Experts Fear Biden Broadband Plan Won't Fix The Real Problem: Monopolization
We've already noted how the Biden broadband plan is good, but arguably vague. As in, the outline proclaims that the government will boost competition and lower prices, but it doesn't actually get at all specific about how it actually hopes to do that. There are some promising aspects, like a pledge to embrace the growing wave of grass roots community broadband efforts popping up around the country, but again, it's not clear how that's going to happen. For example there are 17 state laws (usually written by telecom lobbyists) prohibiting such efforts, and federal efforts to shoot down those protectionists laws haven't gone well.
The original Biden broadband plan promised to take $100 billion (from a total of $2.3 trillion in infrastructure funding) to “revitalize America’s digital infrastructure" and "bring affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to every American." But media and telecom experts like Victor Pickard at the University of Pennsylvania argue that the plan likely doesn't really go far enough. In part because it doesn't really strike at the heart of the issue (monopolization):
"it remains to be seen how the government will confront the broadband industry’s entrenched market power. Behemoths like Comcast and Verizon exert immense control over the Internet’s last-mile infrastructure. During the pandemic, these corporations have further tightened their grip, forcing hard-hit communities to plead with these giants for a modicum of reprieve from their exorbitant monthly subscription fees. As a recent damning Free Press report shows, these ISPs are enjoying record profits as they increase prices to their customers and reduce investments in their infrastructure. For instance, in Philadelphia—home to Comcast’s global headquarters—students living in low-income neighborhoods often lack the high-speed Internet connection they need to learn remotely. Meanwhile, Comcast’s profits are soaring."
Throwing more money at the problem helps some. But it doesn't help if that money doesn't wind up where it needs to go. And it often doesn't wind up where it needs to go thanks to intentionally terrible maps and a very broken subsidization process. In turn, those problems exist/persist thanks to the rampant corruption of state and federal government officials. So if you don't fix the corruption and the monopolization, you don't fix the underlying causes of US telecom dysfunction.
For Pickard, the answer, in part, lies in increasingly treating broadband like an essential public (and publicly owned) resource, an argument the pandemic added a lot of fuel to:
"Public ownership and governance of the Internet—the development of which was funded by the public —is essential as we look at the Biden plan and beyond. From ordinary people posting instructional cooking videos on YouTube to volunteers updating Wikipedia entries, our collective labor is what makes the Internet valuable. The Internet is our commonwealth, not the plaything of Comcast and Verizon. It’s a public good that yields tremendous positive externalities to all of society. Yet time and again, corporate ISPs have proven to be poor stewards of this public good."
Of course getting from here to there is a pretty steep uphill climb. But even less aggressive options, like Biden's $100 billion broadband plan, is having trouble making it through the lobbying gauntlet. The plan is already slowly shrinking in scope in a bid to appease to politicians in thrall to telecom monopolies (read: a majority of Congress, and the near-entirety of the GOP). And for all of its talk about the essential nature of broadband during the pandemic, the Biden team still hasn't even gotten around to fully staffing the FCC yet, much less restoring any of the consumer protection authority stripped away by the Trump administration.
Fixing US broadband is going to require some extremely bold decision making that will almost certainly piss off AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, and other entrenched regional monopolies. And it remains utterly unclear if anybody in DC actually has the backbone required to do so.
Filed Under: broadband, broadband plan, competition, monopolization
Hmmm. I live in a somewhat rural area and we have several co-ops that provided telephone and internet. I am a customer of one of them. In every case, they are more innovative and quicker to offer improved technologies.....at a lower price than the big guys. The ONLY way to lower prices is to increase competition from smaller players who cannot be gobbled up by the big guys, and co-ops are the way to go because they are owned by the subscribers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I completely agree with this approach. It's just that far too many states have–due to the bribery, erm, "lobbying" of the Telecoms–banned this approach from ever taking place. Like I said, I think community broadband and local independent ISPs should be done more often! It's just that the Telecom monopolists have rigged the game.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Most of the protectionist legislation linked to on Tech Dirt actually only prohibits city councils from setting up and investing in such systems. They don't seem to prevent the residents of a community coming together to set a telecoms co-op independently of the city.
And once it exists it can, of course, lobby the city for a sweetheart deal to access public infrastructure (eg roads), just like the monopolists. They could also lobby the city for a contract to provide services to the city as soon as the fibre has been laid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Any plan which doesn't force overbuilding is a joke.
Somehow, the propagandists have convinced everyone that overbuilding will cause prices to rise, when in every real world example we've ever seen, it has the opposite effect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Citation of a real world example required, one that qualifies as infra-structure, and has been around for a long time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Go look. Your rules are unnecessary... I'm not talking about sewer service or whatever.
There are places in the US where people do have a choice of internet service. Where this exists, prices are cheaper. I didn't cite because it didn't seem necessary. Examples abound.
Hell, sometimes the mere threat of overbuilding lowers prices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Most of the places in the US where there is a choice between 2 ISP's arose from the existence of non competing cable and phone networks; it used to be that people subscribed to both networks.. Convergence on digital technology resulted in both networks being able to provide broadband; people only subscribe to one of them, most often that is cable. The result is the trend is for the phone companies to abandon their fixed line networks, leaving behind a cable monopoly.
Fixed and mobile can exist together they meet different needs. Mobile is competitive, because it serves mobile users who expect the service to be available wherever they happen to go; and that has prevented local monopolies in the provision of mobile service..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
But most of the time, such a threat leads to the big legacy ISPs gunpointing such efforts into being cancelled.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One radical idea would be to break up the telecom companies. Instead of breaking them up by area, break them up by function. The telecom companies would keep their existing customer sales, service, and support functions. The other part would be a regulated non-profit 'Last Mile' company mandated to provide high speed data services to every residence and building. The last mile company would connect all these locations to central hubs, and then sell access to the hub to the telecom companies. The last mile company would be required to sell access to any ISP (or phone company) that can get a fibre link in to the hub, and residents can switch ISPs with no more difficulty than signing a contract with the new ISP.
Of course, while we're at it, we might as well wish for unicorns and pixie dust. It's about as likely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Your proposal is the reality over here in Europe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I like this approach, though I don't think it's necessary to break up the backbone and the last mile. I prefer something like distributor (backbone and last mile, however structured) are forbidden by law from selling to anyone but a "connection provider" who then sells on and provides support, billing etc. to users like the public and corporations. The connection providers, like the distributors, should be banned from providing content. That way a lot of perverse incentives are removed from the system.
Of course, any attempt to require such a regime would probably be met with a landslide of legislation and vote buying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
politics as usual
so the Biden Broadband Plan has lofty goals but no substance -- welcome to the real world of American government and politics
silly to expect WashingtonDC and state politicians to suddenly change their stripes after a half century of intense intereference with natural competitive tendencies in cable and broadband markets
Biden himsel of course is merely a political figurehead, with no clue on any of this. Such grandiose plans emerge from his unseen handlers
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
