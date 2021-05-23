Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is David with a comment about the cop accused of beating up another cop:

So the only reason he is on trial is because he got a cop? It would seem that beating up an undercover cop was more of a coincidence that made someone take notice. So what's with the other victims of him and his department? I mean, it's obvious that he was regularly acting in this manner while not stepping far enough out of line to warrant attention. It seems like prosecuting only him for only this particular incidence is leaving citizens without a badge wide up for more abuse.

In second place, it's PaulT on our post about smart TV data, responding to someone who brought up the fact that they, personally, do not watch television, which isn't especially useful to the conversation:

Good for you. Always nice to know that someone will always react to an industry problem with "I don't personally use that product". That's always so helpful... Meanwhile, you'd be even more protected if you didn't use electricity, while the privacy issue concerned here (which expands way beyond broadcast TV) will still exist for anyone who has it.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment on our post about Twitch's DMCA enforcement, responding to someone who wanted to pin the whole thing on Jeff Bezos personally:

... and Bezos sounds a lot like Soros, so they're probably in the conspiracy together, scheduled for just after the the next round of the Central American Migrant Caravan and just before removing the Icelandic Prime Minister from power. However, once you take off the tinfoil hat, you might realize that Bezos is on top of such a big pile of Things That Need Attention Now that he probably hasn't spared the time for the Twitch DMCA issue. Similarly, folks are saying "Amazon should know better than this", which might be true if Amazon itself was paying close attention to its subsidiaries. You can see the truth of that in that we're even talking about this. Meanwhile, the people on the ground who handle DMCA issues for Amazon itself are not the same people as the people doing so for Twitch. Not saying you shouldn't be angry about this. But be angry at the right people, for the right reasons.

Next, it's Thad responding to a question about why the DOJ apparently got involved in one of Devin Nunes's lawsuits:

Bill Barr is an authoritarian who used the DoJ to protect Trump and his cronies, and retaliate against their enemies. That wasn't hard to see at all; they did it right out in the open.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Baron von Robber with a theory about why Nunes' voters haven't gotten rid of him yet:

The cows are smarter than the farmers there.

For second place, we head all the way back to last week's comments post, where Bobvious continued riffing on a winning comment about "left-wing fascism":

It's the sort of Democratic Republicanism you would have seen at Hitler's Bar Mitzvah, or Vladimir Putin presenting Florence Nightingale with a posthumous Ukraine Medal of Honour, along with the Flat Earth Society education videos winning a Golden Globe Award.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from Jojo about the UK's name-changed internet bill:

How they went about reforming this bill UK Parliament: "Okay lets reform this bill."

proceeds to just change the title.

UK Parliament: "We did it. The children are now safe online!"

Finally, it's That Anonymous Coward with a comment on our post about the scammers using bogus copyright threats to spread malware:

9 out of 10 Nigerian princes agree its effective.

That's all for this week, folks!