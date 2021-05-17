Smart TV Makers Will Soon Make More Money Off Your Viewing Habits Than The TV Itself
from the what-could-possibly-go-wrong dept
"Smart" televisions have long been the poster child for the abysmal privacy and security standards inherent in the "internet of things" space. Such televisions have been routinely found to have the security and privacy standards of damp cardboard, making the data they collect delicious targets for hackers and intelligence agencies alike.
At the same time these companies have failed repeatedly to secure (or sometimes even encrypt) consumer data, their data collection revenue is positively exploding. Vizio, for example, recently noted that it made $38.4 million in one quarter just from tracking and monetizing consumer viewing and usage data. It made $48.2 million on hardware (both TVs, soundbars, and other products) in that same period, and that gap (if not already closed) is quickly closing:
"Its device business (the part that sells TVs, sound bars and the like) had a gross profit of $48.2 million in the same period, up from $32.5 million last year. While the hardware business has significantly more revenue, profits from data and advertising spiked 152 percent from last year, and are quickly catching up."
The problem researchers keep pointing out is not enough of that revenue is being put back into device security research and privacy standards, which is why Vizio, like most "smart" TV manufacturers, has been repeatedly caught in privacy scandals. Like that time it had to shell out $2.2 million to the FTC and NJ AG for failing to inform consumers this data was even being collected. By the time consumers got their share of that settlement, it wound up being about $20 per person. And it's not really clear anything would have happened at all if not for a 2015 ProPublica investigation into Vizio's lack of transparency.
The problem of course is that regulators, when they do bother to act, act half a decade after the fact, and only if a journalist exposes the problem first. Consumers then get a tiny pittance. And it shouldn't be too hard to understand how a $2.2 million fine -- for a company pulling down $38.4 million every three months off of consumer data alone -- probably isn't going to be an effective deterrent against future privacy abuses. It's viewed as just a light gnat on the nose and the cost of doing business.
Consumers do have a bit of control. They can disable a set's WiFi features entirely, even though in many instances doing so can disable core set functionality in obnoxious and unforeseen ways. Ideally I'd love to be able to buy a "dumb" TV that's just a great display with HDMI ports and no "smart" internals, but because consumer data is now so profitable, most TV vendors no longer even sell such an option.
It's also worth remembering that your smart TV is just one in a long line of systems collecting and monetizing your data, including the streaming hardware you're using (Roku, etc.), your ISP, any additional internet of things devices you've connected to your network, and even your energy company. While folks intent on downplaying modern privacy abuses often like to pretend this is the age of consumer empowerment, it's not really possible for consumers to "opt out" of data collection and monetization at the scale it's now occurring. Even with a lot of elbow grease, technical innovation, and external help.
Organizations like Consumer Reports have been pushing hard for improved efforts to warn consumers about potential privacy abuses at the point of sale, including them in product reviews and even on product packaging. And while their "open source" efforts on this front are really interesting, we're a long way away from this kind of transparency being the norm.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Uh oh…
Welp, I guess hooking up a Roku to a dumb TV has its own privacy problems as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Internet required
All of these smart TVs require internet access to be privacy problems. No internet access, no problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Internet required
It's only a matter of time before the first internet required TV comes out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Internet required
I'm REALLY not looking forward to this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Internet required
No TV, no problem. It's an even cheaper solution. It's been years since I've seen anything on TV worth my time to watch, so I don't miss it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Internet required
My cable provider knows what I watch, and has provided me with a box that records shows, and also allows Netflix, Prime, and assorted other services. I see no need to let my TV track this too. Plus, if I'm using my old PC hooked up to the TV, then only my VLC player knows what I'm watching; and my Blu-ray doesn't have internet access either, so it can't tell on me when i watch one of my 600 DVDs. So I will allow the least number of trackers I can get away with.
I agree, there's very little I watch. I see ads for shows all the time, and watch virtually nothing but news and sports in real time. Nothing much appeals to me - maybe I'm burning out, there's only so many original plots in a flood of redundant shows. (My wife gets mad when I figure out maybe 1/3 the way into a show whodunnit or what the embarrassing outcome of a comedy setup is going to be) I can see the day coming when I can cut out cable completely and still have the same services.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Internet required
" It's been years since I've seen anything on TV worth my time to watch, so I don't miss it."
Good for you. Always nice to know that someone will always react to an industry problem with "I don't personally use that product". That's always so helpful...
Meanwhile, you'd be even more protected if you didn't use electricity, while the privacy issue concerned here (which expands way beyond broadcast TV) will still exist for anyone who has it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Internet required
Https://jasaservisac.weebly.com
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Internet required
Low cost, low-bandwidth (ie, regular old 4g) wholesale mobile internet costs surprisingly little -- a buck or two a month at a big enough scale. When it becomes profitable enough, your "smart" tv will come with its own mobile internet connection that will phone home the valuable stuff (to them) even if you don't want to provide it your connection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would LOVE to have a TV that doesn't take longer to turn on than my Windows computer. With the large number of streaming capable devices, why would anyone use built-in TV services when they can get a device capable of downloading and customizing the installed apps.
We have a decade-old TV that is nice (turns on slowly though), and has a built-in youtube app. It hasn't worked for 8 of those years, because it can't be updated and youtube swiftly updated their APIs to break the app. But there it sits on our menu, taunting us.
Oh, and don't get me started on the cheap FireTV I bought, before discovering the reason it was cheap was because it slathers ads for amazon crap all over the home screen (that it launches into, rather than the HDMI input it was last left on).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nothing to hide, nothing to fear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Just because I have nothing to hide, doesn't mean I don't have a few things I'm ashamed of" -- Marc Meron
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Just because you have nothing to hide, doesn't mean you don't have a few things that other parties might exploit to your disadvantage, for their benefit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dumb tv
I really want a television that is just a monitor: no "smarts", no tuner, no internet connection. Just a source select, volume, and picture adjustments. Everything else can come from an attached cable box, game system, Roku, etc.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
never saw the vizio money
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tip Of The Iceberg
Most people get upset at the thought of a tracking device in their vaccine but give little or no thought to how much their smart tv or motor vehicle are tracking their every move. Cars might be the worst, but yet few people even know that they are providing tons of free data that the car companies are selling. You don't need the internet to be tracked in your car.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Tip Of The Iceberg
"Most people get upset at the thought of a tracking device in their vaccine"
...and use the tracking device they carry in their pocket to complain about it. This is why those people don't need to be taken seriously.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Modern problems require modern solutions
They can enjoy knowing my TV is plugged into a PC 24/7 I guess. Whether I use a browser to watch streaming, or watch my own library, all they'll see is feed from a GPU. Yeah yeah, Google, YouTube, etc are watching, I know. But one less spy in my life is still one less spy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Modern problems require modern solutions
Does that actually mean they can't tell what you're watching, though?
For example, couldn't the same technologies used to scan for copyright "infringement" in other contexts, could be incorporated to compile a record of what you've been watching?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If they want to give me a 100" tv and "monitor" my habits, go ahead.
I will be accidentally de-soldering the built-in mic and camera that Vizeo has shipped with every single TV and actively uses to spy on people since 2017 though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply