in times of yore while being actually cheaper. And nobody says "where would digital storage makers be without digital cameras?".
I actually think that network speeds have caused "big tech" more than the other way round, but everyone is entitled to his own interpretation.
I never realized that is specifically what happened to Newsweek, insightful indeed. I thought they had just gone to great lengths to provide the opportunity for all sorts of reprehensible dishonest people to write opinion pieces in a misguided attempt at impartiality. WaPo and NYT stray into that territory from time to time, but Newsweek took it to an extreme level that at times made its opinion section appear to be a far right blog. I stopped clicking on their garbage a while back.
Re:
Publication outlets in particular seem to get laid to rest in Stephen King's "Pet Sematary" a lot.
Re:
Yes, the linked article, and articles linked in that article, were pretty interesting to read.
How did this bad dudes comment do?
Hey Leigh…
On the interest of full transparency, how did this comment of mine rank when it came to funny comments? It's one comment of which I'm really proud!
